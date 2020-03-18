Bill Gates has warned of an impending pandemic for years. Here's how he's dealing with the coronavirus outbreak.

Gus Ruelas/Reuters
- For years, Bill Gates has warned the world of an impending severe pandemic.
- In a 2015 TED Talk, Gates said that "we're not ready for the next epidemic." In 2017, Gates wrote in an op-ed article for Business Insider that the next epidemic could be "a super contagious and deadly strain of the flu."
- Gates has called the coronavirus a "once-in-a-century pathogen," and his charitable organization, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, has committed $100 million to fight the outbreak.
- As of Wednesday, there were more than 205,000 coronavirus cases in more than 150 countries.
- Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.
On Friday, Microsoft cofounder Bill Gates announced in a LinkedIn post that he would step down from the boards of Microsoft and Berkshire Hathaway to spend more time overseeing philanthropic ventures, with a continued focus on global health and development.
Elaine Thompson/AP Photo
Source: Business Insider, LinkedIn
For years, Gates has talked extensively about the potentially catastrophic nature of a pandemic.
Scott Olson / Getty Images
Source: Business Insider
In a 2015 TED Talk, Gates said the world was unprepared for the next epidemic. He highlighted the stellar efforts of health workers in 2014 to contain the Ebola outbreak. "There's no need to panic ... but we need to get going," he said.
Reuters
Source: TED
Gates repeated the sentiment in a 2017 op-ed article for Business Insider, reiterating that "we are not prepared." He said that he viewed the threat of a pandemic as being on the same level as climate change and nuclear war and that the next epidemic could be "a super contagious and deadly strain of the flu."
Karoly Arvai/Reuters
Source: Business Insider
In 2018, Gates said that the next pandemic was imminent and that he believed it would arise and spread within the next decade. "In the case of biological threats, that sense of urgency is lacking," he said. "The world needs to prepare for pandemics in the same serious way it prepares for war."
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana
Source: Business Insider
Gates called the coronavirus a "once-in-a-century pathogen" in an op-ed article for the New England Journal of Medicine. He also outlined steps the world could take to contain its spread, including the speedy development and delivery of vaccines.
Avery Hartmans/Business Insider
Source: Business Insider, New England Journal of Medicine
Gates also suggested an international database that countries could use to share information.
Jim Urquhart/Reuters
Source: Business Insider, New England Journal of Medicine
In early February, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation pledged to donate $100 million to fight the outbreak, including funding for frontline responders, prevention efforts, and treatment. A big chunk is reserved for vaccine development.
LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP via Getty Images
Source: Business Insider, Gates Foundation
In March, the Gates Foundation joined Wellcome and Mastercard in funneling millions of dollars toward a COVID-19 Therapeutic Accelerator to speed up the response by enhancing treatment.
Alessandra Tarantino/AP
Source: Gates Foundation
The Gates Foundation is also funding a project to develop at-home coronavirus detection for people in the Seattle area. As of Wednesday, more than 50 people had died from COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, in Washington state.
AP Photo/Ted S. Warren
Source: Seattle Times, Business Insider, Business Insider
Chinese President Xi Jinping has thanked Gates for his "generous support."
Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty
Source: Bloomberg
In February, Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett called Gates his "scientific adviser" and said Gates was focused on finding a long-term solution to the threats posed by the coronavirus.
Reuters/Rick Wilking
Source: CNBC
Fortune's Eamon Barrett wrote in February that the money committed by billionaires like Bill Gates and Alibaba CEO Jack Ma for fighting the coronavirus outbreak might not necessarily go to the people who need it the most.
Sean Gallup/Getty Images
Source: Business Insider, Fortune
Barrett said the money might go to organizations sanctioned by the Chinese government to deal with the crisis, not necessarily aid workers on the ground in Wuhan — where the outbreak originated — who have complained about a lack of resources.
AP Photo/Dake Kang
Source: Business Insider, Fortune
As of Wednesday, the US had reported more than 7,000 confirmed cases and more than 100 deaths. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended rigorously handwashing and social-distancing measures.
Lindsey Wasson / Reuters
Source: CDC, Business Insider
Bill and Melinda Gates own a mansion in Medina, Washington, that was valued at well over $100 million in 2018. The mansion has seven bedrooms and sprawls across 66,000 square feet — not a bad place for social distancing.
Bing Maps
The Gates Foundation did not respond to request for comment.
Source: Business Insider
- Read more:
- Coronavirus live updates: Nearly 175,000 people have been infected and over 6,700 have died. The US has reported 70 deaths. Here's everything we know.
- Bill Gates says the coronavirus is a pandemic and a 'once-in-a-century pathogen.' Here are the solutions he's proposing to fight it.
- The Gates Foundation is spending $100 million to fight the coronavirus outbreak. Bill Gates has warned about a pandemic for years.
Read the original article on Business Insider