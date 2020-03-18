Bill Gates has warned of an impending pandemic for years. Here's how he's dealing with the coronavirus outbreak.

Gus Ruelas/Reuters

On Friday, Microsoft cofounder Bill Gates announced in a LinkedIn post that he would step down from the boards of Microsoft and Berkshire Hathaway to spend more time overseeing philanthropic ventures, with a continued focus on global health and development.

For years, Gates has talked extensively about the potentially catastrophic nature of a pandemic.

In a 2015 TED Talk, Gates said the world was unprepared for the next epidemic. He highlighted the stellar efforts of health workers in 2014 to contain the Ebola outbreak. "There's no need to panic ... but we need to get going," he said.

Gates repeated the sentiment in a 2017 op-ed article for Business Insider, reiterating that "we are not prepared." He said that he viewed the threat of a pandemic as being on the same level as climate change and nuclear war and that the next epidemic could be "a super contagious and deadly strain of the flu."

In 2018, Gates said that the next pandemic was imminent and that he believed it would arise and spread within the next decade. "In the case of biological threats, that sense of urgency is lacking," he said. "The world needs to prepare for pandemics in the same serious way it prepares for war."