Bill Maher blasts hypocritical environmentalists like DiCaprio and Clooney

Try as he might, Joe Pavlo was really struggling to part the Red Sea – literally. The visual effects (VFX) artist, who has worked on everything from Star Wars to Fantastic Beasts, had been asked to help put together ambitious water effects for a major blockbuster, but there wasn’t enough time and staff to get the work done. “The go-to solution for management was just to work longer hours and weekends,” he recalls. For Pavlo, an industry veteran of nearly 30 years, it was what finally drove him t