Bill Kirby: Daring Richmond County Jail escape in 1968 didn't interest 'celebrity' inmate

Bill Kirby, Augusta Chronicle

"We are here on earth to do good unto others. What the others are here for, I have no idea."

– W.H. Auden

It's Christmas Eve and I searched for an old story in The Chronicle files that would catch your interest. You know, something seasonal, something exciting. The best I could do was the tale of Robert Leon Merriweather on Christmas Eve 1968.

Merriweather's opportunities were limited that holiday because he was in the Richmond County Jail, but if anyone could get out of jail in 1968, it would have been Merriweather because he was then considered the most successful criminal escape artist in Georgia.

According to The Atlanta Constitution, he was originally from Macon and he had escaped a state prison in Columbus in 1967. Then he got busy stealing cars. By the early autumn of 1968, The Constitution said, 30 different police agencies across the state were looking for Merriweather, who was 26 or 36 depending on which edition you read.

Bill Kirby: You can't turn over a new leaf without getting rid of the old ones

That September in Atlanta, he was finally spotted in a stolen station wagon and almost got away. After a high-speed chase, he dumped the car near the Georgia State Capitol and ran. A police gunshot wounded him and soon he was not only in custody but also Grady Hospital.

And soon he was free again.

Doctors had over-estimated Merriweather's injury and under-estimated his escape skills. That and the deputy guarding him left the room for "a break."

Merriweather slipped out of his leg-irons and handcuffs, unhooked the drain tube from his abdomen, then swiped a medical uniform, stole a car and headed toward Augusta.

By now, every lawman in the state was on the lookout for Robert Leon Merriweather and the state patrol caught up with him in Thomson.

Then there was more excitement as he almost got away again, despite being handcuffed in a patrol car. But he crashed.

They took him to the Richmond County Jail, probably because there was a hospital nearby to handle his earlier gunshot wound and car crash injuries.

Story continues

Merriweather must have liked it here in Augusta because he stayed put. They did search his cell regularly, The Chronicle said, and after a month they found not only a knife fashioned from a piece of metal, but also an attractive "pistol" carved from a bar of soap and covered in shiny foil from cigarette packs. But there were no other complaints.

Bill Kirby: Headed to the hospital, going to the doctor? Have I got the book for you

Merriweather also showed the good sense to say no when four other inmates asked him to join them in a daring Christmas Eve escape.

Grover Amerson and cellmate David Wayne Babb were awaiting trial for robbing grocery stores. Charles Edward Soloman was facing rape charges, and James C. Lee was looking at a death sentence in the slaying of a medical student.

They probably thought it would be good to have the state's premier escape artist as part of their plan, but Merriweather turned them down. According to The Chronicle, he smiled and told them, "I don't want any part of this."

It was a good decision.

While the foursome did successfully get the drop on jailer Bennie Robinson and force him at knifepoint into his car outside, their escape fell apart once they drove the car across the bridge into Aiken County.

Nobody knew where to go and Robinson convinced them he didn't, either. After driving around for a while and Robinson pretending to be lost, they decided to split up and hide.

Robinson (bound and blindfolded in his car) waited until they were gone, then got loose and called the law. Two of the men were quickly captured. The other two were later found hiding in a barn.

Bill Kirby: Some days leave you looking for dry humor

The cops successfully wrapped up the manhunt and everyone was tucked in for Christmas.

The four inmates even got a little bit of holiday extra – federal kidnapping charges to which all would later plead guilty.

As for Robert Leon Merriweather, his name eludes mention in future issues of The Augusta Chronicle and The Atlanta Constitution.

Perhaps you could say he escaped notice.

Bill Kirby has reported, photographed and commented on life in Augusta and Georgia for 45 years.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Christmas Eve 1968: 4 men flee the Richmond County Jail