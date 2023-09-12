Bill Kenny of Norwich: You don't have to be a celebrity or sports star to be important

I retired a little over five years ago, to the surprise of my bosses who, based on my work output, had assumed I'd retired nearer to the start of the 21st century. Such kidders.

I approached work the way I think (hope) a lot of us do, Noel Coward’s words in my head and heart: "Work is much more fun than fun." Considering how much of our lives are spent working (about a third) and how much is spent sleeping (also about a third), it's probably not coincidental that we've all shared the job at the time with someone who can do both simultaneously.

It's still early days in the school year and the logistics may be a little hard to accomplish but before you head to work tomorrow or the next day, take a walk down your block, wherever it is you live, and check out the kids waiting to get on, and already aboard, the school buses.

Pay close attention because the passengers on those school buses are the next generation of grown-ups, and thanks in large part to both their parents/caregivers and their teachers, those wide-eyed and enthusiastic beginners will be transformed into the next wave of, well, us.

Look at those faces peering out through the bus windows and then, on your way to work, check out your own look in the rearview mirror. Most, I would never say all, of those on the bus still have that gleam in their eyes and some variation of "bring it on" as a facial expression. As grown-ups, we find that "cute" or maybe even "heartening" but we never, ever question what happened to our own sense of wonder at the learning or the doing of something new and different.

Instead, we struggle instead of stride, sigh instead of soar, and worry so much about people and events beyond our control that we can't enjoy the goodness in those people and things we already have.

Too many of us have lost the joy of doing things well just for the sake of doing them. I think we're tuned to WIIFM (What's In It For Me) and too many of us are stuck between stations. We follow celebrities on social media perhaps in the hopes of filling our empty lives.

Taking nothing away from a 400-foot home run or a touchdown pass, but who decided it's worth celebrating more than repairing a vehicle’s broken timing strap or filling a prescription (or any of the hundreds of thousands of well-done jobs that must happen every moment of every day in the world in which we live).

There may not be an end-zone celebration for filling a cavity, and most dentists' offices are a little snug to start with especially if you're wearing shoulder pads and a helmet, but the reward for doing a good job should be the knowledge (and satisfaction) you did it. And just because not every adult leads a SportsCenter-worthy life or makes the cover of People magazine doesn't mean each adult cannot be an example for all those who are following.

Big things, of course, like the Golden Rule but other things like crossing at the intersection, not littering, and treating others with respect. Everything can be and is a teachable moment, it doesn't have to be in the classroom. Don't just set the example, be the example.

