  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Bill Gates: US faces 'tricky' task working with China on climate change

Max Zahn with Andy Serwer
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

President Joe Biden kicked off his administration with a flurry of executive orders on climate change that included cancellation of the Keystone XL Pipeline and rejoining the Paris Agreement. But his effort to address the issue extends beyond U.S. borders and faces a stiff diplomatic challenge with China, the world's largest emitter of carbon.

The Biden administration has already made climate change a key part of relations with the country, covering the topic in a recent two-hour call with Chinese President Xi Jinping weeks after Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry publicly criticized China’s steps to reduce emissions as insufficient.

In a new interview, billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates — who said he has discussed climate change with Biden several times since the November election — told Yahoo Finance that China is "super important" to the global fight against climate change because it's a potential source of new technology and a huge player in the high-emitting industrial sector.

But environmental diplomacy with the country poses a "tricky" task for the Biden administration, which must navigate a "complex relationship" while urging China to speed up its emissions reduction, according to Gates.

In his new book, "How to Avoid a Climate Disaster," Gates says rich countries should reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050. Speaking with Yahoo Finance, he noted that China's goals lag behind that timeline as it continues to back the carbon-intensive energy source coal.

"Their current commitment is zero by 2060," says Gates, former Microsoft (MSFT) CEO. "So how can we — in a win-win kind of way — get them to bring that date earlier, and not have them promoting coal in such a big way?"

That support for coal continues in domestic production as well as the Belt and Road Initiative, a set of China-led development projects worth billions of dollars spread across more than 100 countries, Gates said.

"They are huge in the industrial economy — almost half of the world's cement [and] half of the steel is made in that one country, some of it embedded in exports that they make," he adds. "They also finance coal plants, not just domestically, but as part of the Belt and Road initiative in other countries as well."

"The remaining coal, although there's a few plants in rich countries — and we need to get rid of those — it's really about China and India," he adds.

Biden inherits an adversarial approach to China taken up by his predecessor, President Donald Trump, which included a years-long trade war, restrictions on telecommunications company Huawei, and efforts to ban social media platform TikTok, which is owned by the Chinese company ByteDance.

Gates, who in April downplayed criticism of China's early response to the coronavirus, has carried out philanthropic and public health initiatives in the country on a host of issues since the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation opened an office in the country in 2007.

Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates speak with Yahoo Finance Editor-in-Chief Andy Serwer.
Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates speak with Yahoo Finance Editor-in-Chief Andy Serwer.

Gates took a special interest in climate change over the course of electrification efforts undertaken in the developing world by the Gates Foundation in the early 2000s, when he realized that concerns about carbon emissions could limit energy growth in the developing world, he told The New York Times. His study of the issue culminated with a Ted Talk in 2010 called "Innovating to Zero!," describing the need for net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

In 2015, he helped launch the Breakthrough Energy Coalition, a collection of private investors who back ventures that will help the world address climate change. Other investors include Amazon (AMZN) founder and outgoing CEO Jeff Bezos and Alibaba Group (BABA) co-founder Jack Ma.

Gates praised Kerry, saying he will make the U.S. relationship with China a central part his effort to galvanize global action on climate change.

"John Kerry is going to do his best to see if this isn't an area that that we're helping each other," Gates says.

Read more:

Recommended Stories

  • UK's Sunak to raise business tax to pay for COVID-19 support - The Sunday Times

    British finance minister Rishi Sunak isset to increase a tax on business to pay for an extension toCOVID-19 support schemes in the budget next month, The SundayTimes reported https://bit.ly/3ujaBcU. Sunak, in his speech on March 3, will announce he isincreasing corporation tax from 19 pence in the pound and willoutline a pathway where it rises to 23 pence in the pound by thetime of the next general election, the report said. Allies of Sunak clarified he would not increase corporationtax higher than 23%.

  • Texas power outage brings electrification-natural gas debate to a head

    Research shows the dangers of fossil fuels, including natural gas, but the recent winter storm that led to crippling power outages across regions in Texas has put into question the use of renewable energy instead of natural gas.

  • Funeral and more protests follow deadly shootings in Myanmar

    Crowds in Myanmar’s capital attended a funeral Sunday for the young woman who was the first person confirmed to have been killed in protests against the military’s takeover, just one day after security forces shot dead two more demonstrators. Mya Thwet Thwet Khine was shot in the head by police on Feb. 9, two days before her 20th birthday, at a protest in the capital, Naypyitaw, and died Friday. Inside the crematorium hall, the lid on Mya Thwet Thwet Khine’s coffin was partially removed to allow a last glimpse of her head resting on a bed of red and white roses before she was cremated.

  • UN nuclear chief in Iran as it threatens watchdog's cameras

    The head of the United Nations' nuclear watchdog met Sunday with Iranian officials in a bid to preserve his inspectors' ability to monitor Tehran's atomic program, even as authorities said they planned to cut off surveillance cameras at those sites. Rafael Grossi's arrival in Tehran comes as Iran tries to pressure Europe and the new Biden administration into returning to the 2015 nuclear deal, which President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew America from in 2018. Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who under President Hassan Rouhani helped reach the nuclear deal, said the cameras of the International Atomic Energy Agency would be shut off despite Grossi's visit to follow a law passed by parliament.

  • Redfin Agrees to Buy RentPath for $608 Million After CoStar Deal Collapsed

    Real-estate brokerage Redfin Corp. has agreed to buy apartment search site operator RentPath Holdings Inc. out of bankruptcy for $608 million, in a deal that would combine operators of leading U.S. property listing websites for purchasing and renting a home.

  • Yankees Offseason Grades: Analyzing free agency moves and trades for 2021

    Will the Yankees' offseason moves translate into the elusive World Series berth that fuels Brian Cashman, Aaron Boone and Co.?

  • Shine comes off gold as copper hits new heights

    Gold-bugs look set for a disappointing year following the giddy heights of 2020. The precious metal hit a record high of $2,075 an ounce in August as investors sought safe havens - with predictions it could go as high as $2,300. But on Friday gold slumped to $1,783 per ounce, down more than 6pc this year, and there are signs it could fall further. The metal is the worst performer this year on Bloomberg’s commodity index and has had the poorest start to the year since 1991. Signs of economic recovery from the pandemic and a gain in Treasury yields are making gold less alluring, with investors shifting focus to industrial metals such as copper. Indeed, as gold sank, copper jumped to its highest level in more than nine years, climbing 2.5pc on the London Metal Exchange to $8,763 a tonne. The metal is used in construction as well as power cabling and electric vehicle batteries, with demand expected to soar.

  • Why Sixers' Doc Rivers isn’t entirely thrilled about coaching in All-Star Game

    Doc Rivers will be coaching Team Durant in the All-Star Game, though it's not how he'd prefer to spend his time during the NBA's midseason break. By Noah Levick

  • Facebook removed the main page of Myanmar military as protests continue following a military coup

    The military, known as the Tatmadaw, staged a coup on February 1, detaining officials over debunked claims of voter fraud during their election.

  • Romeo Power Surges On Deal To Develop Next-Gen EV Battery Technology

    Romeo Power Inc (NYSE: RMO) shares were advancing Friday following a deal announced by the company. What Happened: Romeo, which provides battery packs for commercial fleets, announced a memorandum of understanding with Ecellix to develop and launch next-generation battery technology. The strategic partnership will leverage Ecellix's ultra-high capacity eCell technology and Romeo's battery pack, modules and battery management system to create advanced electrification solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. Ecellix's eCell micro-porous silicon anode battery materials aim to replace graphite in lithium-ion batteries. Related Link: Competition Intensifies For Commercial Vehicle Battery Makers Why It's Important: The strategic partnership, the companies said, will lead to the development of battery tech with market-leading range, faster charge times, maximized uptime and increased profit per mile. The combination of Ecellix's high energy density materials and Romeo's advanced truck battery architecture has the potential to reduce the weight of a 1-megawatt-hour battery pack by up to 9,900 pounds. This would mean a reduction in the weight of a battery-electric Class 8 truck by up to 25%, giving a range of over 600 miles. "We are thrilled to collaborate with Ecellix. Their battery material technology is impressive, adding up to 50% more energy to current generation lithium-ion batteries," said Lionel Selwood, Jr., CEO of Romeo Power, said in a statement. RMO Price Action: Romeo shares were advacing 2.94% to $14.73 at last check Friday. Related Link: Exclusive: Romeo Power's CEO On 'The Electrification Decade' See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhy Morgan Stanley Is Bullish on QuantumScape, Fisker, Bearish On Lordstown, Romeo Power© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • 3 Alt Energy Stocks to Buy Today

    Many have been running out of gas. And some saw the proverbial plug came undone Thursday. I’m referring to alt energy stocks. It raises the question, is now a good opportunity for buyers? Let’s look at three names making the case for stocks to buy within this broad and emerging market, coupled with hedged strategies designed to put some green into your portfolio more safely. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). CIIG Merger Corp (NASDAQ:CIIC). Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK). SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR). Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG). From exciting EV’s to green-powered commercial vehicles, new battery technology, charging stations, solar, hydrogen fuel cells and more, the alternative energy universe is both diverse and here to stay. What will it actually look like five, 10 or 25 years from now? That’s anybody’s guess. But in 2020 this eclectic space took off like wildfire on Wall Street. There were new stocks to buy everywhere. A wave of blank-check deals to deal with investors’ animal spirits certainly helped with that.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips But the huge increase in alt energy-related stocks is also supported by technological innovation, increasing cost competitiveness and knowledge that we’re past the point of arguing about climate change. Well, kinda sorta. 7 Overvalued Stocks Investors Just Don’t Get Tired Of To be sure, nothing is easy. And this critical movement is at odds with fossil fuel producers like Chevron (NYSE:CVX) and Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM). This week’s wrongful finger pointing at renewables amid Texas’ energy grid problem is a testament to that friction. My advice for investors? Don’t sweat the political theater. Instead, use opportunities like today’s saber rattling to your advantage with the following three alt energy names now better positioned as stocks to buy: QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Nextera Energy (NYSE:NEE) Alt Energy Stocks to Buy: QuantumScape (QS) Source: Charts by TradingView Source: Tada Images / Shutterstock.com The first of our alt energy stocks to buy are shares of QuantumScape. QS is a Silicon Valley-based startup which maintains backers such as auto giant Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) and Microsoft’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) Bill Gates. Enough, said? Not quite. QuantumScape’s solid-state quantum lithium-metal battery technology has many seeing a so-called Jesus battery. It remains to be seen if QS is the real deal. But this past December the company did provide a successful glimpse of its end game. If QS delivers, incredibly improved storage capacity, charging performance, reliability and safety, as well as cost efficiency could topple the EV market’s combustion engine competition. Technically, QS has turned the corner into the right side of a very deep corrective base after successfully testing the 76% retracement level tied to its October low. The observation is QuantumScape has a real shot at regaining favor with investors. Don’t expect a straight line higher in this ultra-volatile stock to buy. But don’t panic when conditions look less rosy. Rather, use those bouts of adverse price behavior to your advantage with a fully-hedged and flexible stock collar. Favored Strategy: “Adaptive” March $55/$85 Collar Workhorse Group (WKHS) Source: Charts by TradingView Source: Photo from WorkHorse.com Workhorse Group is the next of our alt energy stocks to buy. The EV commercial van upstart is one of three finalists waiting on a U.S. Postal Service contract order worth an estimated $6 billion. Unlike the competition and as InvestorPlace’s Louis Navellier notes, WKHS is the only candidate looking to fill the government order of 180,000 delivery vans with electric vehicles. It’s a huge edge given the Biden administration’s aggressive push into renewables. Bears of this heavily-shorted outfit see a different and much uglier outcome for this stock to buy. And truthfully, the importance of the postal deal for Workhorse can’t be dismissed. If successful, brand name awareness, other deals and profitability will surely follow. If not? Sticking around in this alt energy stock looks like a bad idea. Technically, this stock to buy has retreated about 28% from its early February all-time-high after soaring out of a larger triangular base. The corrective pullback has put shares into a testing position of Fibonacci support, as well as its former pattern high from September. Without calling a bottom, the observation is this stock to buy is close enough to being in position for buying leveraged and well-positioned upside, while avoiding more significant and always possible downside risk. 7 Overvalued Stocks Investors Just Don’t Get Tired Of Favored Strategy: April $35/$50 Bull Call Spread NextEra Energy (NEE) Source: Charts by TradingView Source: madamF / Shutterstock.com Nextera Energy is the last of our alt energy stocks to buy. Of the three, it’s the least contested, well outside of the political theater going on in Texas. NEE is a Florida-based utility company at the forefront of renewables-driven electricity generation using solar and wind. It’s the world’s largest. And bottom-line, it’s a business model that’s working and even pays investors an annual dividend approaching 2%. Technically, this stock to buy has pulled back within a sustainable-looking uptrend after hitting all-time-highs out of a cup-shaped breakout. The past few weeks have been spent consolidating around the pattern’s high. Today and with stochastics in a neutral position, but not yet signaling a low is in place, a tighter collar and getting a head start on NEE’s next quarterly payment of 38.50 cents looks about right. Favored Strategy: March $75/$85 Collar On the date of publication, Chris Tyler holds, directly or indirectly, positions in PLUG and their derivatives but no other securities mentioned in this article. Chris Tyler is a former floor-based, derivatives market maker on the American and Pacific exchanges. The information offered is based on his professional experience but strictly intended for educational purposes only. Any use of this information is 100% the responsibility of the individual. For additional market insights and related musings, follow Chris on Twitter @Options_CAT and StockTwits. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next Potential Winner It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. #1 Play to Profit from Biden's Presidency The post 3 Alt Energy Stocks to Buy Today appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • Mideast Stocks Gain as Inoculations Calm Yield Fears: Inside EM

    (Bloomberg) -- Middle East equities rose as optimism surrounding the acceleration in global coronavirus vaccinations outweighed a rise in U.S. yields that may signal the return of inflation.Israel’s TA-35 climbed as much as 1.2%, while benchmark stock indexes in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Abu Dhabi and Egypt also made gains.“We see higher inflation expectation as positive for the cyclical parts of emerging markets, such as the MENA region, especially when these expectations are driven by a rebound in the global economic growth which should propel earnings growth,” said Divye Arora, money manager at Daman Investments Psc in Dubai. “However, we are also watchful of the pace of increase of 10-year US treasury yields.”In another boost to risk sentiment, global coronavirus vaccinations reached more than 202 million in a little more than two months since the first shots were delivered, according to the Bloomberg Vaccine Tracker. Moreover, the Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE vaccine appeared to stop the vast majority of recipients in Israel becoming infected, providing the first real-world indication that the immunization will curb transmission of the coronavirus.MIDDLE EASTERN MARKETS:Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index closes 0.7% higher after climbing as much as 0.9%, with Al Rajhi Bank, Banque Saudi Fransi and Saudi Basic Industries Corp. rising the mostDubai Financial Markets General Index closes 0.3% lower after falling as much as 0.7%Emaar Properties -0.8%; Damac Properties -2.5%; Du -0.5%Abu Dhabi’s ADX closes 0.2% higherEtisalat leads gains, trading 0.8% higherKuwait Premier Market little-changedAgility drops 0.6% after announcing 6.5 million dinar impact on revenue following a court decisionNOTE: Kuwait extended a decision to impose a ban on entry of all foreigners to the country, Kuwait Times reported, citing the civil aviation authorityFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • AP source: Buffalo Bills LB Matt Milano to test free agency

    Starting linebacker Matt Milano will explore free agency next month because of Buffalo's salary-cap constraints, a person with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Friday. Milano has been a starter since his rookie season in 2017, and his decision is based on the Bills not being in position to match the offers he is expecting to receive once the NFL’s signing period opens on March 17. Milano is projected to be among the top linebackers available on the market, and the Bills are currently estimated to have only $3 million available under a salary cap that is dropping due to revenue losses incurred during the coronavirus pandemic.

  • T.J. Houshmandzadeh reveals how he would build around Joe Burrow this offseason

    T.J. Houshmandzadeh shares how the Cincinnati Bengals should build around Joe Burrow.

  • I’m Bullish on Crypto, But Not on Marathon Patent Stock

    As the price of Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) continues to climb, so does the price of Marathon Patent (NASDAQ:MARA) stock. The patent troll-turned-crypto miner has seen its shares soar more than 20-fold since November. But is this sustainable for MARA stock? Source: Shutterstock These gains have far outpaced even Bitcoin’s impressive run during the same period. As I wrote previously, this is understandable. With the costs of cryptocurrency mining largely fixed, a rise in the price of Bitcoin will produce an outsized increase in profits for the miner. That’s assuming Marathon already has a substantial crypto mining operation. However, it doesn’t. Take a look at its financial results, and you’ll see the company has generated just $1.5 million in sales over the past 12 months.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Compare that to Marathon Patent’s current market capitalization (around $4.2 billion), and it’s clear things have gotten out of hand. Even with the proceeds of last month’s $250 million registered direct offering, and the company’s Bitcoin mining projections (more below), there’s no guarantee it’ll produce the results needed to justify today’s valuation. With this uncertainty in mind, it makes little sense to buy in at today’s prices (around $45 per share). MARA Stock: Perception Versus Reality With the surging interest in crypto prices, scores of small companies have looked to exploit the situation. It’s similar to what we saw a few years back, during the last “Bitcoin boom.” Companies with no prior interest in the space suddenly started calling themselves “cryptocurrency companies.” 7 Overvalued Stocks Investors Just Don’t Get Tired Of With stocks trading on major exchanges more accessible than Bitcoin itself, this hoodwinks many investors. And, with many buying on the headlines, instead of on fundamentals, shares in these high-flyers can reach unsustainable levels. That’s what it’s starting to look like with this situation. Admittedly, unlike some of the other Bitcoin coattail riders out there, this early stage miner at least has laid out projections that (in theory) could justify its current stock price. As seen from a Feb. 1 press release, Marathon has implied it’ll soon be highly profitable, once it deploys all of its mining hardware. If it can put all of its machines into operation, the company could produce up to 60 bitcoins per day. At current prices ($50,000 per BTC), that means $3 million per day in revenue. With its operating costs at around $4,500 per Bitcoin mined, that could mean $2.73 million per day in gross profit. On an annual basis, that’s near $1 billion in gross profit. To some, numbers like this could help justify the company’s current $4 billion valuation. Yet, mining Bitcoin is far from being a “set it and forget” type of operation. It may sound like all Marathon Patent has to do is plug in its hardware, and wait for the money to roll in. But, there’s no such thing as a free lunch. This aspiring miner will have to overcome substantial hurdles if it wants to live up to expectations. Why This Aspiring Miner Could Fall Flat on Its Face Based on the current price of BTC, it could be generating $1 billion per year, once it fully deploys its mining hardware. However, the aforementioned press release makes mining for crypto sound easier than it is in practice. Namely, it downplays the possible negative impact from what’s known as the “difficulty rate.” What’s that? It’s a measurement of the computing power it takes to mine a Bitcoin block. Over time, difficulty rates have continued to rise. As of late, this rate of difficulty has slowed down. This may give credence to this company’s ambitious projections. Yet, don’t expect a slowing difficulty rate to last for long, given new hardware will soon come online. How could this hurt Marathon Patent? If the “difficulty rate” rises substantially, it’ll mine far less Bitcoin than previously projected. The stock is priced as if its operations will go off without a hitch. But, if hiccups arise, shares have substantial room to fall. Bull Case Remains for Crypto—Just Not for Marathon Patent To be clear, I’ve long been, and will continue to be, one of the biggest crypto bulls out there. But, the bull cases for crypto, and this stock, are not one and the same. While on the surface it may seem current trends support higher prices for Marathon Patent, unfortunately that’s not the case. On paper it claims it could eventually produce 60 bitcoins per day. After expenses, that would mean nearly $1 billion per year in gross profits. Yet, like I said above, mining for crypto is much more difficult in practice. With a high chance of this aspiring miner falling flat on its face, continue to avoid MARA stock. On the date of publication, Matt McCall held a position in Bitcoin. The InvestorPlace Research Staff member primarily responsible for this article held a position in Bitcoin. Matthew McCall left Wall Street to actually help investors — by getting them into the world’s biggest, most revolutionary trends BEFORE anyone else. Click here to see what Matt has up his sleeve now. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next Potential Winner It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. #1 Play to Profit from Biden's Presidency The post I’m Bullish on Crypto, But Not on Marathon Patent Stock appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • Ford's Mach-E is a stylish and capable EV, but it's no Mustang

    What actually makes a Mustang, a Mustang? I’ve just spent a week behind the wheel of Ford's 2021 Mach-E in an effort to find out.

  • Israel Cautions Biden against Rejoining Iran Deal

    Israel is cautioning the Biden administration against rejoining the Iran nuclear deal, just one day after Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the U.S. was prepared to restart negotiations with an eye toward reviving an international commitment that the Trump administration abandoned three years ago. “Israel believes that going back to the old nuclear agreement will pave Iran’s path to a nuclear arsenal. We remain committed to preventing Iran from getting nuclear weapons,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said in a statement. Secretary of State Antony Blinken made the announcement during a video meeting with the foreign ministers of Britain, France, and Germany, known as the E3, saying the U.S. will return to its commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action as long as Iran does the same. “If Iran comes back into strict compliance with its commitments under the JCPOA, the United States will do the same and is prepared to engage in discussions with Iran toward that end,” a joint statement from the U.S., Britain, France, and Germany. The four nations along with Russia and China were the original signatories of the agreement. The four countries also expressed concern about Iran limiting the access of the International Atomic Energy Agency, which monitors Iran’s nuclear program. “The E3 and the United States are united in underlining the dangerous nature of a decision to limit IAEA access, and urge Iran to consider the consequences of such grave action, particularly at this time of renewed diplomatic opportunity,” the statement said. An Israeli official told Axios that the U.S. made them aware of the announcement in advance. “We are in close contact with the United States on this matter,” the official said. Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif responded to the statement from the U.S. and E-3, accusing the U.S. of “economic terrorism.” “Instead of putting onus on Iran, they must abide by own commitments and demand an end to Trump’s legacy of economic terrorism against Iran,” he said. Iran has moved steadily away from the requirements of the Obama-era nuclear deal since May of 2018, when President Trump pulled out of the agreement and reimposed crippling sanction on the state terror sponsor. The deal, which was the signature foreign policy achievement of the Obama administration, gave Tehran billions of dollars in relief from sanctions in exchange for a promise to temporarily curb its nuclear program. Last month, Iran announced that it will ramp up its uranium enrichment to the highest levels since the 2015 deal was signed. Tehran said it would boost uranium enrichment to 20 percent in its underground Fordo nuclear facility, just a small technical step away from the 90 percent enrichment required to build a nuclear weapon. Earlier this month, President Biden said that the U.S. will not lift sanctions against Iran to convince the nation to return to the negotiating table unless Tehran halts its uranium-enrichment efforts. Shortly beforehand, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei made the opposite demand, saying America must be prepared to lift all sanctions on Iran in order for the country to retire its nuclear expansion and return to its commitments under the nuclear deal.

  • Nio Is an Electric Vehicle Company Catching Breaks, Not Hitting the Brakes

    Investors in the Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE:NIO) might argue that every day is Nio Day. But there is also an event with that name. It took place on Jan. 9. And when it was over, it gave the company’s faithful many more reasons to love their NIO stock. Source: Andy Feng / Shutterstock.com On that day, Nio presented some exciting new developments, from a longer-range battery to a production version of its new ET7 electric luxury sedan. As for the former, good — and the latter, my, my, my. Autonomous driving sensors. An all-glass roof. Zero-to-62 m.p.h. (or 100 kilometers per hour) in a bone-shaking 3.9 seconds. And a claimed range of 620 miles. Sticker price? $69,000 and change. So where can I buy one?InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Well, not in America. Not yet anyway, as the domestic market is Nio’s focus for the time being. But given that NIO stock has jumped by more than 1400% year over year, the Shanghai-based company is in a position to change that if it so chooses. And, if conditions that locked China and the U.S. in a bitter trade war these last few years thaw out. Which could happen… EVs and All Eyes on the White House After just a month in office, President Joe Biden has already sent clear signals on the trajectory of his transportation and energy policies. Killing the Keystone XL pipeline and freezing new drilling on federal lands sent two more body blows to the petroleum industry. Rejoining the Paris Accord, and naming John Kerry as Climate Czar and the youthful Pete Buttigieg as Transportation Secretary all signal a fresh start in a greener direction. Mark my words: EV stocks as a whole, and related green energy investments, will flourish in 2021. 7 Overvalued Stocks Investors Just Don’t Get Tired Of Yet where NIO stock is concerned, another Biden policy orientation comes into play: his trading stance with China. Love or hate ex-President Donald Trump, Biden’s Secretary of State Antony Blinken told NPR on Feb. 16 that he thinks the previous administration got some things right about China. This may allude to its stances on alleged technology theft and espionage concerns centered on the private telecom Huawei, a 5G technology leader, and the social media outlet TikTok. Yet Blinken also confirmed that Biden’s approach will hit some reset buttons. I read those political tea leaves as steps in the direction of de-escalating the U.S.-China trade war on clearly benign fronts. Where NIO stock is concerned, that could work out as a big plus. By opening up their respective markets to EV imports, China and the U.S. could enjoy a strong mutual benefit. Worth More Than Detroit’s Biggest It’s still too soon to tell if and when Nio might enter the U.S. marketplace, and to what extent. But Nio’s cars are smart and sleek enough to make it here — and that was before the company unveiled the ET7. Meanwhile, with its skyrocketing market capitalization — currently $85 billion — Nio is worth more than either Ford Motor (NYSE:F) at $45.9 billion, or General Motors (NYSE:GM) at $75.3 billion. I’m reassured that Nio has arrived here by fighting to survive. It overcame some rocky roads, thanks to a $1.4 billion Chinese government bailout in February 2020. It then used that breathing space to prepare a sale of new shares, which went without a hitch and raised an additional $3 billion in December. Where other growth-stage companies might’ve scaled back or folded, Nio got bold. It is now a force in the EV world with a host of options before it. In taking a lukewarm view of NIO stock, some say that Nio’s sales numbers are small. They have a point. Even with a 352% increase in January 2021 deliveries year over year, the company only sold 7,225 cars last month. But that brings Nio to an interesting crossroads: can the company draw on its growing financial firepower to scale up its sales successes? Why I’d Buy NIO Stock Wall Street analysts give me even more of a reason to be bullish. Eleven of 19 call NIO stock a buy, with six labeling it a hold and two a sell. This adds up to a consensus price target of $68.58, a good 24% above where shares trade today. That’s great news for anyone who thought the rally was over. True, Nio’s share price run-up screams of selloff. But I’d see any such move as more an exercise in profit taking than company breaking. Again: We are talking about a Chinese automaker that is worth more than twice as much as Ford, which answers the riddle, “How many Fords can you fit into a Nio?” What is it those pun-tastic writers say? NIO stock has a lot riding on the future of EVs. And that future is high voltage. In other words, charge! On the date of publication, Lou Carlozo held a long position in NIO. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next Potential Winner It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. #1 Play to Profit from Biden's Presidency The post Nio Is an Electric Vehicle Company Catching Breaks, Not Hitting the Brakes appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • Beijing Culture Share Price Leap Reflects Chinese New Year Box Office Surprise

    The embattled production powerhouse Beijing Culture has emerged as the biggest publicly-listed winner of the Chinese New Year box office bonanza. Its stock price has climbed 18% since the start of the holiday thanks to the success of its hit comedy “Hi Mom.” The boost is a much needed one following two years of losses […]

  • Biden wants to fix the US’s bad math on carbon—and economists are lining up with suggestions

    When US federal agencies make policies on greenhouse gas emissions, they’re required to consider a cost-benefit analysis: How much will this regulation on, say, vehicle mileage standards cost, versus the value of its benefit to society? The benefit figure, which may seem abstract, is known as the “social cost of carbon” (SCC for short), and it’s essentially an estimate of how much damage—to human health, crops, ecosystems, infrastructure, and beyond—each additional ton of carbon dioxide emitted today will cause in the future. It’s the single most important number in US climate policy, but it has never been particuarly accurate.