Jan. 8—WILKES-BARRE — On Feb. 11, another vigil will be held in memory of Phylicia Thomas, the young woman who went missing on that date in 2004.

Yes, it will have been 19 years since Phylicia, then 22, went missing, the presumed victim of a heinous murder. Her body has not been found.

Judy Lorah Fisher, a close friend of Pauline Bailey, Phylicia's mother, said the vigil will be virtual and it will again recall Phylicia's life and also once again ask anyone to come forward with information about the case.

There are reports that investigators have not closed this case. There are some leads, but no one has been arrested.

Fisher, who has spearheaded the search for the young woman's remains, said people have told her and Bailey that Phylicia was last seen alive while attending a party inside a trailer off Golf Course Road and Timber Lane in Hunlock Township.

Steve Martin, a man who was a target of state police investigators in the case, was 32 when he took his own life while at the state prison at Camp Hill on Aug. 10, 2005, while serving a sentence for causing a fatal vehicle crash in Wilkes-Barre in December 2004.

State police have not released names of any possible suspects in the Phylicia Thomas case, but Fisher and members of Phylicia's family believe that investigators feel Martin was responsible for Phylicia's death, and that as many as three others could have been involved.

Phylicia Thomas would have turned 41 on Jan. 5, and while 19 years have passed since she was last seen at that party in Hunlock Township, the hope to find her and bring those responsible to justice remains strong.

"We love her and we will never forget her," Bailey said at a past vigil on Patriot Square in Nanticoke. "And we will find her and we will say goodbye to her. I just can't understand how those who did this have not been found. They could still be out there somewhere."

State police have said they conducted a search with cadaver dogs trained to detect human remains, but no "hits" were ever recorded.

Experienced handlers with Stroudsburg-based nonprofit Rescue International visited the site a few years ago, and search dogs indicated several times that they detected something. Excavations were carried out, but no remains were found.

Now, 19 years later, Pauline Bailey, her family and friends still wait — and pray — that Phylicia will be found and returned to her so she can give her daughter a proper burial,

And Pauline also waits for justice to be served.

Whenever I speak with Pauline, she always says there were as many as 17 people at that party who could have heard the screams and seen a body being carried out of a bedroom and out of the trailer and taken somewhere and buried.

It is very difficult for her to accept that it's been 19 years and she is still waiting.

"We just miss her so much," Pauline always says. "We just want to finally be able to say goodbye."

Pauline said her daughter used to love the outdoors, going camping and taking long hikes in the woods. She said Phylicia was always very friendly and she especially loved animals.

Pauline clings to those memories.

Pauline Bailey will never forget Feb. 11, 2004 — she calls it the "day of horror" — when her daughter disappeared off the face of the earth and she and her family were devastated.

"We knew something bad had happened because she always called and checked in with each one of us," Pauline told me.

Something very bad did happen on that cold February night. And Pauline believes there are people who do know what happened. She just wants someone to come forward and tell investigators what they know so that Phylicia can be found and brought back home.

Think about Pauline Bailey sitting in her home, waiting for the phone to ring.

Think about these last 19 years of waiting, of missing, of crying, of suffering.

Think about all the memories that never happened.

And think about those responsible who may still be out there enjoying life.

Hope that someone that knows something, after 19 years, lets their conscience be their guide.

Pauline Bailey is always waiting for your call.

And for every second, minute, hour, day, week, month of the last 19 years, Pauline Bailey, has hoped and prayed that Phylicia will be found so she can be given a proper burial.

And if the persons responsible for this heinous act can be found and brought to justice, then — maybe — Pauline Bailey will at long last be able to rest.

During one interview with Pauline, she tearfully asked, "Why doesn't anybody care?"

We didn't have an answer. But many people do care greatly about this case and want to see it solved.

We have all waited for that "break" in this case.

Pauline wants Phylicia to be found. She wants to bring her little girl home and give her that proper burial. Pauline wants to be able to visit her daughter's grave, to place flowers, to sit and talk to her.

Pauline wants and deserves that closure.

Reach Bill O'Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.