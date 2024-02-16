New bill would keep smoking in New Jersey casinos with restrictions
One of the largest unions that represents casino workers is pushing back against the new bill.
The startup that develops the phone app for casino resort giant WinStar has secured an exposed database that was spilling customers' private information to the open web. Oklahoma-based WinStar bills itself as the "world's biggest casino" by square footage. The casino and hotel resort also offers an app, My WinStar, in which guests can access self-service options during their hotel stay, their rewards points and loyalty benefits, and casino winnings.
Holly played three games for the Tigers during the 2023 season.
Coinbase posted its first quarterly profit in two years, marking a potential turning point for the largest US cryptocurrency exchange.
The Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA) is getting closer to becoming a law, which would make social platforms significantly more responsible for protecting children who use their products. With 62 senators backing the bill, KOSA seems poised to clear the Senate and progress to the House. KOSA creates a duty of care for social media platforms to limit addictive or harmful features that have demonstrably affected the mental health of children.
Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer has confirmed plans to bring more Xbox games to "other consoles." Four games are making the jump, but Starfield and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle won't be among them.
A "dispute between several people" led to the shooting, police say.
The shooting erupted outside Union Station Wednesday at the conclusion of the Super Bowl victory parade for the Kansas City Chiefs.
Snap up top-selling scents like Pink Sands, Lemon Lavender and Clean Cotton in the hefty 22-ounce size.
Polestar's 2024 design contest will start in March, and the winning design will get turned into a 1/64-scale Hot Wheels car.
NVIDIA has overtaken Alphabet and Amazon's earnings in recent days and now stands as the third most valuable country in the United States.
Researchers at Amazon have trained the largest ever text-to-speech model yet, which they claim exhibits "emergent" qualities improving its ability to speak even complex sentences naturally. The breakthrough could be what the technology needs to escape the uncanny valley. For reasons unknown to us, once LLMs grow past a certain point, they start being way more robust and versatile, able to perform tasks they weren't trained to.
Rasa is a startup that claims to have developed the infrastructure to give developers at large enterprises the ability to build “robust” generative conversational AI assistants so that those interactions feel more personal and meaningful to users. It says it does this by providing the infrastructure CALM (Conversational AI with Language Models) and a low-code user interface. Founded in 2016, Rasa started out as an open source platform for developers to build chatbots, voice apps and other services that employ conversational AI for interactivity.
Laine entered the NHL/NHL Players' Association Player Assistance Program on Jan. 28.
Mozilla is the latest notable tech company to lay off staff. It's letting go around 60 workers and prioritizing projects such as Firefox and AI recommendations.
Most states require you to buy liability insurance, but what is it, and what does it cover when you're driving?
Paramount Global will lay off hundreds of employees on Tuesday.
A Y Combinator-backed startup called Cambio is bringing AI to the banking world in a surprising way: It's putting AI bots on the phone with companies and consumers. The startup began by offering an AI-powered service that negotiated debt collections on behalf of consumers, which helped around 70% of customers resolve their collections and raise their credit score, it says. Now, Cambio is taking that technology to banks and credit unions as an API that can assist them with sales calls.
'Water is the medium in which most of our metabolic processes take place,' says registered dietitian Scott Keatley.
The more powerful, more expensive 2025 Lexus UX 250h starts at $37,490, an increase of $800 over the entry-level 2024 Lexus UX 250h.
Stellantis, the parent company of brands like Jeep and Chrysler, announced it will adopt Tesla's North American Charging Standard (NACS). It is the last major Western automaker to announce compatibility, meaning Tesla's push to make its EV charging standard the dominant one in North America is essentially complete. Stellantis said Monday that "select" electric vehicle models made by its sub-brands will use Tesla's NACS charging port starting in 2025, and like other automakers, will make adapters available to current owners so they can plug into Tesla's Supercharging network.