Bill Maher's 'Real Time' returns to TV without writers

Bill Maher announced plans to bring his late-night talk show back to television without his writing staff. The comedian posted the announcement to social media Wednesday night, marking the first of the late-night hosts to return to air amid the ongoing writers’ strike. “Real Time is coming back, unfortunately, sans writers or writing," Maher wrote. "It has been five months, and it is time to bring people back to work. The writers have important issues that I sympathize with, and hope they are addressed to their satisfaction, but they are not the only people with issues, problems, and concerns. Despite some assistance from me, much of the staff is struggling mightily.” Details: https://ktla.com/entertainment/bill-mahers-real-time-returns-to-hbo-without-writers/

