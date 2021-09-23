Bill Gates is hanging on to these stocks for steady income — you can too

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Brian Pacampara, CFA
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bill Gates is hanging on to these stocks for steady income &#x002014; you can too
Bill Gates is hanging on to these stocks for steady income — you can too

In a world of historically low interest rates, investors would be wise to look out for dividend stocks offering solid — but stable — dividend yields.

Healthy dividend stocks have the potential to:

  • Offer a plump income stream in both good times and bad times.

  • Provide much-needed diversification to growth-oriented portfolios.

  • Outperform the S&P 500 over the long haul.

Today, let’s take a look at three dividend plays that represent sizeable positions in the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust.

After all, investment legend and BIll’s good pal Warren Buffett is a trustee of the foundation, so it might make sense to follow along — maybe with some of your spare change.

1. Caterpillar (CAT)

Modern hydraulic excavator on a field work site where an excavation works is performed in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
Sallehudin Ahmad/Shutterstock

With a healthy dividend yield of 2.3%, Caterpillar leads off our list.

According to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Gates Foundation owns more than 18.6 million shares of the construction equipment giant representing 9.3% of the portfolio.

Caterpillar shares have slumped in recent months, down more than 25% from their 52-week highs, but now might be an opportune time for bargain hunters to jump in. Competitors like John Deere and Cummins have also been punished.

Despite the bearish sentiment surrounding heavy machinery stocks, Caterpillar’s dividend continues to be backed by unmatched brand credibility, scale advantages, and massive free cash flow generation.

In the most recent quarter, Caterpillar’s revenue jumped 29% to $12.9 billion. More importantly, management returned $800 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

2. United Parcel Service (UPS)

Close up of UPS logo printed on a delivery truck
Sundry Photography/Shutterstock

Next up, we have UPS, which currently offers a dividend yield of 2.2%.

The Gates Foundation owns about 2.8 million shares of the small-parcel delivery leader, accounting for 2.4% of its total portfolio. Gates also owns 1.5 million shares of rival FedEx, so it’s clear that he’s fond of the space.

UPS’ dividend, in particular, is supported by a massive air and delivery fleet that allows the company to earn above-average margins. In fiscal 2020, UPS handled 21.1 million average parcels daily.

More recently, operating profit spiked 47% in Q2 to $3.3 billion as revenue increased 14.5%. And year-to-date, free cash flow clocked in at $6.8 billion representing a jump of 75% from the year-ago period.

With e-commerce tailwinds continuing to blow heavily in UPS’ favor, the stock’s forward P/E of 15 seems reasonable.

To be sure, UPS trades at $187 per share. But you can get a piece of UPS using a popular stock trading app that allows you to buy fractions of shares with as much money as you’re willing to spend.

3. Crown Castle International (CCI)

Telecommunication tower with blue sky and cloud
Sattaya/Shutterstock

Rounding out our list is cell tower REIT Crown Castle International, which currently offers a solid dividend yield of 2.8%.

Crown Castle leases its more than 40,000 cell towers to major wireless carriers including Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile, so its dividend is backed by a highly reliable revenue stream and still-very attractive mobile data usage trends.

In the company’s latest quarter, management saw its “highest level of tower activity in history” fueled by a robust 5G leasing environment. Adjusted funds from operations — a key metric in the real estate industry — increased 18%.

Thanks to that momentum, Crown Castle paid common stock dividends of roughly $575 million, an increase of 11% over the year-ago period.

Crown Castle shares are down 6% in September.

Bill's preferred personal investment

There you have it: three attractive dividend stocks sitting in the Gates Foundation portfolio.

While growth stocks make most of the financial headlines, generating steady returns with stable assets should be a top priority for risk-averse investors.

Of course, you don’t have to limit yourself to the stock market to do that.

In fact, Bill Gates is partial to investing in U.S. farmland with his own personal money.

Gates is America's largest private owner of farmland and for good reason: Over the years, agriculture has been shown to offer higher risk-adjusted returns than both stocks and real estate.

This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Is T-Mobile Stock A Buy? IPhone 13 Promotions To Trigger Market Share War

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. AT&T and Verizon continue? Here is what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying TMUS stock.

  • Jawbone Ghost Rises to Sue Google, Apple Over Ear Pods, Phones

    (Bloomberg) -- Patents originally owned by the bankrupt Silicon Valley darling Jawbone Inc. are at the center of new lawsuits seeking royalties from Alphabet Inc.’s Google and Apple Inc. over noise canceling technology in their ear buds, smartphones and smart home devices.Jawbone Innovations LLC, the current owner of the patents, filed the suits Tuesday in federal court in Waco, Texas, a district that’s the most popular in the nation for its patent-friendly judge and juries.Jawbone Inc. was cons

  • Is Amazon's Stock Overvalued Or Undervalued?

    Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) shares have lagged the S&P 500 in 2021, generating a year-to-date total return of 4.7%. Amazon is still putting up impressive growth numbers. But with a $1.72 trillion market cap, some investors are wondering if there’s any value left in Amazon stock. Earnings: A price-to-earnings ratio (PE) is one of the most basic fundamental metrics for gauging a stock’s value. The lower the PE, the higher the value. For comparison, the S&P 500’s PE is currently at about 34.6,

  • Why General Electric Stock Leapt Higher Thursday

    Shares of industrial giant General Electric (NYSE: GE) shot up 5% as of 3:05 p.m. EDT Thursday on news that the company will make its largest acquisition in at least three years. Ultrasound maker BK Medical, "a leader in advanced surgical visualization," is the target, said GE in a press release. GE will ante up $1.45 billion in cash for the acquisition, and will incorporate BK Medical into GE's $3 billion healthcare business.

  • 6 Dow Jones Stocks To Buy And Watch In September 2021: Nike Slides On Earnings

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average remains at record highs at the start of September, as the current stock market rally continues. The best Dow Jones stocks to buy and watch in September 2021 are Apple, Boeing, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft and Nike.

  • Deere (DE) Gains From Farm Equipment Demand & Investment

    Deere (DE) is well placed to benefit from robust farm equipment demand, driven by higher commodity prices, upbeat construction demand as well as focus on investment in precision farming technology.

  • ViacomCBS's (VIAC) BET, BET+ Unveil 2021 Fall Program Lineup

    ViacomCBS (VIAC) attempts to boost subscriber growth with a chock-a-block schedule of BET and BET+, for the fall of 2021.

  • SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation into the Fairness of the Merger of U.S. Bancorp with MUFG Union Bank

    New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2021) - The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:To: All Persons or Entities who purchased U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) ("Company") stock prior to September 21, 2021.You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the merger of U.S. Bancorp with MUFG Union Bank. Under the terms of the merger, U.S. Bancorp will purchase MUFG ...

  • UK Covid vaccine rules cause hesitancy - Africa health boss

    The UK's refusal to accept vaccine certificates from Africa could increase hesitancy, says Africa CDC.

  • 2 Top Marijuana Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    The fast-growing marijuana industry is full of opportunities for long-term investors. Today, we're going to look at two fantastic investments within the marijuana space. Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR) is something of a unicorn in the marijuana industry.

  • Cathie Wood Is Buying These Top Growth Stocks -- Both Could Make You Rich Over Time

    You don't need to look for obscure stocks for high growth. These past winners are great bets for the future.

  • Is IBM Stock A Buy Right Now? Here's What Earnings, Charts Show

    When Arvind Krishna became chief executive on IBM in April 2020, he immediately prioritized building what the company calls an open, hybrid cloud platform.

  • 3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

    When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform. Oxford Square Capital The Trade: Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: OXSQ) Chief Executive Officer Jonathan H Cohen acqui

  • Study: Covid caused steep drop in 2020 turnout at Disney, Universal and SeaWorld

    Local theme parks closed for a short period last year due to the pandemic, which meant fewer travelers.

  • Kraft Heinz to acquire Brazilian food company

    The Kraft Heinz Co., co-headquartered in Pittsburgh, announced that it will acquire Brazilian food company, Hemmer.

  • 4 Non-Traded REITs To Consider Adding To Your Portfolio

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are an excellent option for investors to benefit from the stability and cash flow that real estate offers without taking on the major capital commitments or property management responsibilities required with traditional property investments. One drawback to investing in most REITs is the volatility that comes with buying shares of any publicly traded company. When the stock market is down, shares of a REIT may be worth less than the value or the company’s as

  • Cocaine And Crime Are Amplifying Colombia’s Crude Oil Crisis

    The cocaine industry in Colombia is estimated to be larger than the country’s significant oil industry, and the crime associated with the cocaine business is stopping its oil industry from growing

  • Estimating The Fair Value Of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

    How far off is KE Holdings Inc. ( NYSE:BEKE ) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll...

  • Unnamed grocer joins Eden Prairie redevelopment. Is it Amazon Fresh?

    The Eden Prairie site is the fifth on the list of potential Twin Cities locations for Amazon's grocery concept.

  • Lucid Stock Is Racing Higher. 4 Potential Reasons for the Mammoth Gain.

    Shares of the EV maker rose more than 11% on Tuesday, gained ground as the market plunged on Monday, and are up 41% over the past seven sessions.