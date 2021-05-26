  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Bill Gates' money manager reportedly told a Black employee she lived 'in the ghetto,' made sexual comments about female colleagues, and was accused of exposing himself to a bike-shop manager

Katie Canales
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
bill and melinda gates
A source told The New York Times that Melinda Gates' body language during events hinted that she was unhappy. The soon-to-be-ex couple are seen during a TED conference in 2014. YouTube/TED

  • Michael Larson, Bill Gates' money manager, made racist and sexual comments, according to a NYT report.

  • The report reveals new details about a previous sexual harassment allegation against Larson in 2017.

  • The new report follows other emerging details regarding Gates' personal life following news of his divorce.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates' money manager made racist and sexual comments about employees, according to a new report from The New York Times' Anupreeta Das, Emily Flitter, and Nicholas Kulish.

Former employees of Cascade Investment told the outlet that money manager Michael Larson showed coworkers photos of naked women, publicly judged female colleagues based on their attractiveness in front of male employees, and fostered a "culture of fear" at the firm tasked with growing the Gates' wealth.

The report comes as Gates' carefully curated public image continues to unravel in the wake of his divorce from French Gates.

When a former employee, Stacy Ybarra, told Larson she planned to leave Cascade for another company, Larson shorted that company's stock and told her he had done so to spite her, three people told The Times. (A spokesperson for Larson confirmed to the Times that Cascade shorted the stock, but said it wasn't done to spite Ybarra).

Sources told the outlet that Larson would call employees "stupid" and dub their work to be "garbage."

In a statement to the NYT, Larson said, "Years ago, earlier in my career, I used harsh language that I would not use today. I regret this greatly but have done a lot of work to change."

Two sources told the Times that Larson also made a racist comment to Ybarra, who is Black. After she told him she had voted before coming to work on Election Day one November, Larson said "but you live in the ghetto, and everybody knows that Black people don't vote," according to the report.

Larson, who could not be reached by Insider, denied making the remark and "some but not all" of the allegations of misconduct, according to The Times. Insider also reached out to a spokesperson for Larson, Chris Giglio, for additional comment on the report.

"During his tenure, Mr. Larson has managed over 380 people, and there have been fewer than five complaints related to him in total," Giglio told the Times.

"Any complaint was investigated and treated seriously and fully examined, and none merited Mr. Larson's dismissal," Giglio added, per the Times.

Cascade opened an internal investigation into Larson's alleged remark to Ybarra, and Gates and French Gates spoke to Ybarra as part of it, sources told The Times.

Larson also once showed male colleagues pictures of naked women and compared them to the company's head of human resources, according to the report. Separately, a former employee said Larson asked her if she would strip for money. Larson denied both incidents to the Times.

The Times also reported Larson was accused of exposing himself to a woman who managed a bike shop that was majority-owned by a Cascade-backed company. The woman hired a lawyer in 2017 and wrote a letter to Gates and French Gates threatening to sue the couple if Larson's alleged advances didn't stop. In the letter, the woman said Larson had told her he wanted to have sex with her as well as another woman, a source who read the letter told the NYT.

Michael Larson wearing a hot pink polo and a jacket
Michael Larson, business manager for Cascade Investment LLC, attends the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference on July 10, 2014 in Sun Valley, Idaho. Scott Olson/Getty Images

The NYT reported the sexual harassment allegation last week, but the Wednesday report sheds more light on the alleged incident.

Gates' solution was to pay the manager in a settlement, while French Gates suggested conducting an external review of the matter and of the work culture at Cascade, sources told The Times in a previous report.

An investigation by a law firm concluded the accusation couldn't be substantiated, and Larson returned to work at Cascade after a leave of absence. A spokesperson for Larson told the Times that Larson had "wanted to contest the allegations throughout the investigation."

A Gates spokesperson did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Cascade Investment was created to manage the Gates' fortune as well as the Gates Foundation endowment. The Wall Street Journal published a profile on Larson in 2014, detailing how his job was to "make Bill Gates richer."

Gates and French Gates announced they were ending their 27-year marriage on May 7.

In the weeks since the divorce announcement, questions have swirled regarding the couple's massive $130 billion fortune, their continued efforts at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, their children's inheritance, and other factors regarding Gates' personal conduct, such as an affair he had with a Microsoft staffer in 2000. A Gates spokesperson confirmed the affair and said it "ended amicably."

Gates' reported connections to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein have also resurfaced since news of the divorce broke. Gates told The Journal in 2019 that he had indeed met the financier but did not have "any business relationship or friendship with him."

Read the full report on The New York Times here.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Ex-College Student Who Left Alabama to Join ISIS Explains Herself and Why She Wants to Come Home

    "When you are brainwashed, you don't realize it until you snap out of it," Hoda Muthana says in the new documentary The Return — though the U.S. government says there's not reason to be so sympathetic

  • A Montana tribal councilwoman was beaten and 'left for dead,' family says. No one has been charged.

    News of the incident spread statewide, prompting criticism and outrage.

  • Elderly Man Eats Once a Day After SF City Truck Killed His Working Wife

    A 73-year-old Asian man is barely scraping by after a San Francisco city truck hit and killed his wife earlier this year. What happened: Rui Xia Zhen, 67, the sole earner in the family, succumbed to her injuries from the Tenderloin incident on March 1. Surveillance footage shows a Department of Public Works (DPW) pickup truck struck her as she crossed Geary Street after coming out of the local Walgreens.

  • A former Secret Service agent who protected the Obamas says she was told she didn't deserve the job during training because she's a woman

    Evy Poumpouras is a former Secret Service agent and polygraph examiner, journalist, and author of the 2020 memoir, "Becoming Bulletproof."

  • Susan Collins to support breaking Jan. 6 commission filibuster

    Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) will vote against a filibuster that would block the formation of a commission to examine the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, The Hill and Politico reported Wednesday. The moderate Republican wants a commission, but isn't sold on the House-passed bill that would create the commission in its current iteration. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) and Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) are on board with Collins' changes, Politico notes, and Sens.

  • Couple discovers massive 'lava tube' running beneath their house: 'What could go wrong?'

    A couple in Oregon said they discovered a secret "lava tube" running underneath their home.

  • George Floyd family attorney’s mission: ‘Make it financially unsustainable for them to keep killing Black people unjustifiably’

    Civil rights attorney Ben Crump has become the most high-profile go-to lawyer for families who have lost a loved one to police misconduct and brutality.

  • Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale's 15-Year-Old Son Kingston Looks Just Like Dad in Rare Photo

    Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale's son Kingston turned 15 years old on May 26. Scroll on to see the photo his dad posted on Instagram.

  • Karine Jean-Pierre makes history giving White House briefing

    Karine Jean-Pierre on Wednesday became the first openly gay woman to deliver the White House press briefing and only the second Black woman in history to take on the role. Jean-Pierre, the White House principal deputy press secretary, had briefed reporters aboard Air Force One, but Wednesday marked her first time before the lectern for a televised briefing. “It’s a real honor to be standing here today,” Jean-Pierre told reporters, when asked about her historic turn.

  • Bristol Palin Proudly Shows Off Scar From the Tummy Tuck She Had “Years Ago”

    Dancing With the Stars alum Bristol Palin got real with her Instagram followers by showing off her tummy tuck scar in a post about not comparing ourselves to others.

  • Channing Tatum, 41, shows Off his ‘junk’ in mirror selfie: ‘I’m flexing so hard’

    Talk about monkey business! Channing Tatum, 41, had free time on his hands while gearing up to shoot a sexy scene for the upcoming Sandra Bullock lead and produced The Lost City of D, throwing thirsty fans into a frenzy.

  • Wild bird becomes obsessed with New Hampshire man, bewildering his wife and kids

    “Not a day goes by that he doesn’t let us know he’s part of our family.”

  • Juan Williams Says He’s Leaving Fox News’ ‘The Five’ But Will Remain At Network As A Political Analyst

    Juan Williams said on Wednesday that he is leaving Fox News’ early evening panel show The Five, but he will continue to be a political analyst on the network. “This is my last day hosting The Five,” Williams said on the show. “Covid taught me a lot of lessons. As the show goes back to […]

  • Queen Elizabeth’s New Rule Has Prince Louis Breaking Royal Tradition

    One thing we know about the royal family is that they are sticklers for rules . However, as times are changing, it seems the family...

  • Exxon Mobil shareholder vote a ‘watershed’ moment for climate change

    Shareholders of Exxon Mobil handed America’s largest oil company its first defeat, electing two of four candidates activist investors nominated to its board.

  • Trump's advisers reportedly in 'cloud of nerves' over Manhattan grand jury

    Former President Donald Trump's team is more nervous than usual now that prosecutors have convened a grand jury in an investigation into Trump and organization executives, Politico reported Wednesday. "There's definitely a cloud of nerves in the air," said an adviser to Politico. The shift in attitude compared to what Politico calls "the typical barrage of legal issues surrounding Trump," is reportedly attributed to fears that Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg, whose taxes are under investigation by New York Attorney General Letitia James' office, will "flip."

  • Colts RB says team would have welcomed Tebow signing: ‘In our locker room it doesn’t matter who you

    Sports Seriously: Mackenzie Salmon connected with Colts running back Nyheim Hines to get his thoughts on Tim Tebow signing with a division foe and how he thinks Indy's locker room would have reacted to that signing.

  • 'I didn't want to be considered the worst actor in the world': Josh Hartnett candidly revisits 'Pearl Harbor' 20 years later

    Actor offers brutally honest look-back on filming Michael Bay's much-hyped war epic "Pearl Harbor."

  • Walmart dropped its Memorial Day sales early — save up to 80 percent!

    Sony, Samsung, Instant Pot, Cuisinart, iRobot, The Pioneer Woman — score incredible deals on all your favorite brands.

  • Self-Described 'Amish Stud' Plots With Married Mennonite Lover To Murder HIs Wife

    The Amish live a life free of most of the conveniences of the modern world, like cell phones, television, and cars. They also live a life with very little violent crime, which is why the murder of Barbara Weaver, a devoted Amish woman, quickly made nationwide headlines -- and generated even more after the shocking culprits were unmasked. On June 2, 2009, a call was made to emergency dispatch in Wayne County, Ohio from a woman who said she had found her neighbor, 30-year-old Barbara Weaver, unresponsive at home after Barbara's children contacted her for help. "No. I don't think she's breathing,” the neighbor tells 911 in audio obtained by "Killer Couples," airing Sundays at 8/7c on Oxygen. When authorities arrived at the scene, they found Barbara dead and covered in blood from a shotgun wound to the chest. There was no weapon nearby and no gunshot residue on her hands. Whatever had happened, it clearly wasn't suicide. Officials discovered there was no sign of forced entry and that cash had been left out in plain view in several areas of the home, making robbery an unlikely motive. Barbara's husband, Eli Weaver, who owned a hunting and sports equipment store next to their house, was nowhere to be found. They were able to track him down, though, when they discovered Eli was on a fishing trip with a few friends, one of whom wasn't Amish and had a cell phone. Investigators were thus able to contact Eli and have him come in for questioning right away. A distraught Eli told police he had nothing to do with the murder, and said he had last seen his wife at 3 a.m. right before he left for his fishing trip. His friends on the trip confirmed his alibi. However, even with an airtight alibi, Eli remained a suspect after investigators talked with Barbara's sister. She told them Eli and Barbara, who wed very young and shared five children, had a rocky marriage thanks to Eli's history of cheating. "According to Barbara’s sister, Eli’s infidelity had been a huge problem throughout their entire marriage. In fact, it started back during Eli’s Rumspringa, back when they first started dating. Eli was much wilder than Barbara, always partying, seeing people outside of the Amish faith," Kristin Farley, a former reporter with WATE, told producers. In fact, Eli had cheated on Barbara twice with women who weren't Amish and temporarily left the marriage, getting shunned from the Amish community and having to ask the elders to let him back in, the sister explained to investigators. Shortly before she was killed, Barbara had even been suspicious Eli was cheating on her again. He just wanted to dabble in things that were forbidden. He seemed to have a real attraction to things that were forbidden," the Weavers' neighbor Mary Eicher told producers. As a devoted Amish woman, Barbara didn't consider divorce an option, but she was deeply hurt by the infidelity, those who knew her said. She was also frightened by it. "She told a friend she wasn't afraid of Eli, but she was afraid of Eli’s girlfriends and that somebody would be so jealous and wanting Eli so much they would harm Barbara," Rebecca Morris, author of "A Killing In Amish Country," told producers. When questioned again by police, Eli insisted his cheating days were behind him. But while talking to members of the community, they learned there was a possible new woman in his life. “In the days after Barbara's murder the police got a lot of tips indicating Eli was spending a lot of time with someone referred to as 'the taxi lady,'" Farley told producers. The so-called "taxi lady" was Barbara Raber, a married mother of three who had grown up in the Amish community but had since left it with her husband to join the Mennonite faith, which is considerably less conservative than the Amish one. Mennonites can own cars and cell phones, for example. Raber was known to work as a driver for the Amish, specifically spending a lot of time with Eli. Raber admitted to police she had an affair with Eli, but insisted it had ended six months earlier and she had been home with her husband at the time of the murder. Then, new incriminating information was uncovered. Dandi Heasley contacted police to tell them she had briefly had a relationship with Eli awhile back. They had met on a dating site, where Eli described himself as "Amish stud." He contacted her on a cell phone, which piqued authorities' interest, as the secret phone could reveal much-needed information. But what also raised red flags for investigators was what Heasley had to say about Eli's attitude toward his wife. According to her, he was deeply unhappy in the marriage and made several comments alluding to wanting to know how to kill someone and getting rid of his wife permanently. Other women soon reached out, revealing they, too, had had affairs with Eli and he had made strange comments to them about having his wife killed. To find the secret cell phone, Heasley made a new dating profile to reach out to Eli and ask him to call her. Eli obliged, meaning investigators now had his phone number -- which they were astonished to learn was registered in Raber's name. After getting a subpoena for the phone records, detectives discovered tons of messages between the two that made it clear they were still together. The messages also made it clear they wanted to get rid of Barbara badly. Eli and Raber texted often about potential ways to kill Barbara, including a poisoned cupcake, carbon monoxide, and a home explosion, with Eli even dismissing the possibility of his five children dying as collateral damage, insisting it was fine because "they would go straight to heaven," according to copies of the text messages obtained by "Killer Couples." The night of the murder, Eli texted Barbara directions on where to park outside, told her the door was unlocked, and encouraged her when she expressed fear and possible regret. On June 10, the pair was arrested. Authorities combed through Rabe's computer, and over 800 searches on how to poison somebody were uncovered. “You cant play that off as a joke. That's determination," Det. Doyle Burke with the Dayton Police Department told producers. Barbara Raber and Eli Weaver While Eli refused to talk, Raber admitted she had fallen in love with Eli, who convinced her the only way they could be together was if she killed his wife. She said she crept into Eli and Barbara's home with her husband's shotgun and shot Barbara -- although she insisted she was just trying to scare her and the gun went off accidentally. Eli, meanwhile, eventually agreed to take a plea deal in exchange for testifying against Raber. He pleased guilty to complicity to commit murder and was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison. He will be eligible for parole in 2024 when he is 44 years old. Raber went to trial, where she was found guilty of aggravated murder and sentenced to life in prison. She will be eligible for parole in 2032. For more on this case and others like it, watch "Killer Couples," airing Sundays at 8/7c on Oxygen or stream episodes here.