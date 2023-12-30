Bill on mobilisation to not be voted on in its current form

The bill on mobilisation will be submitted to the Verkhovna Rada (Ukraine’s parliament) for a vote only after a round of discussions and amendments.

Source: Mykhailo Podoliak, Adviser to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, on the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "Will it (the bill – ed.) be [passed] in this form? No. Certainly, that's why bills are proposed for discussion. After this, everything will be taken into account, appropriate changes will be made, and we will get a more or less optimal bill that considers the fact that we are in a long, extensive, intensive war and that Russia will not simply stop; it will move forward until it loses this war...

Despite the usual influx of initial hate, hype, toxicity and scandals, which is typical for Ukraine, gradually, you will see, this bill will be discussed and regulated in such a way that’ll create appropriate normative points. After that, undoubtedly, the parliament will vote on it in the first and second readings, and we will have a new mobilisation law."

Details: Podoliak emphasised that the current stage of war "requires proper legal documentation which concerns mobilisation processes too".

"The law currently in use does not correspond to the current realities. So it is very good that discussions are taking place at the level of the General Staff, the Defence Ministry, the Finance Ministry or the Cabinet of Ministers, relevant Parliament’s committees and the expert community. It’s the right thing to be doing," he said.

Podoliak also noted that the entire society must understand that Ukraine is in a great war.

"If Russia does not lose this war, it will want to establish an occupation regime here with corresponding tragic consequences for tens or hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian citizens. We must realise it," he added.

Background:

The Cabinet of Ministers submitted a draft law No 10378 On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of Ukraine on Improving Certain Issues of Mobilisation, Military Registration and Military Service to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. It regulates the issue of postponement of conscription for military service, including for disabled people.

The government proposes to impose a series of restrictions on those citizens who have not fulfilled their duties regarding preparations for mobilisation and mobilisation in general. They propose to increase fines for those who violate military registration rules and defence legislation, and those refusing medical examination will face imprisonment, same as with evading mobilisation.

Dmytro Lubinets, Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, said that some points of the bill on mobilisation may contradict the Constitution.

