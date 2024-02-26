This bill would let more Missouri universities offer research, doctoral degrees

State Sen. Lincoln Hough's bill would pave the way for universities including Missouri State to offer graduate and professional degrees currently only available through the University of Missouri system.

As it currently stands, the University of Missouri is the only public university able to offer research doctorates and certain professional degrees.

State Sen. Lincoln Hough wants to change that.

His legislation would open up new opportunities for other universities, including Missouri State University, to confer degrees previously restricted to the state’s flagship university.

Under current law, the campuses under the umbrella of the University of Missouri System are designated as the “state’s only public research university and the exclusive grantor of research doctorates.”

This means that it has the exclusive authority to offer doctoral degrees, as well as first-professional degrees like law, medicine, pharmacy, optometry, dentistry or veterinary medicine. The UM System partners with other universities to offer some programs, but the degree itself is still conferred by the University of Missouri.

That is the result of a 2018 state statute that gave the University of Missouri system what Hough would call “veto authority” over these degrees being offered at other universities.

“All it seeks to do is put that back in the hands of the coordinating board for higher education,” Hough said. “Those are volunteer members that are appointed by the governor to help manage all of the institutions around the state.”

Hough points to the geographic barriers presented by restricting these degrees to only the University of Missouri System, which has campuses in Columbia, Kansas City, St. Louis and Rolla, each of which have their own specialties.

Geographically, a student living in the bootheel is closer to the University of Mississippi than they are to the University of Missouri. Allowing a university like Southeast Missouri State University, located in Cape Girardeau, to offer more advanced degrees increases the chances that the student will stay in the state after they graduate, he said.

“I want to give every student in Missouri every opportunity they can to seek out and earn the degree that they see as something that will move them and their family forward and keep them here,” Hough said. “I don't want to see our talent go to other states because technically they're closer to Ole Miss.”

Dustin Schnieders, UM system assistant vice president of government relations, spoke in opposition to the bill at its public hearing on Wednesday, arguing that there is “no public call for the change of this existing model.”

“The UM system has spent decades building expertise capacity to grant doctoral degrees through its four universities,” Schnieders said. “In turn, we have created numerous partnerships with other universities to ensure that students throughout Missouri have access to these degrees without unnecessary duplication.”

Since 2014, Missouri State University has offered degrees in pharmacy through a partnership with UMKC School of Pharmacy. The partnership bypasses the restriction against universities other than those in the UM system offering certain graduate and professional degrees.

Schnieders said that allowing more universities to offer duplicative doctoral programs will drive up costs for new and existing programs, especially in constructing research labs and specialized facilities for training medical students.

Hough, however, said that funding has nothing to do with this legislation, as it simply transfers power back to the state’s Coordinating Board for Higher Education.

“The Coordinating Board would be given the authority to grant permission essentially to other institutions for specific types of degrees,” Hough said. “I don't see this as a money grab from any other institution. I see this as a broadening of higher education possibilities for our entire population, whether you live in Columbia, Missouri, or whether you live in Hannibal.”

Additionally, the Committee on Legislative Research determined that the legislation is fiscally neutral, meaning it would not cost the state any money to implement.

Thomas Strong, a Springfield attorney and spokesperson for Missourians Improving Higher Education, echoed Hough’s sentiments, arguing that it is only fair for that public funds for offering doctoral degrees should be available to all public universities.

“No longer should the state of Missouri be the only state that prohibits any university except a flagship university from conferring an engineering degree. No longer should the state of Missouri be the most severe state in curtailing universities that can offer PhD degrees,” Strong said. “No longer should MU have a monopoly on so many programs. No longer should all tax-supported universities except MU be treated as second rate citizens.”

