Bill Maher Jokes That Queen Elizabeth's Death Was a 'Sad Day for Inbreeding'
On \"Real Time,\" Bill Maher spent the bulk of his monologue telling jokes about the big news from the United Kingdom.
If youre an Eagles fan who has ever logged on to Twitter, youve seen the image dozens of times: Princess Diana wearing a green Eagles jacket.
Bannon joins the ranks of several Trump allies to be recently prosecuted by the Manhattan district attorney’s office
A number of oil-importing countries are considering joining the G7's plan to cap the price of Russian oil, Deputy U.S. Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said on Thursday, adding that the group would issue related rules in the next few days. News, said that India, a major importer of Russian oil, had agreed to continue talks about whether to join the Group of Seven's price cap initiative and that Washington hoped China would also consider it. The rules will explain how importers can use financial products such as insurance to ship Russian oil, as long as the price was under the agreed cap, he added.
Forensic audit into COVID unemployment fraud in Kansas kept secret by Kansas Department of Labor and modernization council, despite it being public.
Crews statewide are working to keep the power on as a heat wave continues to pound California. State energy experts say they've gotten through the last two days "on a knife's edge."
The Cowboys conducted precautionary tests on QB Dak Prescott’s ankle after he expressed discomfort in practice on Thursday.
Yahoo Finance Live's Akiko Fujita discusses Europe overtaking Asia as the largest export market for U.S. liquified natural gas.
Democrats have seized political momentum over the past two months, mobilizing thousands of voters outraged over the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and passing a series of bills that have left the party’s voters with a feeling of accomplishment. The legislative victories, coupled with former President Trump’s legal problems, have left Democrats…
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said Thursday that the central bank won't pay attention to politics as it moves to bring inflation down.
With a load of offseason changes, the AFC West became the NFL’s most difficult division. But the six-time division-champion Chiefs are ready
Jackson State football fans accustomed to attending Southern Heritage Classic vs Tennessee State since the 1990s are relishing a final Memphis party.
In a surprise move the Florida Supreme Court has said an order issued Wednesday that rejected abortion clinics’ request to place the state’s 15-week abortion ban back on hold was put out by mistake.
A second teen suspect was busted Thursday for the savage beating and robbery of an NYPD officer only hours before the randomly-targeted victim exited a Bronx hospital for his next step toward recovery, police said. The 16-year-old boy was taken into custody for the vicious and unprovoked attack on the same day a smiling Officer Muhammed Chowdhury left Jacobi Medical Center in a wheelchair to ...
The supersonic jets the company is planning have attracted a lot of funding and attention. What engines will power them?
Apple TV+'s hit show 'Ted Lasso,' starring Jason Sudeikis is returning for season 3. Get details about the cast, release date, episodes and how to watch and stream.
With the new Disney+ series coming out soon, it's time to go back to the books and remember that Chiron does not look like Pierce Brosnan.View Entire Post ›
Researchers from the Atlantic Shark Institute in Rhode Island picked up a strange image on their sonar fish finder – the shape of a megalodon.
After some rough down years due to defections and injuries, bouncing back was special for these Warriors.
UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - THURSDAY, 8 SEPTEMBER 2022, 15:12 Russian invaders are opening fire on civilian cars approaching the pontoon crossings they have set up in the Kherson region. Source: Hanna Maliar, Deputy Minister of Defence, at a briefing on 8 September Quote from Maliar: "This week on the territory of Kherson Oblast, the enemy imposed strict restrictions on the movement of local residents between settlements, which makes it difficult for many people to obtain food, medicine and medical assis
Ole Miss football hosts Central Arkansas from Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday. Here is the Clarion Ledger's prediction.