Bill by local lawmakers looking to crackdown on street racing

A crackdown on street racing could be coming.

As News Center 7′s Brandon Lewis reported at 6 p.m. new legislation could punish people who are caught “hooning” or street racing.

House Bill 56 is sponsored by two local lawmakers — Rep. Phil Plummer (R-Dayton) and Rep. Andrea White (R-Kettering).

It would prohibit street takeovers and reckless driving.

News Center 7 has previously covered how “pop-up street takeovers” have closed down local streets or led to crashes.

The bill would ban street racing, stunt driving, or street takeovers on any public road, street, or highway in Ohio.

It would also prohibit those activities on private property that are open to the general public.

Both state representatives said city leaders in the Miami Valley and law enforcement have expressed concerns about these types of things happening in the area.

“The reality is, people are getting hurt. Lives are being hurt, property’s being damaged. And it’s pulling law enforcement away from the crises in their community because they’ve got to deal with literally hundreds of people gathering around and blocking intersections,” White said.

The bill passed the Ohio House Wednesday night.

It now heads to the Senate for a vote.