  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Bill Gates on sustainable investing: 'There's probably some Teslas out there'

Ben Werschkul
·Senior Producer and Writer
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Bill Gates has a net worth of nearly $124 billion, according to Forbes.

One way he's putting some of that money to work is an investment effort to spur the private sector towards green innovation as a means to combat climate change.

“You know, there's probably some Teslas out there,” he told Yahoo Finance’s editor-in-chief, Andy Serwer, during a wide-ranging interview this week. But he added that "identifying who they are in advance" is the tricky part.

Gates referred to the Elon Musk-led electric car company (TLSA) multiple times during the conversation as a model for green innovation. In his new book "How to Avoid a Climate Disaster,” the former Microsoft (MSFT) CEO outlines plans to re-orient the U.S. economy in the coming decades to combat global warming.

NEW DELHI, INDIA - NOVEMBER 16: Bill Gates, an American businessman and co-founder of the Microsoft Corporation during a panel discussion upon Human Capital, Growth and Public Policy at Teen Murti Bhavan on November 16, 2017 in New Delhi, India. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)
Bill Gates during a panel discussion in 2017 in New Delhi, India. (Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

In his book, Gates argues the world needs to get to zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. To achieve that goal, Gates says companies need to make better use of the technologies that already exist and also invent new ones.

That’s where his fund, Breakthrough Energy Ventures, comes in. The billions of dollars in the fund, contributed by Gates and others, flows to environmentally minded entrepreneurs in fields like agriculture, construction, electricity, manufacturing, and transportation.

Gates began the effort in 2015 as he began turning more and more of his attention towards climate change.

‘Travel alone didn't didn't give us a dramatic cut’

In the book, Gate proposes overhauls to an array of fields, from manufacturing to agriculture to electricity.

Gates is a big fan of what Tesla and others have done in transportation and says other areas of the economy should follow that lead. He points to the ongoing pandemic as evidence that sectors beyond travel need to address global warming. Travel has fallen dramatically in the last year as people stay at home, but “we're still making cement and steel," Gates said. "Travel alone didn't give us a dramatic cut” in greenhouse gas emissions, he added.

While the world might not have seen a huge emissions reduction, recent research shows that global greenhouse gas emissions dropped about 7% in 2020 amid the pandemic restrictions. The analysis, published in December 2020, came from researchers at the University of East Anglia, University of Exeter, and the Global Carbon Project.

Those researchers found the biggest drop was in surface transport, with emissions falling to a rate about half of normal peak of the COVID lockdowns.

SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk looks on after arriving on the red carpet for the Axel Springer award, in Berlin, Germany, December 1, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/Pool
SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk looks on after arriving on the red carpet for the Axel Springer award, in Berlin, Germany, December 1, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/Pool

By December 2020, the road transport and aviation industries were still below 2019 levels but getting closer to normal — and researchers warned the numbers are set to rebound further this year.

To help draw down the numbers permanently, Gates wants to encourage widespread adoption of greener technologies to more cheaply produce things like concrete and steel. He argues that any long-term "green premium" — where it costs more to make things in an eco-friendly way — is unsustainable, especially in countries like India and China.

“The U.S. has the majority of the world's innovation power,” he notes. And if he succeeds here, he added, “then we get world class companies like Tesla that are helping to solve the problem globally.”

Innovative companies can also make a profit while saving the planet, Gates said, pointing specifically to synthetic meat company Beyond Meat (BYND), and QuantumScape (QS), a company in the Breakthrough Ventures portfolio that sells lithium metal batteries for electric cars. Beyond Meat saw a spike in sales during the pandemic as Americans stockpiled groceries and feared meat shortages (though it posted a quarterly loss in November).

Meanwhile, QuantumScape's stock jumped just this week after it announced the clearing of a key hurdle in its effort to build solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles.

“It's nice to see the willingness to reward those companies and appreciate they'll have a strong future,” Gates says.

Ben Werschkul is a writer and producer for Yahoo Finance in Washington, DC. Max Zahn contributed additional reporting.

Read more:

Bill Gates says Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's explanation for power outages is 'actually wrong'

Jobs: A ‘fundamental concern’ coming from the shift to green energy

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit.

Recommended Stories

  • Dr. Atul Gawande: It will be 6-8 weeks before more Americans can access vaccines

    One of the nation's top health experts says the U.S. is on its way to righting the ship on vaccine equity and global support.

  • Trump's 25% steel tariffs should not be scrapped, says U.S. Steel CEO

    U.S. Steel president and CEO David Burritt weighs in on the status of former president Trump's signature steel tariffs.

  • This week in Bidenomics: Get ready for the Biden boom

    President Biden's $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan seems likely to pass in March. Then get ready for an economic boom.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks rise, recovering some losses

    Earlier during the regular session, the three major indexes ended lower, and the Dow posted its first drop in four trading days.

  • Morgan Stanley sees ‘GM SPACtopus’ taking on EV market

    Morgan Stanley mobility analyst Adam Jonas is pretty adept at keeping his finger on the pulse of what’s hot with the investment community - and right now it’s all about SPACs (Special Purpose Acquisition Companies) and EVs (Electric Vehicles).

  • 3 Stocks Flashing Signs of Strong Insider Buying

    For an individual investor to beat the market, you need an edge. Investing strategies come in different forms and you can rely on several factors to achieve the end goal of strong returns. Be it following analyst ratings, upcoming catalysts or recognizing the latest market moving trends. There is another option: following the signal from those in the know – the corporate insiders. These are the company officers whose positions give them both access to frequently privileged information on business plans and finances and the experience necessary to translate that into smart stock trades. And better yet – they are not wholly free actors. Being responsible to shareholders and Boards of Directors for company profits, these insiders cannot use their inside knowledge for selfish purposes. Which means that following their stock trades, especially of their own companies, can be a viable investment strategy. Fortunately, federal regulations require that the insiders make their inside trades public – to keep the playing field level. To make that search easier, the TipRanks Insiders’ Hot Stocks tool gets the footwork started – identifying stocks that have seen informative moves by insiders, highlighting several common strategies used by the insiders, and collecting the data all in one place. We’ve picked three stocks with recent informative buys to show how the data works for you. Calix, Inc. (CALX) The first stock we're looking at is Calix, a cloud computing tech company. Calix follows a subscription model, offering cloud software, systems, platforms, services, and solutions to the communications industry. Calix’s products give the customers real-time data and data insights into their end-users, allowing them to more efficiently monetize their business and customer interactions. Calix, like many high-tech software platform companies, offers a system that can streamline operations – a vital advantage in today’s expanding remote work climate. The company’s revenues reflect the growth-oriented environment: the top line showed year-over-year growth in each quarter of 2020, with the most recent, Q4, coming in at $170 million being the best of the past two years. EPS, at 37 cents, was up 15% from Q3, and was positive for the second quarter in a row – a feat the company had been unable to achieve over the past two years. With a background like that, it’s no wonder that this stock is seeing insider buying. The most recent purchase is from Board member Donald Listwin, who bought up 20,000 shares, shelling out almost $715,000. 5-star analyst Paul Silverstein, of Cowen, notes that Calix has adopted an age-old strategy for beating the forecasts: “4Q20 fuels our view that near- and long-term earnings power and cash flow continue to be significantly greater than what Street has modeled… we respectfully note that CALX has established a clear pattern of appropriately and admirably taking a highly conservative stance as to risk assessment and, concomitantly, under-promising and over-delivering.” Silverstein clearly likes Calix’s approach, and he rates the stock an Outperform (i.e. Buy). On top of this, the analyst gives the stock a $45 price target, which implies a one-year upside of 23%. (To watch Silverstein’s track record, click here) What does the rest of the Street think? Looking at the consensus breakdown, opinions from other analysts are more spread out. 3 Buys and 2 Holds add up to a Moderate Buy consensus. In addition, the $37.40 average price target indicates a modest upside from current levels. (See CALX stock analysis on TipRanks) DXC Technology Company (DXC) Founded in 2017, in part as a spin-off from Hewlett Packard Enterprises, DXC is a leader in the business-to-business (B2B) IT field. The company’s products allow global companies to run their critical systems and ops efficiently, with security and scalability at a variety of levels. DXC’s enterprise tech enhances performance and competitiveness, and therefore the customer experience. The company has been seeing a dropoff in revenues over the past two years. It saw $19.5 billion in revenues for calendar year 2020, but is on track come in at ~$18 billion for fiscal 2021. The most recent quarter reported, fiscal 3Q21, showed $4.29 billion at the top line, falling 14.6% year over year. However, earnings, at $4.29, were far stronger than the 80-cent and 96-cent losses reported in the previous two quarters. Despite the falling revenues, the company has maintained its dividend, paying out 21 cents per common share over the past year, for a current yield of 3.2%. Looking at the recent insider trades, we see that Board member Raul Fernandez made two purchases this month, buying up 11,443. Fernandez paid nearly $300,00 for the new shares. In a comprehensive review of DXC, RBC analyst Daniel Perlin, rated 5-stars at TipRanks, writes: “We believe that FQ3/21’s results provided proof points that DXC’s transformation is progressing. In terms of customer focus, we note that revenue in the quarter increased 3.1% q/q and 1.7%... the second quarter in a row of sequential improvement…” Perlin went on to list several reasons for his bullish thesis: “1) management succeeding on its strategic plan and achieving its FY22 targets; 2) DXC evolving into an at-scale digital / new technology player, which should help offset declines in traditional solutions; and 3) valuation is attractive relative to peers, especially given potential upside to synergy targets.” Perlin uses these comments to support an Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating on DXC, and a $38 price target that indicates room for a robust 46% upside in the next 12 months. (To watch Perlin’s track record, click here) The Wall Street analysts are taking a range of views on this stock, as shown by the 10 recent reviews – which include 4 Buys and 6 Holds. Added up, it comes out to a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating. The average price target, at $31, implies a 19% one-year upside from the current trading price of $26.06. (See DXC stock analysis on TipRanks) Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) Last but not least is Northern Oil and Gas, a highly localized hydrocarbon explorer, with assets in the states of Montana and North Dakota, specifically, the Williston Basin. NOG owns a large acreage footprint in the region, holding title to the lands on which developers will drill and complete oil and gas wells. This year, NOG has made two moves to increase its operating capital. The second move was announced on February 8 – an offering of senior notes at 8.125%, due in 2028. Proceeds are to be used to repay various outstanding debts and interest obligations, and then to help fund acquisition of new natural gas assets. The new land acquisitions targeted are in the Appalachian region, and will mark a true expansion for Northern Oil and Gas. The first capital move, however, is more interesting for this current article. On February 4, the company announced that it was putting 12.5 million shares of common stock on the market, at a price of $9.75 per share. Capital raised will be used first to fund the Appalachian Basin land buy, and then to repay debt and fund general operations – these are standard conditions on this type of capital drive. Company Board member Stuart Lasher bought 25,000 shares of NOG just a few days after the public stock offering was announced. The recent bloc of shares was picked up for $243,750. RBC’s Scott Hanold is clearly bullish on this company’s expansion to a new region, writing, “NOG's Appalachian acquisition was strategic by accelerating leverage reduction, balance sheet clean-up, and diversifying its asset and commodity footprints. The move into the Marcellus gas play underpins management's aptitude to focus on generating the best economic returns…” Hanold rates NOG an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and his $15 price target suggests the stock has room for 37% growth this year. (To watch Hanold’s track record, click here) With 4 recent reviews, all Buys, the Strong Buy analyst consensus rating here is unanimous. Northern’s shares are priced at $10.99 and they have an average price target of $14.75, indicating that the stock has a 34% one-year upside potential. (See NOG stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Dow Rallies After Yellen Touts Covid-19 Stimulus; Travel Stocks Pass Buy; Microsoft Stock Tumbles

    The Dow Jones rallied after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen made the case for more coronavirus stimulus. Microsoft stock fell as Tesla stock took a dive.

  • ‘I am not a cat’: Chaotic GameStop hearing provides tense exchanges, humor as lawmakers grill key players in saga

    The GameStop hearing, which was referred to as “political theater” at some points, didn’t disappoint those looking for a bit of drama and humor.

  • Elon Musk says bitcoin is slightly better than holding cash

    "However, when fiat currency has negative real interest, only a fool wouldn't look elsewhere," Musk said in a tweet. He also defended Tesla's action to invest in bitcoin, saying that the difference with cash made it "adventurous enough" for the S&P 500 company to hold the cryptocurrency. Tesla's $1.5 billion bitcoin purchase set the cryptocurrency soaring toward this week's record peak above $50,000 while Musk's recent promotion of dogecoin on Twitter also lifted the price of that cryptocurrency.

  • Bill Gates says Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's explanation for power outages is 'actually wrong'

    Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates on Wednesday rebuked a claim made a day before by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott that put the blame for that state's massive cold-weather power outage on the failure of renewable energy sources, such as wind and solar.

  • Elon Musk On Why Tesla Invested in Bitcoin, Not Dogecoin

    Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk said on Thursday gave an indication on why the electric vehicle maker invested in Bitcoin (BTC) and not Dogecoin (DOGE) — a meme cryptocurrency often at the center of his tweets., What Happened: The entrepreneur was responding to a tweet that contained comments by Changpeng Zhao, CEO of Binance where the latter said while he was “surprised that Elon's so gung-ho on Dogecoin,” it was worth noting Tesla's actual investment came in Bitcoin. See also: How to Buy Bitcoin (BTC) Musk said Tesla's investments are not "directly reflective of my opinion." The Tesla CEO added that Bitcoin, which he describes as "simply a less dumb form of liquidity than cash," is "adventurous enough for an S&P500 company," let alone Dogecoin. To be clear, I am *not* an investor, I am an engineer. I don’t even own any publicly traded stock besides Tesla. However, when fiat currency has negative real interest, only a fool wouldn’t look elsewhere. Bitcoin is almost as bs as fiat money. The key word is “almost”. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 19, 2021 Reflecting on his personal stance, Musk noted he is an "engineer" and not an "investor." “I don’t even own any publicly traded stock besides Tesla,” the billionaire entrepreneur wrote. The apex cryptocurrency also came under some criticism from the executive who said “Bitcoin is almost as bs as fiat money. The key word is 'almost.'” Why It Matters: This month Tesla invested .5 billion in Bitcoin and said it expected to accept the cryptocurrency for payments in the near future. Musk said in an appearance on the Clubhouse app that he was a “supporter of Bitcoin.” Comments on Twitter by Musk have at times fueled spikes in the price of the Shiba Inu-themed DOGE. BTC hit an all-time high of $51,335.23 on Wednesday buoyed by Tesla’s purchase of the cryptocurrency and heightened institutional interest from other investors like MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR). BTC traded 1.39% lower at $51,332.92 at press time, while DOGE traded 11.05% higher at $0.058. Price Action: Tesla shares closed 1.35% lower at $787.38 on Thursday and fell 0.54% in the after-hours session. See Also: Elon Musk Asks 'Major Dogecoin Holders' To Sell Most Of Their Coins Photo courtesy: Forbes via Wikimedia See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhy DODO Cryptocurrency Has Skyrocketed 90% TodayRobinhood To Let Users Deposit, Withdraw Dogecoin And Other Cryptos: What That Means For Investors© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • WhatsApp to move ahead with privacy update despite backlash

    In January, the messaging platform informed users it was preparing a new privacy policy, under which it could share limited user data with Facebook and its group firms. It sparked a global outcry and sent users to rival apps Telegram and Signal, among others, prompting WhatsApp to delay the new policy launch to May and to clarify the update was focused on allowing users to message with businesses and would not affect personal conversations. In India, the messaging app's biggest user base, Facebook executives fielded questions from a parliamentary panel on the need for the changes, days after the country's technology ministry asked the messaging platform to withdraw them.

  • Thailand Wants to Target Japanese Crypto Holders as Part of Plan to Revive Tourism

    The Tourism Authority of Thailand slashed its estimate for foreign arrivals this year.

  • First Mover: Bitcoin Meets ‘Torrent’ as Lowly Binance Coin Gets $40B Valuation

    Cryptocurrency exchange Binance's in-house BNB tokens have shot to a $40 billion valuation, ranking them third among digital assets behind bitcoin and Ethereum's ether.

  • India's Bharat Biotech pursues COVID-19 vaccine approval in over 40 countries

    India's Bharat Biotech is in the process of filing regulatory documents for approval of its COVID-19 vaccine, COVAXIN, in more than 40 countries, the company told Reuters late on Wednesday. Bharat Biotech, which last Tuesday had told Reuters it may export doses of COVAXIN to Brazil and the United Arab Emirates by the end of the week, did not name other countries and did not give exact figures on doses it expects to export. COVAXIN is one of the two vaccines approved for emergency use in India, though efficacy data from its late-stage trial is yet to be published.

  • Cryptocurrency Ethereum hits record high, lifted by bitcoin, institutional demand

    Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization and volume, hit a record high on Thursday, lifted by growing institutional interest in the space, and more than a week after its futures were launched on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. The CME last week launched futures on ether, the digital currency or token that facilitates transactions on the ethereum blockchain. In the crypto world, the terms ether and ethereum have become interchangeable.

  • The boohoo group (LON:BOO) Share Price Has Soared 785%, Delighting Many Shareholders

    For many, the main point of investing in the stock market is to achieve spectacular returns. While the best companies...

  • What the emergence of variants does, and doesn’t, mean for pandemic progress

    Mistakes, or mutations, happen on average once every couple of weeks in any chain of transmission. The variants that have arisen recently—known as B.1.1.7 (first identified in the UK), B.1.351 (identified in South Africa) and P.1 (identified in Brazil)—all have a large number of mutations that have physically altered the virus. Such changes can also undermine our immune system’s ability to detect these new versions of the virus when it has only seen the old version.

  • Mortgage rates spike, but experts say it's no reason to get panicky

    Borrowers should chill, because rates are still pretty low and not likely to skyrocket.

  • African countries have an advantage in rolling out Covid-19 vaccines

    The continent is one of the most experienced regions in the world in dealing with disease outbreaks.