Bill to help juries clearly define consent in rape cases passes to South Dakota House floor

A Minnehaha County jury asked Judge Bradley Zell for the legal definition of consent while deliberating a sexual assault case in November 2019.

A bill establishing a definition for consent, and creating a penalty for rape under that definition, will move to the House of Representatives after a judiciary hearing passed it unanimously Wednesday.

House Bill 1287 defines consent as "a person's positive cooperation in act or attitude pursuant to the person's exercise of free will."

If a perpetrator of rape knowingly understands the victim cannot give consent, they're either incapacitated or they freeze, the perpetrator can be charged with fifth-degree rape, which would be a class four felony, according to the proposed statute.

"These are the cases nightmares are made of," said Dan Nelson, the Brookings County State's Attorney.

Nelson explained in certain rape cases, a victim may freeze and cannot fight back, leading the perpetrator to continue with the rape. Because South Dakota currently doesn't define consent, it makes it incredibly difficult for prosecutors to seek a forcible rape charge.

"There's a loophole you fall under," Nelson said.

Rep. Tim Reed, R-Brookings, who sponsored the bill, explained that most juries, when a rape case goes to court, ask the judge what consent means under South Dakota statue. Most of the times, a judge cannot because of the lack of definition.

In 2019, a Minnehaha county jury asked a judge what the legal definition of consent was and the judge was unable to give a strict definition, instead saying the court had given them "all of the law that applies" to the case.

The jury acquitted a Sioux Falls man accused of third-degree rape, according to reporting at the time.

Reed introduced a similar bill in 2021, which passed the House but failed in a Senate Judiciary hearing, that would've added definitions for consent, force, mental and physical capacitation.

This year's bill had support from both prosecutors and criminal defense attorneys, with one defense attorney saying the definition of consent wasn't perfect, but it was a good start.

Representatives asked what would happen if a drunk college-aged woman was raped by another drunk college-aged man, calling into question incapacity by intoxication.

Nelson explained in those cases they rely on third-party testimony to understand how drunk each individual was and sometimes confessions by the defending party.

"This isn't a way to shoehorn these types of cases," he said. "This is aimed at victims who freeze."

If the bill is passed into law, someone found guilty of fifth-degree rape would have to register as a sex offender but would have the chance to petition to get off the registry after five years.

The bill now moves to the House floor with a due pass recommendation.

