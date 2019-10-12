Bill Gates Praised Pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s Lifestyle: ‘Kind of Intriguing’

Billionaire Bill Gates, who has repeatedly minimized his ties to Jeffrey Epstein, visited the convicted sex offender multiple times in the years after Epstein was released from prison, according to a New York Times investigation published Saturday.

Gates, the Microsoft co-founder, and Epstein met repeatedly starting in 2011, including at least three times at Epstein's Manhattan townhouse, according a Times report compiled from interviews with more than a dozen people familiar with the relationship, photographs, emails and other documents.

In one e-mail reviewed by the Times, Gates told colleagues in 2011 following his first meeting with Epstein, “His lifestyle is very different and kind of intriguing although it would not work for me.”

A Gates spokeswoman told the Times that the email “was referring only to the unique décor of the Epstein residence,” and his “habit of spontaneously bringing acquaintances in to meet Mr. Gates.”

Epstein, who was indicted in July on federal sex trafficking charges and denied bail, committed suicide in August in a federal prison.

In September, Gates admitted to the Wall Street Journal that he did meet with Epstein after the financier pleaded guilty to soliciting a minor for prostitution.

“I met him. I didn’t have any business relationship or friendship with him. I didn’t go to New Mexico or Florida or Palm Beach or any of that,” Gates told the Journal. “There were people around him who were saying, hey, if you want to raise money for global health and get more philanthropy, he knows a lot of rich people.

“Every meeting where I was with him were meetings with men. I was never at any parties or anything like that. He never donated any money to anything that I know about,” Gates added.

Epstein and Gates first met in person, according to the Times, on Jan. 31, 2011, at Epstein's Upper East Side townhouse. Eva Andersson-Dubin, a former Miss Sweden who had once dated Epstein, was also in attendance with her 15-year-old daughter for the gathering, which lasted several hours. (Andersson-Dubin and her husband, Glenn Dubin—a friend and business partner of Epstein's—declined to comment on the Times story.) Afterwards, Epstein boasted to his friends and associates: “Bill’s great.”

Gates also praised Epstein the next day in an email of his own, according to the report. “A very attractive Swedish woman and her daughter dropped by and I ended up staying there quite late,” he told colleagues.

According to the Times, Epstein also spoke with the Gates Foundation and JPMorgan on a possible multibillion-dollar global health charitable fund that would have generated enormous fees for Epstein. The fund never came to fruition and Gates' representative said the tech titan and the foundation were unaware that Epstein would have received fees from the project.

Bridgitt Arnold, Gates’s spokeswoman, told the New York Times that Gates “regrets” every meeting he had with Epstein.

“Bill Gates regrets ever meeting with Epstein and recognizes it was an error in judgment to do so,” Arnold told the newspaper. “Gates recognizes that entertaining Epstein’s ideas related to philanthropy gave Epstein an undeserved platform that was at odds with Gates’s personal values and the values of his foundation.”