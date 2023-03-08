Bill to legalize recreational marijuana fails in Oklahoma as all 77 counties vote against

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahomans gave a resounding "No" to legalizing recreational marijuana sales Tuesday, striking a blow against efforts to expand an industry beyond the state's current medical marijuana framework set up five years ago.

Over 61% of voters rejected State Question 820, which was criticized by some law enforcement, religious leaders and public school administrators in the closing weeks of the campaign as a step too far.

At its core, the state question would have legalized recreational sales to anyone 21 and older. Supporters sought to expand the law, which would have effectively decriminalized marijuana use and would have allowed persons to seek expungement of their criminal record for most marijuana-related convictions.

Instead, Oklahoma's marijuana laws will remain as-is, barring any significant changes considered by lawmakers this year.

Nation: Here's where marijuana laws stand in each state

Pot for pain relief? What cannabis can (and can’t) do for chronic pain.

Oklahoma State Question 820 results

All 77 counties voted against the state question. It lost in Oklahoma County, the home of Oklahoma City, by just 36 votes.

How supporters, opponents are reacting

"We are obviously pleased with the results," said Pat McFerron, a campaign advisor for the No 820 campaign. "We think this sends a clear message that Oklahomans oppose the unfettered access to marijuana we have experienced under our so-called medical program. Voters clearly want to protect our children, crack down on organized crime, and improve the mental health of those in our state."

Yes on 820 Campaign Director Michelle Tilley said, “I challenge our legislature, I challenge our governor, this in your hands now.”

"This wasn't about legalizing marijuana. This was about keeping Oklahomans out of the criminal justice system," senior campaign adviser Ryan Kiesel told a crowd of supporters at the Yes on 820 watch party. "The other thing to keep in mind is that this is not the end of the effort to end prohibition in the state of Oklahoma. This is halftime."

Story continues

Recreational use could've boosted Oklahoma's cannabis industry

The legalization of adult-use recreational cannabis was expected to give a boost to the industry, which has been struggling with oversaturation of retail dispensaries and products they sell. Along with picking up new customers who don't have a medical marijuana card, the industry would have seen an influx of consumers from other states.

Before the election, the owner of a vertically integrated cannabis business told The Oklahoman, part of the USA TODAY Network, that passing SQ 820 would help balance supply and demand.

"We'll be able to stretch our legs and be able to operate at capacity, if not close to it," said The Nirvana Group owner Arshad Lasi, in an interview last week before the vote. "We will be able to produce more products and utilize our facilities to their limit and to what they were designed to do."

Now, those dreams are up in smoke.

Voters cast their ballots on SQ 820 at the Millwood Field House for precincts 429 and 431 Tuesday, March 7, 2023

More: Many Americans arrested for marijuana won't find relief under Biden's pardon plan

Efforts to decriminalize marijuana use, expunge records

Taylor Thompson, who works as a public defender in Oklahoma County, said she supported the state question not only for herself as a medicinal user, but for the clients she sees still arrested and incarcerated for marijuana possession and use. She also sees clients denied housing and experiencing other barriers due to previous marijuana charges.

“Nobody should be getting arrested for weed at this point,” Thompson said at the Yes on 820 watch party Tuesday night.

Now that SQ 820 failed, Thompson believes that expungement of records pertaining to marijuana use and possession should be a legislative priority.

What's everyone talking about? Sign up for our trending newsletter to get the latest news of the day.

Another supporter, Claire Frushour, said she was “sad and disappointed” about the results. She said she hopes this wakes people up who felt like they didn’t need to get out and vote.

Oklahoma governor praises vote's outcome

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt and Attorney General Gentner Drummond both issued statements praising the outcome of the vote, reiterating their goals of cracking down on the black market and organized crime that sprang out of the state's medical marijuana industry.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma 820 vote results: State bill on recreational marijuana fails