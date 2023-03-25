Bill Maher on Trump criminal investigation and possible indictment
Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said Saturday he has been released from the rehabilitation facility where he had physical therapy for a concussion caused by a fall earlier this month. The 81-year-old Kentucky Republican said in a statement released by his office that he will work from home for the next few days. The Senate is scheduled to be on break for the weeks of April 3 and April 10.
This refillable ruby tube, set with rose diamonds and filled with an alluring red shade, took 225 hours to carve.
The latest on the HBO series
"We all work hard, but nobody works as hard as the Sandman."
Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero / The Daily Beast / ReutersDonald Trump is reportedly obsessed with the possibility of a perp walk in handcuffs if he’s arrested. In private conversations, he’s said to have “mused openly” about whether he “should smile for the assembled media.”I hope the arrest happens. Current and former presidents shouldn’t be above the law. If Trump exceeds the speed limit on his way home to his residence in Mar-a-Lago, he should be issued a ticket. If he never pays it, h
A reader warns Manhattan Dist. Atty. Alvin Bragg: 'I can just see the former president crowing about witch hunts and politicized accusations.'
U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said he was back at home on Saturday and had completed inpatient physical therapy after suffering a concussion when he tripped and fell at a Washington, D.C., hotel this month. "I'm going to follow the advice of my physical therapists and spend the next few days working for Kentuckians and (Republicans) from home," McConnell, 81, said in a statement. "I look forward to returning in person to the Senate soon."
Maroon 5 kicked off their M5LV residency at Park MGM's Dolby Live Theater on Friday evening
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expects that Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine will continue until Putin realises that he cannot annex a large part of Ukrainian territory. Source: ntv, reports European Pravda Quote: "We must be ready to guarantee support for a long time," Scholz said at a meeting with citizens in his constituency of Potsdam.
There's nothing shameful about getting divorced — and sometimes, it's best to end the relationship before it's too late.
Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) has reached a deal with Brazilian prosecutors to resolve a 15-year-old fraud case, according to CNN. As part of the agreement, Santos will formally confess to defrauding a Rio de Janeiro clerk of $1,300 in clothes and shoes in 2008 and pay damages to the victim, CNN reported. Brazilian prosecutors reopened the…
The former senator from Minnesota roasted his onetime colleague from Maine.
"Nobody wants to be led away in handcuffs — even a former president who likes to lead his followers with claims of martyrdom," attorney Dave Aronberg tells PEOPLE
"Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story," which premieres on May 4th, features younger versions of key "Bridgerton" characters.
The Fox News host's wacky self-own proved that irony has been "found dead in a ditch," a commenter said on Twitter.
A Brazil court fined Nelson Piquet about $1 million for calling Lewis Hamilton a racially charged nickname and racist comments from another interview.
North Korea claimed Friday to have tested a nuclear-capable underwater drone designed to generate a gigantic “radioactive tsunami” that would destroy naval strike groups and ports. Analysts were skeptical that the device presents a major new threat, but the test underlines the North's commitment to raising nuclear threats. The test this week came as the United States reportedly planned to deploy aircraft carrier strike groups and other advanced assets to waters off the Korean Peninsula.
Instagram/Vimeo/ShowMeTheToes.comWhen a Springfield, Missouri-area man’s friend said recently that he’d witnessed a woman’s amputated toes grow back during a prayer session at a Missouri megachurch, he and his wife “just kind of laughed it off and rolled our eyes about it.”But the next day, the man—who said he identifies as a Christian—decided it wasn’t a laughing matter.“They exploited her,” he told The Daily Beast.“I am 100 percent against faith healers,” he said, asking to remain nameless so
Kim Mulkey is known for her gameday apparel. The LSU women's basketball coach's NCAA Tournament garb vs. Hawaii got attention. Here's the story behind it.
A textbook publisher used in Florida schools removed references to Parks's race in a draft lesson plan in an effort to comply with the Stop WOKE Act.