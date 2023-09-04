Sep. 3—WILKES-BARRE — On the Saturday before Labor Day back in the '50s and '60s, my mom would take me "overtown" to shop for new school clothes.

Yes, for us kids, summer was over. Short pants were thrown in a dresser drawer and only worn after school, or on weekends.

Mom would take me to American Clothing on South Main Street and then to The Hub and then to Fowler Dick & Walker, the Boston Store.

Oh it was a hoot, man.

And when the dust settled late Saturday afternoon, I must say I was prepared to be a sartorial sight for sore eyes. My classic button-down collared shirts of light blue, yellow, navy blue, white, green, black and red were worn with socks of the same colors. That's right, Mr. Blackwell, yellow socks!

And we also had a few plaid shirts — I recall Madras was a big hit for a couple of years.

And this kid had a rule — no sweaters, please! Maybe some kids can rock a sweater, but not me. That was a rule I instituted and my mom accepted.

True dat: There is a picture of me and a group of my fourth-grade classmates at our teacher's house. Miss Strongoski — her name at the time — hosted a party for us because we won a spelling bee. In the picture, I am wearing a sweater. It's not something I am proud of, believe me. But I was 10 years old.

But in those days, we all dressed nice for school. So did our teachers — coats and ties, shined shoes, nice dresses, jewelry, fancy hair-dos.

And we all behaved — well, for the most part. But we were about to enter the mid to late 1960s when everything was changing — fashion, hair styles, manners, morals, music. The times they really were a-changing.

But we made it through and here we are today.

I wish I could have brought all those awesome cars of the 1960s with me. Remember when you could immediately tell a car's make and model on sight?

It was easy because cars were spectacular back in the '50s and '60s.

Cars like GTOs, Camaros, Mustangs, Corvettes, Road Runners, Dodge Darts, Chevelles, Barricudas, Thunderbirds, Beetles, Ramblers, Studebakers, Corvairs, Pintos, Furys, Marlins, Gremlins, Mavericks, Cougars, Impalas, Fairlanes, Cutlasses, Continentals, Galaxys, El Dorados, Cordobas, LeSabres, Biscaynes, BelAirs and many more.

They were so distinctive. And the color combinations were amazing. Not to mention the power under the hood. Cars were fascinating and fun.

Today, cars all look alike and most of them are white — apparently the preferred flavor for today's motorists.

Observed each year on the first Monday of September, Labor Day is a celebration of the hard-won achievements of America's labor movement and a recognition of what workers have contributed to the nation's prosperity.

And that should be celebrated. It's been quite a struggle to get where we are today and, in some cases, there remains a lot of work to be done.

I'll let you fill in the blanks there.

But back in the 1960s, hard working people, many with families, took time on Labor Day to rest and to celebrate. Flags were hung in doorways. Barbecue grills were fired up. Families and friends gathered in backyards or at local lakes to enjoy themselves and to perpetuate the spirit that is America.

We would go to Lake Silkworth or North Lake,or Sylvan Lake or Melody Park or Palace Park and have a blast. We would play games, go swimming, down hamburgs and hot dogs and potato salad and cole slaw like there was no tomorrow.

We would arrive early and stay late. We would get sunburn and in a few days, we would gross out other kids when we would peel the skin off our sunburned arms and legs.

When we got home, we would take a shower and set the alarm — school bells would ring the next day.

We would walk to school — uphill each way, mind you — and we would be welcomed by all of our pals and we would meet our teachers for the coming school year. From September to June, we repeated the same schedule. When we got home from school each day, we did our homework and we sat down with our parents and ate dinner. Then, and only then, we were allowed to go outside and play for a while.

When the day was winding down, we would sit on our front porches and talk to our neighbors across the street and we would watch those awesome cars go up and down, over and over.

In my dream, I am driving my 1966 Corvette Sting Ray, listening to the Beatles and wondering whatever happened to those yellow socks, small towns and the good old days.

