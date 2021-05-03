Bill and Melinda Gates to divorce, shaking philanthropic world

  • Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and his wife Melinda sit during an interview in New York
  • FILE PHOTO: Gates Foundation Goalkeepers event in New York
  • FILE PHOTO: Microsoft founder and billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates and his wife Melinda Gates attend a meeting with French President at the Elysee Palace in Paris
  • Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, attends a news conference as the foundation teams up with the Japan Sports Agency and Tokyo 2020 to promote the Sustainable Development Goals in conjunction with the Olympics, in Tokyo
  • Melinda Gates, co-founder of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, addresses gathering during "Advancing Asia: Investing for the Future" conference in New Delhi
  • FILE PHOTO: Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, speaks at a panel discussion in Washington
  • FILE PHOTO: Philanthropist Melinda Gates attends an international conference on health in developing countries, in Oslo
1 / 7

Bill and Melinda Gates to divorce, shaking philanthropic world

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and his wife Melinda sit during an interview in New York
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Reuters) -Bill Gates and Melinda Gates said on Monday that they have decided to divorce, unnerving the philanthropic world.

"After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage," the two said in a statement posted on the Twitter account of Bill Gates, who cofounded Microsoft Corp.

"We no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in the next phase of our lives. We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life," their statement said.

The financial details of the decision were not immediately clear.

The two were co-chairs and trustees of their nonprofit Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, which launched in 2000. The foundation currently has over $51 billion in assets, according to a tax filing cited by CNBC.

The development comes two years after Amazon.com Inc founder Jeff Bezos said that he and his then wife, MacKenzie, were getting divorced.

Gates dropped out of Harvard to co-found Microsoft with school-friend Paul Allen in 1975. Gates owned 49% of Microsoft at its initial public offering in 1986, which made him an instant multi-millionaire. With Microsoft's explosive growth, he soon became the world's richest person.

Gates, who made the company one of the world's most valuable technology firms, stepped down from the board in March 2020 to focus on philanthropy.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Additionhal reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Leslie Adler and Lisa Shumaker)

Recommended Stories

  • Bill and Melinda Gates Announce Divorce After 27 Years

    Ludovic Marin/GettyMicrosoft co-founder Bill Gates and his wife, Melinda, announced Monday that they are parting ways after nearly three decades of marriage.“After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage,” the pair said in a statement. “Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and build a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives.”The couple, two of the richest people on the planet, added that despite the divorce, they “continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue to work together at the foundation.” “We no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives. We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this next life,” they added.While the financial details of the Gates’ split are not yet known, the former Microsoft CEO is worth more than $130 billion as of January, and he still owns about 1.37 percent of the software company’s outstanding shares, making him the second richest person in the world. pic.twitter.com/padmHSgWGc— Bill Gates (@BillGates) May 3, 2021 For the last two decades, the couple has run the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation together, focusing on extreme poverty and improving educational opportunities around the globe. The foundation has over $51 billion in assets, according to a recent tax filing. In December, the couple announced a $250 million contribution to fight the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.Last year, Gates announced he was leaving Microsoft’s board to “dedicate more time to philanthropic priorities including global health and development, education, and my increasing engagement in tackling climate change.”The pair met at Microsoft—where Melinda was once an executive managing over 1,000 people—and were married on New Years Day in 1994 in Hawaii. Gates co-founded Microsoft in 1975 alongside Paul Allen, who died in 2018, and remained CEO until 2000.The pair famously decided to get married after weighing the pros and cons of their potential nuptials on a blackboard. “‘When he was having trouble making the decision about getting married, he was incredibly clear that it was not about me, it was about, ‘Can I get the balance right between work and family life?”’ she said. In a 2019 interview with Business Insider, Melinda said a key component of their marriage was maintaining a balanced partnership—whether it be taking care of their three kids or running their foundation. She added that the pair wash the dishes together every night.“There are still things we do in our home that I wanted to make sure we did as parents and that our kids participated in so they would know what it was to grow up and have responsibilities. One example is we always do the dishes together after dinner as a family. One night I realized I was still in the kitchen a good 10, 15 minutes after everybody else doing the last-minute things. Sometimes in the moment my frustration or anger just comes out,” Melinda said. In another interview with the Sunday Times, Melinda Gates admitted that being married to the tech titan could be “incredibly hard.”“We’ve just gotten to a point in life where Bill and I can both laugh about more things. And, believe me, I can remember some days that were so incredibly hard in our marriage where you thought, ‘Can I do this?’” she told the newspaper. The Gates are the latest of several billionaire couples to announce divorces, including Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his ex-wife, MacKenzie, who finalized their split after 25 years in 2019. In April, Russian oligarch Farkhad Akhmedov was ordered to pay his ex-wife $557 million after their long-running divorce battle. Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Brazil looks to new Pfizer contract to speed up vaccinations

    Brazil is close to signing a second contract with Pfizer Inc for another 100 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine, of which 35 million shots are due to be delivered in October, Brazil's Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga said on Monday. That raises to 200 million doses of the Pfizer shot for Brazil this year, he said, aimed at relieving the shortage of vaccines contributing to the world's second-deadliest outbreak outside the United States. Rio de Janeiro, Brazil's second-largest city, announced over the weekend that it was delaying second doses of CoronaVac, the vaccine made by China's Sinovac Biotech, because it was running out of shots.

  • Bill and Melinda Gates are getting divorced, future of foundation in question

    “After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage,” they said.

  • Fox host Maria Bartiromo says China is secretly sending doctors and engineers over the US-Mexico border

    ‘You have to ask, why the CCP is sending these people through the border ... What are they doing when they get here?’

  • A black bear killed and part-ate a woman in Colorado - just the fourth fatal mauling since records began 60 years ago

    The woman's body was found covered in bear hair by her boyfriend on a path near Durango, Colorado, on Friday, authorities said.

  • Disneyland’s new Snow White ride draws consent backlash over ‘problematic’ sleeping kiss

    ‘Haven’t we already agreed that consent in early Disney movies is a major issue?’ says review of new Disney ride

  • Canada backing vaccine passports, health minister says

    ‘Canadians will want to make sure they have the right credentials’ to travel

  • Biden news – live: Trump Facebook ban to be reviewed as North Korea warns US heading for ‘all-out showdown’

    Latest developments from Washington and beyond

  • Former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn seems to forget the Pledge of Allegiance

    ‘I want you to hear, not just listen, I want you to hear every single word of the Pledge of Allegiance,’ Flynn says before appearing to forget part of 31-word oath

  • Proud Boys Canada dissolves, with leaders claiming it was ‘never a white supremacist group’

    Proud Boys groups says ‘we were never terrorists’ in statement

  • Black man enslaved by white boss for 5 years should be paid $500,000, court rules

    John Christopher Smith, who has a learning disability, forced to work as a cook for 100 hours a week without pay

  • Lakers updates: LeBron James out tonight; Dennis Schroder to miss 10-14 days

    Lakers star LeBron James is out tonight vs. Nuggets while point guard Dennis Schroder likely will miss the next 10-14 days while in COVID-19 protocols.

  • US faces growing pressure over ‘moral responsibility’ to waive intellectual property rights on Covid vaccines

    WHO and White House mull whether to lift patent constraints on vaccine production

  • Biden’s press freedom day statement was a little different from Trump’s

    Biden celebrates ‘courage of truth-tellers who refuse to be intimidated’ while Trump pushes 2020 election conspiracy theory on World Press Freedom Day

  • Need a snack on the go? Kroger tests drone delivery program in Ohio that could help

    The grocer plans to expand the program this summer.

  • Biden news: North Korea warns of ‘very grave situation’ after president calls country a security threat

    Follow the latest updates below

  • Apple's 'walled garden' faces Epic attack in app store trial

    Apple’s lucrative app store was alternately portrayed as a price-gouging monopoly and a hub of world-changing innovation during the preamble to a trial that may reshape the technological landscape. The contrasting portraits were drawn on Monday as lawyers for Apple and its foe, Epic Games, outlined their cases in an Oakland, California, federal court before U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, who will decide the case. While Apple depicted its app store as an invaluable service beloved by consumers and developers alike, Epic Games attacked it as a breakthrough idea that has morphed into an instrument of financial exploitation that illegally locks out competition.

  • ‘Imagine if we gave them a full chance’: Biden pitches childcare, education and tax plan in Virginia

    Without any Republican endorsements for his administration’s expansive agenda to support childcare and education through increased taxes on the nation’s wealthiest, Joe Biden is appealing directly to Americans over a series of stops across the US, which could see one of the largest boosts to federal safety nets in decades. Following a tour of Virginia schools on Monday, the president spoke from Tidewater Community College to renew his pitch for the American Families Plan, a $1.8 trillion proposal to bring the US in line with other wealthy nations by providing up to 12 weeks of paid family and sick leave, free preschool and community college, and childcare support for low- and middle-income families. The plan would be paid through a series of tax proposals that would return the top marginal income tax rate to 39.6 per cent from 37 per cent, and raise the capital gains tax rate to 39.6 per cent for households than earn more than $1m on investments, among other changes that would impact the nation’s wealthiest.

  • Liz Cheney hits back at Donald Trump using “the big lie” to defend his baseless election-fraud claims

    Lawmaker accuses those who back Trump claims of ‘poisoning our democratic system’

  • With an eye to history, Vance High’s football players look forward to final game

    Vance High School will play Rolesville in the N.C. 4AA state championship Saturday. It’ll be the end of an era in Charlotte. Also scouting reports for Vance, Catholic and Salisbury finals opponents.