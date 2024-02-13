Bill would let teachers jointly apply for debt relief programs

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Teachers struggling to pay their student loans as they work in the classroom may be able to get more help from a bill in Washington.

If passed, legislation introduced by U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-MI, called the Teacher Debt Relief Act, would allow teachers to jointly apply for two federal loan forgiveness programs.

Currently, select teachers who have worked for at least five years can qualify for up to $17,500 of relief under the Teacher Loan Forgiveness Program. But the Higher Education Act of 1965, a federal law, prevents them from also applying for the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program at the same time. This means teachers still have to make payments for 10 more years to qualify for full federal relief under the latter program.

If the Teacher Debt Relief Act passes, changes to the Higher Education Act of 1965 would remove that barrier.

“This actually brings alignment and will help our educators to be able to really utilize that debt relief so we can keep people in the profession. We might be able to bring more people and help reduce the burden that they may have,” said Michigan Education Association President Chandra Madafferi.

“This would allow educators to be eligible right away and therefore, hopefully, help that educator shortage we are all facing,” Madafferi added.

According to MEA, the average educator enters the profession with at least $70,000 in student loans. Madafferi said the money freed up by this legislation would be a lifesaver for teachers.

“It can allow educators to be able to maybe buy their first house, to be able to consider having children,” she explained. “We know that we have teachers that are still living with their parents in their mid 20s, late 20s. They can’t afford homes because their student loan payments equal a house payment.”

Madafferi also believes the bill, if passed, could have a positive domino effect on other education positions.

“This would allow educators to be eligible right away and therefore, hopefully, help that educator shortage we are all facing,” she said. “A lot of teachers think about going back to school, but the cost of their undergraduate debt possibly prohibits them from taking that next step. So, we also hope that this could also help with social worker shortages or counselor shortages.”

As of Monday evening, the bill, S.3695, was referred to the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.