Bill Hwang Ordered to Turn Over Passport After Release on $100 Million Bond

(Bloomberg) -- Bill Hwang didn’t have a passport to hand over when he won release on bail, and a judge is now asking him not to apply for one.

In a single-sentence order dated Friday, US Magistrate Judge Katharine Parker modified the terms of Hwang’s $100 million bond agreement to include a clause that he hand over “all travel documents” and “not make any new applications.”

After Hwang was arrested last month and charged with a multibillion-dollar fraud over the collapse of his family office, Archegos Capital Management, his lawyers told the court he had lost his passport, and surrendered his wife’s. Hwang has pleaded not guilty.

A lawyer for Hwang didn’t immediately return an email seeking comment on the order.

The case is US v. Hwang, 22-cr-00240, US District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

