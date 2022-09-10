Bill Maher Jokes That Queen Elizabeth's Death Was a 'Sad Day for Inbreeding'

Reuters

A number of oil-importing countries are considering joining the G7's plan to cap the price of Russian oil, Deputy U.S. Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said on Thursday, adding that the group would issue related rules in the next few days. News, said that India, a major importer of Russian oil, had agreed to continue talks about whether to join the Group of Seven's price cap initiative and that Washington hoped China would also consider it. The rules will explain how importers can use financial products such as insurance to ship Russian oil, as long as the price was under the agreed cap, he added.