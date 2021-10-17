Bill and Melinda Gates seen together for first time since divorce at daughter's wedding

Photo by Alexis Anice/ALeA/Getty Images

Jennifer Gates, 25, married Nayel Nassar on 16th October in New York, with a Muslim ceremony the day before.

Her parents Bill and Melinda Gates walked her down the aisle.

This is the first time the pair have been seen together since they announced their divorce in May.

Bill and Melinda Gates have reunited to walk their daughter Jennifer down the aisle for her wedding.

The 25-year-old daughter of the Microsoft co-founder wore a Vera Wang wedding dress with a long veil in her wedding ceremony to Egyptian equestrian Nayel Nassar on October 16th, according to a Daily Mail report.

The ceremony took place at the Gates' family 142-acre estate in North Salem, New York.

Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates, 65, and his wife Melinda, 57, split in May after 27 years of marriage Kevin Mazur / Contributor/Getty Images

The day before this wedding, a separate Muslim ceremony took place.

The Daily Mail report that once the nuptials were complete, Jennifer and her father, Bill, danced to Elton John's Can You Feel The Love Tonight, and Coldplay played at the reception.

Jennifer Gates - an MD student and professional showjumper - and Nayel Nassar, 30, have been a couple for five years. They reportedly met studying at Stanford University, where she studied human biology and he studied economics.

Nassar represented his home country of Egypt in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, participating in the Individual Equestrian Jumping finals.

