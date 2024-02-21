Bill to mandate teaching firearm safety in schools heads to Tennessee House floor

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There’s a bill weaving its way through the Tennessee General Assembly, set to mandate schools to teach firearm safety.

It includes five points around the safe storage and general safety of guns.

“I think the chances of someone seeing a gun, a minor seeing a gun at some point, that’s a reality of life,” Rep. Mark Cochran (R-Inglewood) said in a House Education Instruction Committee Tuesday. “Knowing what to do if you see that is very important.”

On its face, Democrats seemed favorable to the bill, though they admitted they’d prefer more substantial fixes.

“Firearm safety is important,” House Democratic Caucus Chair John Ray Clemmons (D-Clemmons) said to reporters last week. “I realize there’s a lot of children across the state of Tennessee like myself who grew up with firearms and hunting.”

But dive a little deeper into the bill, and you’ll see a line that reads a teacher must “be viewpoint neutral on political topics, such as gun rights, gun violence, and the Second Amendment to the United States Constitution.”

The “neutral to gun violence” portion is where some Democrats took issue last week.

“I didn’t understand there was a neutral position on gun violence–gun violence is bad,” Rep. Gloria Johnson (D-Knoxville) said in a committee.

“We don’t want anything politicized in this, it’s just straight facts,” Rep. Chris Todd (R-Madison County), the bill sponsor, responded.

Some Democrats also say they’d like to see some language to allow for a third party to provide the training, instead of a teacher.

“We can’t pretend like we’re not adding something to a teacher’s plate if she’s got to teach all five – or he – have to teach all five of those concepts,” Johnson said. “As soon as you introduce the topic, there are going to be so many questions.”

Others wanted to see an option allowing opt-outs.

“We should be able to have someone opt out of this if they don’t choose it’s appropriate for their child,” Rep. Vincent Dixie (D-Nashville) said.

That was met with vitriol from Republicans.

“We do not allow parents to opt their children out of fire safety training,” Rep. John Ragan (R-Oak Ridge) said. “We do not allow them to opt out of any other safety training that’s considered essential.”

The bill did ultimately pass with bipartisan support, as Rep. Jesse Chism (D-Memphis) and Rep. Ronnie Glynn (D-Clarksville) joined all of their Republican colleagues.

The bill now heads to the House floor. It still has yet to see any movement in the Senate.

