Bill Gates made 2022's biggest charitable donation

FILE - Bill Gates speaks during the Global Fund's Seventh Replenishment Conference, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, in New York. Gates topped The Chronicle of Philanthropy’s annual list of the 10 largest charitable gifts announced by individuals or their foundations in 2022. This year's list totaled nearly $9.3 billion. Gates gave $5 billion to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to back the grantmaker’s work in global health, development, policy and advocacy, and U.S. education. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
6
MARIA DI MENTO of The Chronicle of Philanthropy
·5 min read

The Chronicle of Philanthropy’s annual list of the 10 largest charitable gifts announced by individuals or their foundations totaled nearly $9.3 billion in 2022. The contributions went to large, well-established institutions, three of them private foundations and three universities to support environmental sustainability, children’s mental health, and stem-cell research. The other gifts backed cancer research and treatment, housing efforts, youth programs, and reproductive health.

Two of the gifts exceeded $1 billion, and six of the eight donors (one donor made three gifts) are multibillionaires. The combined net worth of those six donors is just over $325 billion.

Topping the list is Bill Gates, who gave $5 billion to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to back the grantmaker’s work in global health, development, policy and advocacy, and U.S. education. Gates, whose net worth is estimated at $104 billion, attracted attention in July when he announced he was giving $20 billion to the foundation he runs with his former wife, Melinda French Gates. However, foundation officials confirmed in December that three-fourths of that $20 billion went toward paying off the $15 billion he and French Gates had pledged in July 2021. The remaining $5 billion was a new infusion to the foundation.

Ann and John Doerr came in second with a $1.1 billion donation they’re giving through their Benificus Foundation to Stanford University to launch the Stanford Doerr School of Sustainability, an effort to tackle the world’s most urgent climate and sustainability challenges. The new school will focus on eight areas of scholarship: climate change, Earth and planetary sciences, energy technology, sustainable cities, the natural environment, food and water security, human society and behavior, and human health and the environment.

The new school will house several academic departments and interdisciplinary institutes. It will also be home to a “sustainability accelerator,” which, among other efforts, will award grants to researchers and others to develop new technologies in environmental sustainability and related arenas, advance new policies, and support partnerships.

John Doerr is a venture-capital investor who made his mark and much of his fortune as an early backer of Silicon Valley technology giants like Sun Microsystems, Amazon, and Google. Today he serves as chairman of the investment firm Kleiner Perkins, and his net worth stands at a little more than $9 billion.

Coming in third are Jackie and Mike Bezos, the mother and stepfather of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The couple gave the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center $710.5 million through their Bezos Family Foundation to build 36 research labs and an additional large research facility. The grant will also support the cancer center’s clinical trials and immunotherapy research over the next 10 years.

The couple have been fairly low-profile philanthropists until recently. Yet Jackie Bezos has been closely involved in several nonprofit projects over the years. She created the Bezos Scholars Program at the Aspen Institute, the Aspen Challenge, and Students Rebuild, all of which are education programs for various age groups. Mike Bezos spent 32 years working as an engineer and manager with the oil and gas giant Exxon Mobil before retiring and turning his attention to the couple’s giving.

The gifts from the Doerrs and the Bezoses were followed by one from Warren Buffett. The revered 92-year-old investor gave stock valued at nearly $474.3 million to the Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation, a grantmaker Warren Buffett established in 1964 to manage the family’s charitable giving that was later renamed for his first wife, who died in 2004. The foundation supports women’s reproductive health and provides college scholarships for students in Nebraska, where the foundation is located.

A representative for Buffett confirmed the gift was a special one-time contribution that Buffett decided to make in late November rather than one of the annual donations he makes to the Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation, and several other grantmakers, which are payments toward multibillion-dollar pledges he announced in 2006.

The late Ruth DeYoung Kohler II comes in fifth on the list. The Kohler Company heiress, who died in 2020 at 79, left a $440 million bequest to launch the Ruth Foundation for the Arts, a Milwaukee grantmaker that is devoted to supporting visual- and performing-arts groups throughout the country. It plans to award about $20 million a year. Kohler was an avid arts supporter and ran the John Michael Kohler Arts Center in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, from 1972 to 2016.

Kohler II is followed by MacKenzie Scott, the novelist and Amazon co-founder, who gave $436 million to Habitat for Humanity International. The gift was unrestricted, as has been the case with most of Scott’s giving. When Habitat for Humanity officials announced the gift in March, they said they plan to use the money to tackle the global housing crisis and advocate for systemwide changes to increase fair access to low-cost housing for everyone.

Two additional gifts from Scott — $281 million to Boys & Girls Clubs of America and $275 million to Planned Parenthood Federation of America — also landed on the list.

The Chronicle’s annual rankings are based on the 10 biggest publicly announced gifts. The tally does not include contributions of artwork or gifts from anonymous donors. In February, the Chronicle will unveil its annual ranking of the 50 biggest donors, a list based on individuals’ total contributions in 2022 rather than individual gifts.

_____

This article was provided to The Associated Press by the Chronicle of Philanthropy. Maria Di Mento is a senior reporter at the Chronicle. Email: maria.dimento@philanthropy.com. The AP and the Chronicle receive support from the Lilly Endowment for coverage of philanthropy and nonprofits. The AP and the Chronicle are solely responsible for all content. For all of AP’s philanthropy coverage, visit https://apnews.com/hub/philanthropy.

Recommended Stories

  • House Committee Releases Six Years of Donald Trump's Tax Returns, Confirming He Claimed Large Losses

    A House committee on Friday released documents confirming the former president often reduced his taxable income by reporting business losses

  • China promotes its U.S. envoy Qin Gang to foreign minister

    BEIJING/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -China has appointed Qin Gang, its ambassador to the United States and a trusted aide of President Xi Jinping, as its new foreign minister, as Beijing and Washington seek to stabilize rocky relations. Qin, 56, replaces Wang Yi, who has been foreign minister for the past decade. Wang, 69, was promoted to the politburo of the Chinese Communist Party in October and is expected to play a bigger role in Chinese foreign policy.

  • Mass shootings compound loss felt by marginalized groups

    Pulse was more than a safe space for Brandon Wolf and his friends. The nightclub was a haven for members of Orlando, Florida's LGBTQ community — a place to be themselves without fear. “It’s probably the first place I ever held hands with somebody I had a crush on," Wolf said.

  • Morris County's building boom and other top stories of the year − and what's next in 2023

    The top local headlines of the year - and where the building boom and other stories are headed in 2023.

  • Debt spiral engulfs Turkish voters months before polls

    The growing pile of debt notices covering the Ankara district mayor's desk hint at the scale of the economic crisis facing Turkish voters months before crucial presidential polls.

  • Explainer-How will Japan resolve shipping insurance for Russian LNG imports?

    Japan, the world's top liquefied natural gas (LNG) importer, is facing its latest challenge in securing vital gas supplies from Russia after Western reinsurers said they would halt marine war insurance for ships travelling in Russian waters from Jan. 1. Having joined other G7 countries in imposing sweeping sanctions on Moscow for the invasion of Ukraine, Japan has been reducing its reliance on Russian oil and coal, but it continues to buy Russian LNG amid elevated prices in a tight global market as Europe ramps up imports. Japan's Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance, Sompo Japan Insurance and Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance told shipowners last week that from Jan. 1 they would stop offering insurance coverage for ship damage caused by war in Russian waters, because reinsurers were withdrawing coverage.

  • Here's what the experts predict for office, multifamily real estate in 2023

    After weathering seven interest rate hikes and a powerful Covid-19 variant, Atlanta’s commercial real estate market escaped a rollercoaster 2022. Real estate investment company Northland paid a record price for a development site in Midtown. More than 3.7 million square feet of brand new office space hit the market.

  • Editorial: As COVID infections surge in China, the things we can take away

    Few countries can be said to have truly responded adequately to the deadly threat of the coronavirus, and ours certainly isn’t near the top, with a poisonous fixation on individual liberty that shot even basic collective efforts to ward off the crisis. Neither is the originator of the virus, China, for the opposite reason. The country’s Communist Party dictatorship tried brute force to defeat ...

  • Brazil will have first Indigenous woman chief for key post

    Brazil’s President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva announced Thursday that Sônia Guajajara will head up a new Ministry of Indigenous Peoples, with a mandate to oversee policies ranging from land demarcation to health care. “It is a collective achievement of the Indigenous peoples, a historic moment of reparation in Brazil.” The creation of the ministry is “a confirmation of Lula’s commitment to us,” she said in a tweet.

  • Miami Mayor Francis Suarez tapped several people close to Elon Musk to urge him to relocate Twitter out of San Francisco: 'They belong here'

    The Tesla and Space X CEO hasn't yet responded to Miami's mayor about whether he'd consider moving the company's headquarters out of San Francisco.

  • The all-day scam: How a NC woman gave up $10,000, her therapy license exploited

    The 31-year-old shares nearly-unbelievable details about spending an entire day on the phone with scammers — who even led her to the police department.

  • Rwanda says Congo fighter jet briefly violated its air space

    Rwanda's government said on Wednesday that a fighter jet from Democratic Republic of Congo briefly violated its airspace, the latest accusation to fly between the two countries whose relations have frayed this year. Congo, Western powers and United Nations experts accuse Rwanda of backing M23 rebels in eastern Congo, who have seized several towns and villages in offensives this year. Rwanda denies any involvement, saying the allegations are a tactic to cover up Congo's security failures.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Warren Buffett Growth Stocks That Could Go Parabolic

    Down more than 65% and 90%, respectively, these Buffett-backed stocks have explosive rebound potential.

  • 8 Reasons Why You Should Invest in Synopsys (SNPS) Stock Now

    Synopsys (SNPS) is a stock that investors can consider adding to their portfolio amid the current stock market volatilities.

  • Taiwan's Tsai thanks troops after China military maneuvers

    Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen thanked navy and army personnel on Friday for their service defending the island, after China sent a record-breaking number of warplanes and ships toward Taiwan this week. Tsai, addressing the Taiwanese Navy's 146th Fleet at a naval base on Penghu Island, said the military maneuvers by China earlier in the week were the largest to date this year.

  • DOJ sues major drug company for illegally helping 'ignite an opioid epidemic'

    The Justice Department on Thursday filed a nationwide lawsuit against AmerisourceBergen for illegally failing to report suspicious orders from pharmacies and fueling the opioid epidemic.

  • A UFO Was Spotted Over the Las Vegas Strip (No, Really)

    Aliens might not be the weirdest thing the Strip has ever seen, but there appears to be a better explanation.

  • The chicken parm at this Miami restaurant was just named one of the best in the U.S.

    The chicken parm that launched a thousand cravings has just been named one of the best in the country.

  • Analysis-Iraq's mercurial Moqtada Sadr risks isolation with political retreat

    Moqtada al-Sadr, the Muslim Shi'ite cleric who dominated Iraqi politics for two decades, seems isolated for now after his move to step back from formal politics emboldened his Iranian-backed rivals and raised the prospect of fresh factional flare-ups. Iran, which already controls dozens of heavily-armed Shi'ite militias in its oil-producing neighbour, may now have an opportunity to expand its influence over Iraq's government, a worst case scenario for the United States and its allies. Although Sadr won a parliamentary majority in a 2021 election, he chose to withdraw in August after his failed, year-long bid to form a cabinet without rivals close to Iran.

  • Stimulus Update: The American Rescue Plan Is Expanding. Here's How

    Some may consider homelessness an eyesore. For those living on the streets, it can mean the difference between life and death.