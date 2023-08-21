Aug. 20—WILKES-BARRE — Attorney General Michelle Henry this week announced collaboration with Pennsylvania State Police that resulted in arrests of scammers in two separate plots to defraud and steal from older Pennsylvanians.

The scams involved a Publisher's Clearinghouse ruse, which cost a Montgomery resident $130,000, and an "anti-virus" online scam — requesting $15,000 from a Lehigh County resident — that was interrupted by law enforcement agents.

—Jaime Barham, 25, and Francis Rohan, 24, of Bronx, N.Y., were charged with corrupt organizations, criminal use of a communication facility, and theft charges, regarding the Montgomery County case. Each is incarcerated on $75,000 bail.

—Qiang Li, of Rye, N.Y., is charged with criminal conspiracy to corrupt organizations, computer trespass, and unlawful use of a computer, and theft charges in the Lehigh County case. Li is free on $50,000 bail.

"Scams against older Pennsylvanians are particularly devastating because many victims are living on fixed incomes and their life savings," AG Henry said. "These alleged scammers acted with deliberate intent to defraud their victims of significant amounts of money without consideration of the resulting financial distress. My office encourages friends and family to discuss potential risks with their loved ones."

Pennsylvania State Police

filed charges in recent weeks

"The Pennsylvania State Police works diligently with our law enforcement partners to protect older Pennsylvanians," said Colonel Christopher Paris, Commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police. "We want scammers to know that our investigators will work diligently to bring them to justice, and these arrests are examples of that."

In the Montgomery County sweepstakes scam, the defendants directed the victim to send cash and gift cards, which they did.

In the Lehigh County case, the defendant caused a pop-up to appear on the victim's computer screen, purportedly from an anti-virus company. The defendant then took over the victim's computer to obtain personal information and informed the victim they owed $15,000 regarding the "anti-virus" program. Undercover agents intervened in the exchange of cash, at a grocery store parking lot.

The Office of Attorney General offers this guidance to older Pennsylvanians, their families, and anyone else targeted for solicitation:

—Never send money or gift cards to someone you do not know. Also, gift cards are for gifts, not for paying debts or bills.

—If you are suspicious or have concerns about a solicitation, call your local police or the OAG hotline at 800-441-2555.

—If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. "Sweepstakes" scams have been common for years, so be vigilant and use common sense. If you did not sign up for a sweepstakes, you could not have won.

—Sign up for scam warning text alerts from the Office of Attorney General. Mobile carrier rates may apply.

The Office of Attorney General recommends an acronym to evaluate unsolicited phone calls or emails:

S: Sudden — The call or email is unexpected;

C: Contact — Scammers will contact you by phone, email or in-person;

A: Act Now — The request will be urgent and assert penalties if you do not act quickly;

M: Money or Information — The scammer will request money or personal information.

Pennsylvanians who believe they have been victims of a scam should file a complaint with the Office of Attorney General's Bureau of Consumer Protection by calling 800-441-2555 — or emailing scams@attorneygeneral.gov.

Pa. modernizes commercial driver's skills

test; addresses school bus driver shortage

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) this week announced that a new, modernized commercial driver's license (CDL) skills test will be implemented at all PennDOT Driver License Centers that offer CDL skills tests and at all third-party CDL driving skill testers beginning Aug. 28, 2023.

As new technologies emerge, the modernized CDL skills test ensures that CDL drivers have the knowledge and skills to drive safely on the road while waiving outdated requirements that hold workers back.

For example, the Shapiro Administration recognizes school districts have been dealing with the school bus driver shortage since the pandemic and school bus engines have become more complex and modern.

That's why, starting Aug. 28, PennDOT will waive the "Under the Hood requirement" for school bus drivers, which means that potential school bus drivers will no longer need to take the portion of the CDL test that requires them to identify engine components.

PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll said Gov. Shapiro has made it clear that the Commonwealth should help people succeed, not get in the way.

"Under his direction, PennDOT is working to make our services more accessible and effective for the people of Pennsylvania," Carroll said. "As someone with a CDL, I know that technology in our vehicles has greatly evolved and improved, even in our commercial vehicles."

Sen. Baker's leadership recognized

by City and State Pennsylvania

Since taking the oath of office as state senator in January 2007, Sen. Lisa Baker said she has concentrated on delivering results for the communities and residents of the 20th Senatorial District.

Baker said her approach combining collegiality, cooperation and common sense has resulted in recognition by "City and State Pennsylvania" — a multi-media news organization that dedicates its coverage to Pennsylvania's state and local government, including all things politics and public policy.

"I have always practiced the fundamentals of successful lawmaking, as imparted to me by a long list of mentors, including former Sen. Charlie Lemmond," said Baker, R-Lehman Township. "Talk to people about their needs and concerns, listen to all sides in the dispute, do the research, determine how to assemble solutions that will be constitutional and practical, and most of all work with a bipartisan team to advance quality legislation through the process.

In June, Baker was part of the publication's "The 2023 Law Power 100" list, which highlights the most influential legal professionals in the state.

Last week, Baker was also included in City and State's "The 2023 Power of Diversity: Women 100" list, detailing the impactful female leaders in Pennsylvania.

Baker was featured in both lists for spearheading anti-crime wiretap and guardianship provisions legislation, advocating for veterans and crime victims, and being involved with Pennsylvania's Juvenile Justice Task Force, the Advisory Committee on Probation and the Judicial Council of Pennsylvania.

"It is truly an honor to be recognized alongside these influential and intelligent men and women in our state," Baker said. "When we work together, we can make a difference and change the lives of Pennsylvanians, which I strive to do as a state senator."

Rep. Meuser tours Chesapeake

Energy; meets with employees

U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Dallas, met with Chesapeake Energy this week at their Sayre headquarters in Bradford County.

The Congressman met with more than 100 employees after their safety meeting where they discussed ongoing policies regarding the energy industry including, making the U.S. energy dominant and rolling back burdensome permitting policies on the natural gas industry, and took questions on industry concerns.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation is a natural gas exploration and production company, headquartered in Oklahoma. Chesapeake employs 120 and has a footprint of 650 acres in Pennsylvania, with 1,400 wells in the Marcellus Shale.

Meuser discussed H.R. 3746 — The Fiscal Responsibility Act — which included several important provisions to unleash American natural gas and reforms the broken permitting process.

The legislation reformed the National Environmental Protection Act by restricting the length of permitting reviews to 2 years, NEPA reports to 75-150 pages, and codifies the One Federal Decision policy for the permitting process.

The One Federal Decision policy streamlines environmental reviews and authorization decisions coming from the federal government. Additionally, the bill expedited the completion of the Mountain Valley Pipeline.

Joining Meuser were State Rep. Tina Pickett, County Commissioners Doug Mclinko and Daryll Miller, and Matt Osenbach from Sen. Gene Yaw's office.

After visiting their Sayre headquarters, they visited an operating drilling site in Wyalusing to see firsthand how these pads are drilled and brought to function. Then the group went to Laceyville to Chesapeake's completion site where the natural gas is extracted and prepared for market.

"The Chesapeake operation and their responsible drilling practices are important for Pennsylvania energy, to the national security of the United States, and it gives me confidence in the future of American energy," Meuser said. "The rigorous standards upheld by American natural gas companies set a global benchmark for conscientious energy extracting. I am very happy to represent a district that harnesses its resources to responsibly deliver clean, affordable, and dependable natural gas, benefiting my constituents, fellow Americans, and the world at large."

Reach Bill O'Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.