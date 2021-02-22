Bill Gates' Foundation Sells Berkshire, Exits Alibaba

- By Tiziano Frateschi

Bill Gates (Trades, Portfolio)' foundation trust sold shares of the following stocks during the fourth quarter, which ended on Dec. 31.


Berkshire Hathaway

The firm reduced its position in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B) by 10.61%. The trade had an impact of -4.82% on the portfolio.

The holding company has a market cap of $568.13 billion and an enterprise value of $653 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of 8.95% and return on assets of 4.5% are outperforming 55% of companies in the insurance industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.25.

The largest guru shareholders of the company are Bill Gates (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.80% of outstanding shares, Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.11% and Tom Russo (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.09%.

Alibaba

The Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA) holding was closed, impacting the portfolio by -0.74%.

The Chinese online and mobile commerce company has a market cap of $714.99 billion and an enterprise value of $683.24 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of 19.71% and return on assets of 11.45% are outperforming 86% of companies in the retail - cyclical industry. Its financial strength is rated 7 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 3.93 is far above the industry median of 0.53.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.52% of outstanding shares, followed by PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.46% and Frank Sands (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.39%.

Apple

The firm trimmed its Apple Inc. (AAPL) stake by 43.51%. The portfolio was impacted by -0.36%.

The company, which designs and produces consumer electronic devices, has a market cap of $2.24 trillion and an enterprise value of $2.27 trillion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of 85.97% and return on assets of 19.3% are outperforming 98% of companies in the hardware industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.69.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)'s Berkshire Hathaway with 5.28% of outstanding shares, followed by Fisher with 0.36% and Spiros Segalas (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.13%.

Amazon.com

The firm cut its Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) stake by 50%. The portfolio was impacted by -043%.

The online retailer has a market cap of $1.65 trillion and an enterprise value of $1.66 trillion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of 28.27% and return on assets of 8.15% are outperforming 86% of companies in the retail, cyclical industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 1.


The largest guru shareholder of the company is Fisher with 10.35% of outstanding shares, followed by Sands with 0.20% and Segalas with 0.20%.

Boston Properties

The firm exited its position in Boston Properties Inc. (BXP). The portfolio was impacted by -0.40%.

The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion and an enterprise value of $28.70 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of 14.31% and return on assets of 3.89% are outperforming 72% of companies in the in the REITs industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.12 is above the industry median of 0.07.

The largest guru shareholders of the company include First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.61% of outstanding shares, First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.18%, Chris Davis (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.08% and Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 0.06%.

Alphabet

The Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) position was trimmed by 50%, impacting the portfolio by -0.14%.

The Internet media giant has a market cap of $1.42 trillion and an enterprise value of $1.31 trillion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 9 out of 10. The return on equity of 19.21% and return on assets of 13.92% are outperforming 76% of companies in the interactive media industry. Its financial strength is rated 8 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 5.11.


The largest guru shareholder of the company is Dodge & Cox with 0.34% of outstanding shares, followed by PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.16% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.14%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

