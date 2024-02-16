Bill holding Wyoming public utilities accountable for reliable energy is forwarded to Senate floor

Feb. 15—CHEYENNE — Lawmakers forwarded a bill back to the Senate floor on Thursday that is designed to take a proactive stance to ensure public utilities provide reliable power generation.

Senate File 22, "Public service commission — electricity reliability," passed the Senate Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee on a unanimous vote of 5-0. If passed into law, the bill proposes up to a $100,000 civil penalty for each day a public utility fails to provide reliable energy. The maximum penalty for any series of violations is $1 million.

Sen. Charles Scott, R-Casper, said the momentum behind the bill is concern over particular generating facilities that will provide "intermittent" power and cause an entire transmission system to become unreliable.

A key provision of the bill, Scott said, is in subsection D, where it reads "the (Wyoming Public Service Commission) shall not allow the inclusion of any facility generating power that is intermittent in availability if it is likely that operation of the facility will result in failure to comply with reliability standards."

In other words, the bill would put into statute that the PSC cannot accept any power facility that fails to provide reliable generative power. Discussion in the committee over two days suggested that the integration of wind and solar power might cause disruptions in power generation.

"We're trying to avoid the kind of intermittency that you get with wind and solar, where they're just not available regularly on a basis that we cannot control," Scott said Tuesday.

Discussion during Tuesday's meeting showed concern from stakeholders over generation reliability, with many testifying that disruptions in generation are often due to weather events or animal interferences that are out of their control. Representatives from the Wyoming Public Service Commission (PSC), Rocky Mountain Power and Black Hills Energy weighed in on the bill, collectively asking lawmakers to remove subsection D, the key provision Scott pointed to.

"I'll just get right to the point. I don't see why we should care why the utility fails to provide adequate reliability," said Chris Petrie, commissioner with the PSC. "I don't really see the need to single out the influence of intermittent resources."

Sen. Brian Boner, R-Douglas, said it is the responsibility of the commission to ensure reliable generation from utility facilities, citing legitimate concern in the Legislature of "other states dictating these goals" that may or may not have basis in reality.

"And that might compromise reliability," Boner added. "To date, those standards have not been established."

Petrie assured lawmakers that the commission takes public interest seriously, especially concerning adequate and reliable energy at low rates for consumers.

"That's not to say there aren't outages when we have a late storm or early storm," Petrie said. "Things certainly can go wrong."

Disruptions in service due to a weather event are considered by the commission in calculating a utility's reliability, Petrie said. What was new about this bill, he added, was slapping a financial penalty on a public utility for failing to provide adequate and reliable service.

The other point of concern among lawmakers was whether there was enough accountability at the federal level to ensure reliable power generation. Thursday morning, when the committee continued discussion on the bill, Boner brought up a major winter storm in February 2021 that caused a fatal power outage in Texas.

He asked Rocky Mountain Power spokesperson Rick Kaysen if he was aware of any federal fines levied against utility companies responsible for the power outage that resulted in the death of more than 200 Texans. Kaysen said he wasn't aware of any fines levied at the time.

Wyoming Industrial Energy Consumers (WIEC) spokesperson Thor Nelson suggested alternate language to not penalize a plant until after it's already been in operation. For example, a wind farm shouldn't be denied operation until it showed signs of unreliable power generation.

"If it's not operating as projected, and it's causing a reliability shortfall, as contemplated, then there should be a disallowance," Nelson said. "That really then will put the utility to the paces."

Projections can't always be guaranteed to come to fruition, he added.

The bill was forwarded by the committee, as amended, for further debate on the Senate floor.

Hannah Shields is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle's state government reporter. She can be reached at 307-633-3167 or hshields@wyomingnews.com. You can follow her on X @happyfeet004.