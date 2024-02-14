Bill to help those found incompetent now looking for funding in Tennessee budget
A bill that would close a loophole in Tennessee law for those with mental health issues will now have to find funding.
A bill that would close a loophole in Tennessee law for those with mental health issues will now have to find funding.
The vocal advocates for reforms to state and local tax (SALT) deductions have often been able to garner plenty of attention for their cause but have proven markedly less able to get their demands enacted into law.
Tiger Woods will make his return to the PGA Tour this week at the Genesis Invitational.
A new study finds that long COVID, whose symptoms include intense fatigue, can impact women's sexual function. Here's what you need to know.
If you’re a business owner, don’t overlook some of these easy small business tax deductions that could help improve your bottom line.
Instacart shares could be on a roller coaster this week as the company gears up for the end of its IPO lockup period on Feb. 15.
Bye-bye, frizz and breakage; hello shiny, bouncy locks.
Calm is returning after hotter-than-expected inflation spooked the market, upending bets on interest rate cuts.
On this special Valentine’s Day episode of the Good Word with Goodwill, Vincent Goodwill is joined by Jemele Hill, Jason Goff, Monica McNutt and Marcus Thompson II for a conversation about love, marriage, dating and relationships.
Save some serious cash with these 2024 Presidents’ Day Amazon deals.
The term has come a long way from the 1600s.
International Education Corporation aimed to maximize enrollment and profits by manipulating test outcomes to benefit from the federal student aid program, according to an investigation.
An influx of Chinese migrants, facing China's economic uncertainty, are crossing the U.S.'s southern border.
A misconfigured cloud storage server belonging to automotive giant BMW exposed sensitive company information, including private keys and internal data, TechCrunch has learned. Can Yoleri, a security researcher at threat intelligence company SOCRadar, told TechCrunch that he discovered the exposed BMW cloud storage server while routinely scanning the internet. Yoleri said the exposed Microsoft Azure–hosted storage server — also known as a "bucket" — in BMW’s development environment was “accidentally configured to be public instead of private due to misconfiguration."
If you don’t compare Mario vs. Donkey Kong to the plumber’s more modern adventures, you'll find some charming and fun challenges here.
Snag bargains on must-haves from brands including Apple, Cuisinart and Hoover.
Premium brands tended to be priced above MSRP, while EVs and large trucks fell below.
Plus, sleep easy with more limited-time deals on top-selling bedding and accessories.
A report has examined the potential ways we can refreeze the ice. But it's going to require enormous effort.
The stories you need to start your day: Democrats’ special election win, self-love on Valentine’s Day and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
Democrat Tom Suozzi won the special election in New York’s Third Congressional District, defeating Republican Mazi Pilip in the race to replace George Santos, who was expelled from Congress in December.