Bill inspired by slaying of UGA student could create cold case unit in GBI

Meredith Schroeder, young sister of Tara Baker, speaks at a memorial service for her sister on the UGA campus on Jan. 20, 2021.

A bill known as the Coleman-Baker Act that creates a cold case unit within the Georgia Bureau of Investigation recently was passed by the Georgia General Assembly and only awaits a signature from Gov. Brian Kemp to become law.

Cameron Harrelson, creator and host of Classic City Crime Podcast, said Monday he expects the governor to sign the bill.

The bill is named in honor of Tara Baker, slain Jan. 19, 2001, in Athens, and Rhonda Sue Coleman, 18, slain May 17, 1990, in Hazelhurst. Both killings remain unsolved and lie in the realm known as “cold cases.”

Harrelson recalled that many years ago before Kemp became governor that he and his wife, Marty, pledged money to a reward fund established in the Baker case. Baker was a University of Georgia law school student at the time of her death.

Cameron Harrelson, known on his podcast as Cameron Jay, with Kelsey Bryant, the daughter of a slain couple.

“While we hope this bill will affect change in Tara’s case. It’s also a great way to honor her memory because she was a fierce advocate for justice and a champion of the underprivileged,” Harrelson said.

Harrelson has supported the Baker family in pushing for the bill.

“It was never expected that the podcast would become a position of advocacy, but when I met the Baker family, I knew we had to do something to preserve Tara’s memory,” he said.

Harrelson also expressed gratitude to state Rep. Houston Gaines, R-Athens, who “championed and carried this bill across the finish line. We owe him a debt of gratitude.”

The bill provides for a $5.4 million fund to establish the cold case unit within the GBI. The GBI currently has a cold case unit that is manned by volunteer retired agents.

Gaines said Monday that he met with the Baker and Coleman families when they visited the Capitol.

“Their stories inspired me to get involved in this issue and make sure we provide justice for cold case victim’s families,” he said.

“The federal government passed a bi-partisan legislation last year on this topic and I felt like Georgia needed to do the same. I’m very happy we were able to get bi-partisan support to get the bill over the finish line,” Gaines said expressing gratitude to people like Harrelson, who “brought this issue to front and center with his podcasts.”

Besides the cold case unit, the bill creates a requirement for jurisdictions across the state to provide an accurate count of their unsolved homicide cases.

The bill also provides for families to receive a timely death certificate, Gaines said.

Harrelson also noted that the Baker family was denied a death certificate for a decade, as law enforcement claimed that naming cause of death would hinder the investigation.

