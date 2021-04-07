Bill on handling of fetal remains advances in Tennessee

KIMBERLEE KRUESI
·2 min read

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Republicans are backing legislation that would require medical providers to cremate or bury fetal remains from surgical abortions over objections that doing so could stigmatize a legally available procedure.

The proposal is gaining traction inside the GOP-controlled General Assembly, where legislative panels in both the House and Senate advanced the measure on Wednesday. While Gov. Bill Lee hasn't publicly weighed in on the bill, the Republican has repeatedly stressed his opposition to abortion. Lee signed off on one of the strictest abortion bans in the country last year. The law is currently blocked as it makes its way through court.

Supporters of the fetal-remains bill argue that it will protect human dignity. Opponents counter that it is another attempt to obstruct and spark shame over abortion.

"Tennessee code requires pets and animals to be disposed of by burial or cremation but there is no such law active in Tennessee for aborted fetal remains," said Rep. Tim Rudd, a Republican from Murfreesboro. “I think it’s time for Tennessee to step up and give the same level of dignity given to a dead pet to a dead human being.”

According to the bill, medical providers must dispose of fetal remains from surgical abortions by cremation or burial and cover the costs of the disposal. The measure states that the pregnant woman “has a right to determine” the method and location for the final disposal of the fetal remains, but could choose not to exercise that right. Hospitals would be excluded under the proposed bill.

Abortion-rights advocates argue that health centers already treat fetal tissue with respect, and they say the bill is unnecessary.

“I do not think our government should be in the business of legislating whether to or how we should grieve,” said Max Carwile, a community organizer with Knoxville-based Tennessee Advocates for Planned Parenthood. “It is pure government overreach to dictate how our patients find closure or heal.”

The language in the Tennessee proposal mirrors an Indiana law that was upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court in 2019. In an unsigned opinion, the justices said the case did not involve limits on abortion rights.

Indiana was among the first states to pass fetal-remains laws, in 2016, after anti-abortion activists released undercover video of Planned Parenthood officials discussing the transfer of fetal tissue. The videos sparked anger from conservatives around the country, but investigations cleared the group of wrongdoing.

Since then, at least 10 other states have enacted similar requirements, though legal challenges persist. Earlier this week, a judge temporarily blocked enforcement of Ohio's fetal-remains disposal law after agreeing that a lack of rules made complying unworkable for clinics.

Recommended Stories

  • Arkansas faces a Trans Exodus after passing 3 anti-trans bills in 3 weeks

    Now that other states have taken up similar bills, one trans woman said there could be "a lot of places to run from."

  • Andrew Giuliani says he's thinking about run for NY governor

    Andrew Giuliani, the son of former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani and a former aide in the Trump administration, said in interviews Wednesday that he is evaluating a run for governor of New York as a Republican. Giuliani, 35, who has never held public office, told The New York Times that he was “strongly considering" the idea and looking to make a decision by the end of the month. The New York governor's race has gotten more convoluted with all the controversy surrounding Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who has been expected to run for a fourth term but has been accused by multiple women of sexual harassment in the workplace.

  • List of universities requiring vaccines grows and so does pushback

    The list of universities requiring vaccinations to return to campus in the fall is growing longer by the day. Why it matters: With the mandates, universities are going where most corporations have not. The political and legal blowback is already taking shape.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe requirements will help ensure a full return to normal, which has huge financial upside for the colleges — and the workers and businesses that depend on them — that were pummeled during the pandemic year. What they’re saying: “If you’re a residential college, some of those have taken big hits because they have dormitories to maintain and they haven’t collected any revenue from them,” Sandy Baum, a nonresident senior fellow at the Urban Institute, tells Axios.What’s going on: Brown University is the latest to mandate a vaccine for students and faculty in the fall — joining Cornell, Nova Southeastern Florida and others.New Jersey-based public university Rutgers was among the first to announce it would require shots for students, though not for faculty and staff.Rutgers says “data clearly reflects that students have a 60% to 70% higher positivity rate than faculty and staff. This is to be expected since they are highly mobile and highly interactive,” per a statement. Another caveat: Universities say students with religious or medical reasons can be exempt — a process that may be a logistical and legal nightmare, education trade group American Council on Education warns.“Legally and respectfully” managing these requests “will require administrative attention and risk vocal challenges ... likely amplified on social media,” the group says in a recent brief.Even if mandates ultimately become permissible in schools and workplaces, policymakers will likely consider whether mandates are “the most effective means in accomplishing this goal” of mass vaccinations, a Wednesday policy brief from the Kaiser Family Foundation says. Background: Colleges have historically required vaccines for other viruses.The big picture: Other universities are encouraging students to get vaccinated, even with incentives, but have stopped short of a mandate, saying there is an equity benefit to not excluding all those who can’t or decide not to receive a shot.Arizona University has been vocal in having maintained a low positivity rate of 0.31% and will not mandate student vaccinations. University of Florida partnered with the state to secure mass vaccination plans for any student who wants one. Some lawmakers are pushing back on mandates overall, including for schools. Some states are considering legislation that would prohibit entities like schools and private businesses from conditioning attendance or services on receipt of the COVID-19 vaccine, per KFF. One New Jersey assemblywoman plans to introduce legislation to prevent Rutgers from mandating students to getting the vaccine by the fall, Patch reports.The next flashpoint: How students will prove they are vaccinated as “vaccine passports” stir up political feuds.States like Texas and Florida are banning them — with potential implications for colleges based there. NIAID’s Anthony Fauci said this week the federal government won’t mandate vaccine passports.Florida-based Nova Southeastern — which has a vaccination center onsite — tells Axios it’s still figuring out a verification system for people inoculated elsewhere.Northeastern says an announcement on how students will prove their status is coming soon. Cornell has set up a “proof of vaccination” portal.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Attorney Lin Wood: Blasting South Carolina's top Republicans

    Lin Wood, the pro-Trump attorney seeking a GOP leadership role in South Carolina, took on two of the state's most notable Republicans on Tuesday and newly questioned the level of support of the party chairman for former President Donald Trump. A Georgia attorney who falsely insists Trump won November's election, Wood is challenging incumbent Drew McKissick for the chairmanship of South Carolina’s Republican Party.

  • Piers Morgan claims he has 'universal support' of the British public despite record 57,000 complaints

    Morgan continued to say that he doesn't believe anything Meghan and Harry said during their tell-all interview with Oprah.

  • Higher Education Has a Tax Problem and It's Hurting Local Communities

    On March 30, 2020, toward the beginning of the global COVID-19 pandemic, New Haven citizens stormed the city’s Zoom budget meeting to vent their outrage at Yale University’s continued strain on city finances. Residents specifically pointed to Yale’s vast and tax-exempt property holdings compared to the deficit-ridden New Haven public schools hungry for property-tax dollars. Four months later, on July 29, a new coalition of Yale union workers and residents followed up with a 600-vehicle “Respect Caravan” that brought downtown traffic to a halt.

  • JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon says the US faces 7 major hurdles to economic growth, including high healthcare costs and income inequality

    "Fixing America's problems is going to take hard work," the CEO of the US' largest bank by assets wrote in his annual shareholder letter Wednesday.

  • "Unlikely to succeed," Bulgaria's PM Borissov says he will propose new government

    Following a rise in protest parties accusing it of failing to root out corruption, Borissov's centre-right GERB will be the largest party in the parliament but far short of majority, with some 26.2% of ballots won. In power since 2009, Borissov, 61, has modernised the country's crumbling roads and kept its finances in check. Coming in second in the election with 17.7% was a new anti-establishment grouping founded by TV host Slavi Trifonov, who will likely take a shot at forming a government if Borissov fails.

  • UN says death toll now 56 from clashes in Sudan's Darfur

    The violence poses a challenge to efforts by Sudan’s transitional government to end decades-long rebellions in areas like Darfur, where conflict often falls along ethnic lines. The latest clashes grew out of a shooting on Saturday that killed two people from the Masalit tribe in a camp for displaced people in Genena, the capital of West Darfur province, according to the U.N. humanitarian affairs agency.

  • UK Deliveroo riders strike over pay, gig work conditions

    Riders for the app-based meal delivery platform Deliveroo held a strike in London Wednesday over pay and working conditions, part of a broader backlash against one of the U.K.'s biggest gig economy companies. Scooter and bicycle delivery riders waving flags and red smoke flares rode through the streets of Central London. The Independent Workers’ Union of Great Britain, which represents migrant and gig workers, expected hundreds of riders to take part.

  • LG Electronics fans bemoan end of era as firm exits smartphone business

    Fans of LG Electronics smartphones rued the loss of more affordable Android-based devices after the South Korean tech company said on Monday it would quit the business, with some praising LG for the innovation it brought to the industry. LG smartphone users in South Korea and the United States posted nostalgic tributes on social media after the firm announced the exit, citing a prolonged sales slump. LG still holds a roughly 10% share of the U.S. smartphone market, according to researcher Counterpoint, though its slice of the global pie is just 2%.

  • India coronavirus: Can its vaccine producers meet demand?

    India is a big player in vaccine production - but its largest manufacturer has said its production is under 'stress'

  • Biden willing to negotiate on corporate taxes, but 'sick and tired' of non-payers

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden on Wednesday made a fiery appeal for U.S companies to foot the bill for his $2 trillion-plus infrastructure plan, but signaled an openness to negotiate how big their tax bill should be. Biden faces stiff opposition from Republicans, major corporations and even some in his own Democratic Party to key elements of the proposal he laid out a week ago, which must be approved by Congress to become a reality. The president said he would not accept making no changes at all on taxes and infrastructure spending, arguing the United States' position as a pre-eminent global power was under threat from China if it could not make the investments he outlined.

  • Big win for Democrats: Senate parliamentarian to allow additional budget legislation to bypass potential GOP filibuster

    This could have implications for President Joe Biden's infrastructure package.

  • The best clues as to what will take Oscar's best picture come from the past

    Bookies have their odds-making, we have a lens into the past to see what looks like a winner.

  • Former Florida State football star arrested on murder charges in Palm Beach County

    Former Florida State star wide receiver Travis Rudolph — who played for the New York Giants and spent a day on the Dolphins practice squad — is in Palm Beach County jail on first degree murder charges.

  • Tiger Woods isn't at the Masters, but he's on minds of golfers at Augusta

    Tiger Woods is recovering from a February car crash and unable to attend the Masters. Golfers at Augusta National are wishing him a speedy recovery.

  • Covid vaccines: Can Australia blame its woes on Europe?

    Australia says the EU's move to block an AstraZeneca order is to blame for its vaccine delays.

  • Mobile phones should be banned in schools - Gavin Williamson

    Phones should not be used or seen during the school day, the education secretary says.

  • Here's what to do if you can't use or drink your tap water

    Whether it's non-potable or simply not running