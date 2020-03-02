Bill Kristol declares Joe Biden 'the simple answer' for beating Trump

Bill Kristol has a simple case for a Joe Biden presidency.

In a post for his conservative site The Bulwark posted Monday, the neoconservative turned President Trump critic carefully broke down the remaining 2020 Democrats for the so-called "normal American." If "you don't like demagogues of the right or the left," you want someone who can win the Democratic nomination, and you're voting in a Super Tuesday state, then you should opt for the former vice president, Kristol wrote.

Kristol opens his piece with his definition of a "normal American:" Essentially, you don't want the U.S. to have to choose "between [President] Donald Trump and [Vermont Independent Sen.] Bernie Sanders in November." That leaves you with a "complex" situation, but "the answer actually is simple," Kristol continues. Neither Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) nor Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) will be the nominee "despite the flashes of electoral strength each has shown," and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg isn't viable either. So "if you're inclined toward American constitutional democracy, the rule of law, and a free economic order," you'll vote for Biden, Kristol finishes.

Biden also secured a wave of new endorsements after his Saturday victory in South Carolina's presidential primaries, including from former DNC Chair and Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.); Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-Va.), one of the freshman Democrats who unseated a Republican in 2018; and former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D), who was considering a 2020 run of his own.

