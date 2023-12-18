New bill to have NYPD to document public encounters
FOX 5 NY's Lisa Evers has a closer look at what the bill hopes to accomplish.
FOX 5 NY's Lisa Evers has a closer look at what the bill hopes to accomplish.
There are five major mortgage types, each with different qualifying minimum credit scores.
A 1992 Pontiac Firebird coupe, final model year for the third-generation GM F-Body, found in a Northern California wrecking yard.
Fed officials are pushing back against the expectations for interest rate cuts that have lifted stocks.
You can never be too prepared when you're away from home — take it from a professional jetsetter.
Bradley Beal has played in just six games for the Suns this season due to various injuries
It's the perfect gift for those 'who love looking up at the stars in the night sky.'
Yoshinobu Yamamoto apparently met with Mets owner Steve Cohen on Saturday and then asked the Yankees to meet with him on Sunday.
Also on deck: Lego on markdown, genuine white gold jewelry for over $100 off, wireless over-ear headphones for 85% off and so much more.
Nippon Steel is a better buyer for US Steel than another American company would be, one analyst explains. The latter would lead to higher steel prices in the US, which isn't helpful for efforts to bring manufacturing back to the country.
This anti-aging treatment helps keep fine lines and puffiness in check.
Amazon is reportedly in talks to invest in bankrupt regional sports network operator Diamond Sports Group.
The weird yet effective formula is all over TikTok, and people are obsessed: 'I'm 54 years old but look like I’m 40!'
Get 28% off on the Champion 6250-Watt Open Frame Inverter – a quiet, efficient power solution with clean output for your projects or backup needs.
Snowflake is buying Samooha, a startup developing a "cross-cloud" data collaboration suite, the companies announced this morning -- adding to the list of big tech acquisitions leading up to the holiday season. With the deal, which is expected to close by the end of the month subject to customary closing conditions, Snowflake gains an established "data clean room" platform that lets businesses securely share, collaborate on and gain insights from their and their partners’ data, regardless of the underlying data stack. All 19 Samooha employees including CEO Kamakshi Sivaramakrishnan and co-founder Abhishek Bhowmick will be joining Snowflake in some capacity.
Apple's most popular earbuds are now more affordable. Get all the noise-canceling, bass-booming features you've been looking for.
Trevor Milton, the disgraced founder of Nikola, was just sentenced to four years in prison on three counts of fraud. He was found guilty in 2022.
During a time of "so much division," the Napiers hope their HGTV show and its message reminds people that we have a lot in common.
Sleek and convenient, it'll give you a boost the next time your flight is delayed.
Kazee will reportedly appeal the suspension.
Dan Titus breaks down the fantasy hoops landscape for Week 9, including his favorite players to target on the waiver wire.