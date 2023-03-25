Bill Maher on Trump criminal investigation and possible indictment

The Daily Beast

Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero / The Daily Beast / ReutersDonald Trump is reportedly obsessed with the possibility of a perp walk in handcuffs if he’s arrested. In private conversations, he’s said to have “mused openly” about whether he “should smile for the assembled media.”I hope the arrest happens. Current and former presidents shouldn’t be above the law. If Trump exceeds the speed limit on his way home to his residence in Mar-a-Lago, he should be issued a ticket. If he never pays it, h