Bill Hwang Made a Huge, Secret Bank Bet Before Archegos Collapse

Bill Hwang Made a Huge, Secret Bank Bet Before Archegos Collapse
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sridhar Natarajan and Katherine Burton
·9 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Bill Hwang
    Family office manager and investor

(Bloomberg) -- (This story was originally published on November 17, 2021. Today, Archegos founder Bill Hwang and CFO Patrick Halligan were charged with 11 criminal counts, including racketeering conspiracy and securities fraud. Federal prosecutors said Hwang used Archegos as an “instrument of market manipulation and fraud,” inflating its portfolio from $1.5 billion to $35 billion before its spectacular collapse, causing massive losses for banks and investors.)

Most Read from Bloomberg

It’s a move that’s almost unthinkable even for Wall Street’s most maverick investors, for fear of landing in regulatory crosshairs.

But buried in the billions Bill Hwang wagered and lost, the man behind Archegos Capital Management used derivatives to secretly build a more-than 20% stake in a U.S. regional bank, right under the noses of financial watchdogs, according to people with knowledge of the situation. That sent the stock on a wild surge, and when Archegos collapsed, a dramatic plunge.

What’s more, Archegos and the bank had private conversations about a significant investment that wasn’t revealed to other shareholders, said the people, asking not to be identified because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly. As the stock soared, executives at the Dallas-based lender raised record new capital from unwitting investors.

The events at Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. offer a rare look at what happens when a risk-taking investing whale such as Hwang dives into a stock -- let alone one belonging to a highly regulated bank. Authorities have long discouraged outsiders from potentially influencing institutions that gather deposits, even thwarting the likes of Warren Buffett from beefing up some of his favorite bank bets. But their concerns also extend to the danger a big shareholder could quickly retreat, sending a lender’s stock into a tailspin, and rattling counterparties and customers.

The extent of Archegos’s involvement with the Texas bank adds another dimension to a saga that’s already prompted probes and reviews around the world. Watchdogs including the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission have said they’re examining whether the rules themselves need to be rewritten to close any loopholes and eliminate gray areas to ensure investors like Archegos disclose outsize wagers.

“It goes against the intent of what the regulations and laws were set up for,” said Bill Dudley, the former New York Federal Reserve President. “If people go around and circumvent those laws and regulations, then you have a problem, and you’ve got to do something about it.”

Archegos’s enablers -- the prime brokers who effectively helped Hwang gamble away his fortune -- showed up in filings as owners of more than a quarter of the outstanding shares by the end of 2020. They included Credit Suisse Group AG, where executives grew uneasy after discovering their firm alone owned 9% of a regional U.S. bank, and Morgan Stanley, which in the midst of the stock’s surge helped Texas Capital raise more money.

The question of whether Texas Capital should have disclosed Archegos’s role in driving up the stock price comes down to how much the bank knew and whether it was material information. In the months since the episode, no regulator has publicly accused the lender of wrongdoing.

The wave of purchases sent the battered stock soaring 93% in last year’s second half, making the company the top performer in the S&P Midcap Financials Index tracking 63 lenders. This year -- since Archegos imploded -- it’s among the worst.

“It’s one thing for Archegos to have big stakes in commercial companies, but with a depository institution, the risks are much greater,” said Jeremy Kress, a former banking policy attorney at the Fed. “If a big holder sells it could trigger a run.”

The descriptions of Archegos’s wagers on Texas Capital, the firms’ communications and Credit Suisse’s internal deliberations are based on interviews with five people close to those companies.

Spokespeople for Archegos, Texas Capital, Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley declined to comment. Regulators haven’t brought claims against any of them, and no signs have emerged of a probe targeting Texas Capital.

For related coverage of Archegos:

  • Video: How Bill Hwang and Archegos Lost $20 Billion

  • SEC Investigating Archegos for Potential Market Manipulation

  • Credit Suisse’s Archegos Inquiry Rips Bank’s Due Diligence

`Bruised’ Bank

Texas Capital was born in 1998, founded by Jody Grant, who'd just finished a high-profile stint as finance chief of Electronic Data Systems through its spinoff from General Motors Corp. The aim was to build a regional powerhouse that could bankroll an economy bigger than the likes of Canada, Russia and Australia.

By the mid-2000s, Grant helped one of the lender’s investment bankers at Bear Stearns, Brian Jones, start a private equity firm with backing from Texas Capital. Jones kept that firm, BankCap Partners, going when he later joined Archegos and became its head of research. Hwang invested in a BankCap fund that’s still in operation.

Jones encouraged Hwang to take a look at Texas Capital and connected him with its management, according to the people close to the situation. The shares had been beaten down over the years by misadventures in energy lending, management missteps and what the bank called a “bruised” brand. As the Covid-19 pandemic set in, the stock tumbled to its lowest in a decade. Hwang decided it was time to go big.

His family office had honed a strategy for placing outsize bets on stocks without drawing attention to itself. Prime brokers would typically buy up a company’s shares and, using a swap agreement, let Hwang reap the gains or losses as the price moved. In a number of cases, his firm placed parallel bets with a roster of prime brokers. In regulatory disclosures, those middlemen -- not Archegos -- were listed as the stock’s owners.

In late 2020, Texas Capital’s stock soared as Archegos built a position that would peak somewhere above 20% of the shares, two people familiar with the matter said. In addition to using swaps, Archegos also bought some stock directly. But because that portion of the wager was shy of a 5% stake, the family office concluded that it didn’t need to disclose it.

Inside Archegos, some staff members voiced concerns about whether regulators would be upset if they learned about the bank’s total position. Hwang and his team brushed off those worries, the people said, assuring staff that lawyers had vetted the strategy of using swaps and that it was OK. The contracts gave Archegos the economic effect of holding the stock, but not direct ownership.

Archegos told Texas Capital’s management that it was building a stake in the bank both directly and through swaps, though it’s unclear whether the amount was specified, the people said. The spokesperson for Texas Capital declined to comment on whether the bank knew the full extent of Archegos’s wager or sought to find out.

`Potential for Abuse’

“Everyone knew about the positions of Archegos” and its status as a large shareholder, said Grant, the Texas Capital founder, who said he spoke with executives at both firms. Still, he said he was led to believe that the stake was less than 10%.

Grant who stepped down as CEO more than a decade ago, said he remains close with management and holds the bank’s stock. He emphasized that talks with Hwang’s family office were friendly and that it expressed support for the bank’s current managers. “They didn’t attempt to assert influence.”

Swaps and friendly discussions wouldn’t do much to assuage regulators’ concerns, Dudley said.

“There’s potential for abuse,” the former banking regulator said. “The Fed doesn’t want to adjudicate whether the person who has acquired the stake is friendly or not friendly, or could turn unfriendly tomorrow.”

While Archegos’s wagers sent the stock price on a tear, Texas Capital didn’t publicly address the family office’s role and why a slate of prime brokers was suddenly appearing on the list of its largest holders. Some analysts and investors attempted to explain the mysterious move by pointing to the appointment of JPMorgan Chase & Co. banker Rob Holmes as Texas Capital’s new chief in January -- the third man to lead the bank in under two years.

Then in February, the Dallas lender sought to bolster its capital, tapping Morgan Stanley -- also listed among its biggest holders -- to help raise $300 million, largely from retail investors. The preferred-share fundraising was the biggest in the history of the regional bank.

Just before that deal closed, the SEC published fresh guidance to companies looking to raise money in the wake of recent stock jumps, underscoring that executives should flag any risks to investors.

“In general, a public company raising capital is under an affirmative obligation to disclose risk factors,” said Joshua Mitts, an associate professor at Columbia Law School. If management knows there is one large investor whose buying spree is temporarily inflating the stock price, and doesn’t disclose it, then that could spell trouble, he said.

Executive’s Worries

In the weeks after Texas Capital’s fundraising the company’s market value briefly touched $4.5 billion. Then Archegos ran into serious problems.

Another company in its portfolio, ViacomCBS Inc., decided to use its elevated stock price to sell more shares, also tapping Morgan Stanley to lead the deal. The announcement of the secondary offering sent the stock down 9% the next day, taking a bite out of Archegos’s highly leveraged portfolio and leading to an avalanche of margin calls. Prime brokerages soon began racing to sell off a basket of holdings that, at their peak, had exceeded $100 billion.

On the weekend of Archegos’s collapse in March, an executive at Credit Suisse reviewed the Texas Capital positions and later expressed concerns to colleagues that the size of the holdings might have run afoul of U.S. rules, according to a person with knowledge of the conversations. Yet there was also a measure of relief among Credit Suisse executives: At least they hadn’t been tapped to help raise capital, the person said.

In the six months after Archegos’s implosion, the SEC announced it’s working on a series of measures to force hedge funds, family offices and other money managers to reveal more information about their swaps dealings -- potentially even giving the public access to aggregate data on such bets.

Over that time, Texas Capital’s shares plunged by well over a third.

But the bet on Texas Capital was smart, Grant suggested.

“Had Archegos not imploded,” he said, “they would have made a ton of money on it.”

Read this next: The Man Who Lost $20 Billion in Two Days Is Lying Low in New Jersey

(Updates to reflect Bill Hwang’s arrest and federal charges of fraud.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Archegos Founder Bill Hwang Hit With Criminal Charges

    (Bloomberg) -- Archegos Capital Management founder Bill Hwang and Chief Financial Officer Patrick Halligan were arrested and charged with fraud in the latest fallout from the spectacular collapse of the family office. Most Read from BloombergRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to Poland, BulgariaRussia to Cut Gas to

  • Euro’s Five-Year Low Puts Parity in Spotlight as Russia Ups Ante

    (Bloomberg) -- The euro fell to its lowest against the dollar since March 2017 as investors predict the currency may soon reach parity with the U.S. dollar for the first time in two decades. Most Read from BloombergRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to Poland, BulgariaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay

  • Snack Maker Mondelez Tallies Ukraine War Costs

    Russia’s war in Ukraine is taking a toll on Mondelez International Inc. The Chicago-based global snacking giant said the invasion has directly cost the company $145 million. In March, Mondelez’s two Ukrainian factories were significantly damaged, the company said, and the war [has increased its costs](https://www.wsj.com/livecoverage/twitter-musk-earnings-microsoft-alphabet/card/mondelez-profit-jumps-on-price-increases-strong-demand-yYQUgCSdQYvYcTQI7Ixw) related to making and selling its snacks.

  • TPG raises $7.3 billion for climate fund in sustainability push

    The fund, called TPG Rise Climate, was launched in early 2021 and has already committed more than $2 billion to companies in the climate sector, the company said. Hank Paulson, a former U.S. Treasury secretary, is the executive chairman of the fund. Investors and lawmakers across the globe have been increasingly questioning companies about their environmental and social impact amid calls for major global businesses to make significant investments in ESG (environmental, social and governance) initiatives.

  • London Metal Exchange CEO Backtracks on Exit After Nickel Chaos

    (Bloomberg) -- London Metal Exchange Chief Executive Officer Matthew Chamberlain will stay in his role after all instead of leaving to run a crypto startup, as the bourse deals with the ongoing fallout from March’s nickel crisis.Most Read from BloombergRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to Poland, BulgariaRussia to

  • Credit Suisse has no plans to raise capital - source

    Credit Suisse has no plans for a capital increase, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday, after the Swiss bank reported a dip in capitalisation. As the bank reported a 273 million Swiss franc ($283.6 million) first-quarter loss on Wednesday, executives said capital could remain constrained over the next six months as the bank continues to make significant outlays towards compliance and risk.

  • Aluminum Rebounds on China Infrastructure Push, Low Inventories

    (Bloomberg) -- Aluminum rebounded in London as investors assessed a major Chinese infrastructure push and dwindling stockpiles of the metal.Most Read from BloombergRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to Poland, BulgariaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetChina’s President Xi Jinping on Wednesda

  • Bunge Earnings Soar as War in Ukraine Boosts Grain Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Bunge Ltd., the world’s biggest oilseed processor, lifted its full-year earnings, citing “unprecedented” conditions on the global ag market after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and a drought in Brazil increased global crop prices. Most Read from BloombergRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to Poland, Bul

  • Deutsche Bank Shows the Long Road Ahead for Credit Suisse

    Persistent investor skepticism toward the German lender’s recovery underlines the challenge facing Credit Suisse to rebuild trust.

  • Record crowd of nearly 300K expected for Open at St. Andrews

    The R&A reports Tuesday it anticipates a record 290,000 spectators at St. Andrews for the British Open this summer. The Open typically draws the most fans at St. Andrews, followed by clubs in the northwest of England (Royal Birkdale, Royal Liverpool, Royal Lytham & St. Annes). “The 150th Open at St. Andrews is going to be a momentous occasion for golf and this is clearly reflected in the extraordinary demand among fans to be part of this historic playing of the championship,” R&A chief Martin Slumbers said.

  • Credit Suisse Sheds More Executives After Another Quarterly Loss

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG reported a bigger-than-expected loss, parted ways with three senior executives and warned that the full damage from one of the most turbulent periods in its history is yet to be accounted for. Most Read from BloombergRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to Poland, BulgariaRussia t

  • Is Gold a Good Investment for Your Portfolio?

    The price of gold often rises in times of crisis and higher-than-usual inflation, making the yellow metal attractive to investors seeking securities that can endure economically challenging times. Cash and several other asset classes, by contrast, lose value over time … Continue reading → The post Is Gold a Good Investment for Your Portfolio? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Spotify leans into podcast growth as platform tops 4 million shows

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brian Sozzi breaks down the stat of the day.&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;

  • VIX Call Buying Could Signal More Choppiness to Come

    The buy-to-open (BTO) call/put volume ratio jumped above five for the first time since just before the pandemic

  • Apple denies claims it benefits from iOS privacy changes

    Apple refuted claims that its new privacy changes were responsible for Meta's ad business struggles.

  • Deutsche Bank Slumps as Cost Headwinds Pile Up for Sewing

    (Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG slumped as rising wages and regulatory levies revived concerns that Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing will struggle to contain expenses.Most Read from BloombergRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to Poland, BulgariaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetGerma

  • T-Mobile Stock Edges Up As Q1 Subscriber Additions Top Estimates

    T-Mobile stock rose after March-quarter earnings and wireless subscriber additions topped analyst estimates.

  • Bitcoin's Derivative Data Suggests Potential for 'Short Squeeze'

    A short squeeze occurs where an unexpected rise in the asset's price has bears unwinding their positions.

  • Xi’s Pledge Boosts Hopes Among Jaded China Stock Traders

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks rebounded from a two-year low after President Xi Jinping made a bold commitment to boost infrastructure construction in a bid to revive the economy.Most Read from BloombergRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to Poland, BulgariaRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 BillionTech Stocks Fall Postmarket on Drag From Earnings: Mark

  • Renault to offload its stake in Lada maker for one rouble, Russia says

    The trade ministry also said Renault's factory in Moscow, which produces cars under the Renault and Nissan brands, would be passed to the city's government, in another sign of what Russian authorities plan to do with Western assets. The French carmaker and the French government, which owns a 15% stake in Renault, both declined to comment on the deal, which was first reported by Russian news agencies citing Trade Minister Denis Manturov. The trade ministry said Renault would have the right to buy back its Avtovaz stake within five to six years from NAMI, an institute founded over century ago behind the design and building of Russia's cars and trucks - including the limousines used by President Vladimir Putin.