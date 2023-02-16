New bill would issue ‘Hope Cards’ to WA domestic violence survivors. Here’s how they work

Survivors of domestic violence could soon be allowed to carry “Hope Cards” in place of paperwork documenting a protective order under a bill introduced in the Washington State Legislature.

The idea was introduced to lawmakers by Jamie Sullivan, an advocate for domestic violence survivors and a survivor herself, who told McClatchy that she first got the idea when she was a guest on a true crime podcast. She overheard a different guest from another episode mention Hope Cards, and began to research them afterwards, she said.

Sullivan told McClatchy that survivors of domestic violence are strongly advised to keep protective order paperwork with them at all times in case that order is violated and they need to show law enforcement officials proof that an order is already in place.

She said the paperwork is not only cumbersome for adults to carry, but also for youth who have to carry it with them when they go to school.

“When I think of the discretion and privacy, carrying around a big old piece of paper is just not a good plan for kids, for minor children or teenagers who might be covered under these orders,” Sullivan said.

Hope Cards are small enough to fit in a wallet, she said.

Rep. Dan Griffey, R-Allyn, is the bill’s prime sponsor. It is co-sponsored by both House Democrats and Republicans, including Rep. Lauren Davis, D-Shoreline.

Both testified for House Bill 1766 before the House Civil Rights and Judiciary Committee on Tuesday.

Davis herself is a survivor of domestic violence and stalking. Earlier this year the Seattle Times reported that Davis obtained a domestic violence protective order against a prominent state lobbyist.

Davis told the committee that 20,000 times a year a protective order is issued by judges in Washington state, and that up to 60% of those are violated. Violations of those orders are an indication of stalking, a significant risk factor for re-assault and for intimate partner homicide, she said.

“I can’t underscore enough the importance of ensuring that these orders are taken seriously, and that victims are protected and abusers are held accountable,” Davis said. “This bill helps us get there.”

Story continues

Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders testified Tuesday in support of the legislation and said that it would make his job as a law enforcement official easier. He explained that sometimes it can take a long time for police to confirm if a protective order is in place when an order has been violated.

“And one thing domestic violence victims don’t have is time,” he said. Sanders also said that having a valid card issued by a judge could help lead to an arrest quicker.

Sullivan also testified before the committee on the proposed legislation. No one testified against the proposal.

“This is not going to revolutionize criminal justice or anything, it’s a very humble bill,” Sullivan told McClatchy. “It does something very specific but that’s important too.”

The bill has already been fast-tracked for an executive session on Friday, the last day for bills to pass out of their committee of origin. If passed and signed by Gov. Jay Inslee, the legislation would go into effect 90 days after the session adjourns April 23.

Five other states use Hope Cards including Montana, Illinois and Virginia.