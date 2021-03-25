Bill Gates says world should be back to normal by end-2022 due to vaccines: Polish media

FILE PHOTO: Bill Gates, Co-Chair of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, attends the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos
1 min read
WARSAW (Reuters) - The world should be back to normal by the end of 2022 thanks to COVID-19 vaccines, Bill Gates said in an interview for Polish newspaper Gazeta Wyborcza and television broadcaster TVN24.

"This is an incredible tragedy," the Microsoft co-founder said on the pandemic, adding that the only good news was the access to vaccines.

"By the end of 2022 we should be basically completely back to normal," Gates said.

Gates, a billionaire who stepped down as chairman of Microsoft Corp in 2014, has through his philanthropic Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation committed at least $1.75 billion to the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic. That includes support for some makers of vaccines, diagnostics and potential treatments.

The COVAX facility, backed by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI), aims to secure 2 billion vaccine doses for lower income countries by the end of 2021.

