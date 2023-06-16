Bill Gates meets with President Xi Jinping in Beijing

Hot on the heels of Elon Musk's visit to China earlier this month, the country welcomes another American tech billionaire.

Bill Gates is meeting President Xi Jinping on Friday in Beijing, China's state media reported.

The goal of the meeting hasn't been announced publicly, but official media reports will likely follow. A reporter from China's English state tabloid Global Times tweeted what seems to be quotes from the meeting, giving us an early glimpse into the mood of the conversation.

"You are the first American friend I've met in Beijing this year," President Xi told Gates on Friday. "As the world is emerging from covid, people should move around more, communicate more, and enhance their understanding of each other."

President Xi also told Gates that China is willing to engage in "extensive technological innovation cooperation with countries around the world" and "actively participate in and promote the response to global challenges" such as climate change and public health," according to the reporter.

This is a developing story...