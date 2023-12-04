Dec. 3—Older adults and people with disabilities have until Sunday, Dec. 31, to apply for rebates on property taxes and rent paid in 2022.

The Departments of Revenue and Aging are reminding Pennsylvanians that the rebates are available through the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program, which benefits eligible Pennsylvanians age 65 and older; widows and widowers age 50 and older; and people with disabilities age 18 and older.

Eligible applicants are encouraged to visit — mypath.pa.gov — to electronically file their rebate applications. This is the best way to ensure that an application is filed prior to the deadline.

"We encourage all Pennsylvanians who are eligible for this program to apply — and to do so by filing online through myPATH," said Secretary of Revenue Pat Browne. "We have already seen more than 80,000 applicants take advantage of this online filing option this year,. This program is a lifeline every year for hundreds of thousands of people and helps many of them to stay in the comfort of their homes. We want to do everything that we can to ensure that everyone who is eligible receives this vital assistance."

Secretary of Aging Jason Kavulich said the Department of Aging has heard from many older adults and its aging network partners across the Commonwealth that affordable housing for older adults is one of our greatest challenges.

"We want to see older adults remain in their homes and communities for as long as they are able," Kavulich said. "Programs like the popular Property Tax/Rent Rebate can help ease the burden of paying mortgage or rent along with the high costs of just about everything while putting money back into older adults' pockets."

How to apply

Submitting your application through myPATH is easy and does not require you to sign up for an account. Filing online gives you instant confirmation that your claim has been successfully filed.

Applicants also will have access to automatic calculators and other helpful features that are not available when filing a paper application.

For those who wish to file via paper, they can download an application.

2022 Property Tax/Rent Rebate applications must be postmarked by Dec. 31, 2023, to be considered.

In January, the Department of Revenue will release additional information on how eligible Pennsylvanians can take advantage of the expanded program.

Meuser urges inclusion of pro-growth tax

provisions in year-end legislative package

U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Dallas, this week joined with 145 of his Republican colleagues in sending a letter to House Speaker Mike Johnson advocating for crucial pro-growth tax changes for American businesses.

Together, Meuser and the signatories of the letter, emphasized the significance of incorporating pro-growth tax provisions into any forthcoming end-of-year legislative packages.

The letter specifically calls for the extension of immediate Research and Development expensing, full capital expensing, and interest deductibility expensing all of which have all begun sun-setting in the last year, inflicting increased liability on entrepreneurs that have continued investing in their companies and employees.

Reflecting on the landmark Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) of 2017, Meuser and his colleagues emphasize its role in enhancing America's competitiveness and establishing the U.S. as the premier destination for business globally.

To build upon this achievement, the letter calls for urgent legislative action to ensure the United States continues to strengthen and safeguard domestic innovation, jobs, and overall competitive edge.

"Congress must champion essential pro-growth tax provisions for the benefit American workers and businesses," Meuser said. "I have heard from numerous small businesses throughout my district and it is evident that the sun-setting of these pro-growth tax provisions has presented them with significant challenges, leading to increased tax burdens for these entrepreneurs, hindering their ability to thrive and expand.

"Extending these vital tax provisions to our nation's innovators and job creators will not only sustain job growth but also fuel innovation, fortifying the foundation of the American economy."

PCCD announces $40M in grant

funding to address community violence

As part of the Shapiro-Davis Administration's commitment to making communities safer and reducing violence, the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) this week invited organizations working to address the epidemic of gun violence to apply for $40 million in state grant funding.

PCCD's School Safety and Security Committee today approved opening the application period for a new round of Violence Intervention and Prevention (VIP) grants, which will prioritize projects focused on effective intervention and prevention strategies to stop gun and group-related violence.

Lt. Gov. Austin Davis, who serves as PCCD chair, said, "I was impressed with how impactful these organizations have been and continue to be in their communities. They are doing important work, and the VIP program is an essential part of addressing the epidemic of gun violence and making our communities safer."

This competitive funding solicitation contains two tracks applicants can submit proposals for:

—Violence Intervention and Prevention (VIP) Grants

Under this application track, eligible applicants can request funding for a wide range of programs that address community violence and prevention efforts. Maximum award amounts for FY 2023-24 VIP Grants will be based on applicants' current operating budgets, with no applicant able to request more than 50 percent of their operating budget, up to $950,000 total.

—Coordinated Community Violence Intervention (CCVI) Strategies Projects

The CCVI initiative invests in collaborative community violence prevention and response strategies within focused service areas. Grants will support local planning and implementation of short-term intervention, mid-term prevention, and long-term transformation strategies designed to increase local coordination to more effectively prevent, intervene, and respond to gun and group-related violence.

Rep. Cabell to host two

legislative open houses

Rep. Mike Cabell, R-Butler Township, announced that he will be hosting legislative open houses at his district offices in Dallas and Sugarloaf Township.

"My staff and I are looking forward to seeing everybody at these free events," said Cabell. "It's an opportunity for folks to stop by and discuss state and local issues, or learn about the services we provide, while enjoying some light refreshments and festive cheer."

The open house schedule is as follows:

—Tuesday, Dec. 5, 4 p.m.-6 p.m., 1108 Twin Stacks Drive, Dallas.

—Friday, Dec. 15, 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., 669 State Route 93, Sugarloaf.

The free events are open to all residents of the 117th Legislative District and RSVPs are not required.

For more information, please call 570-359-2138.

DMVA encourages holiday donations to

programs for veterans, service members, families

Generous Pennsylvanians looking for a patriotic way to donate during the holiday season are reminded that they can give to programs that support the commonwealth's more than 700,000 veterans, service members and their families.

The programs are managed by the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA).

"The DMVA is grateful to everyone who donates to our nine tax deductible programs that support veterans, service members and their families," said Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler, Pennsylvania's adjutant general and head of the DMVA.

The tax-deductible programs administered by the DMVA are:

Veterans' Trust Fund (VTF): The VTF issues grants to statewide charitable organizations that assist veterans, veterans service organizations and county directors of veterans affairs to help veterans in need of shelter and necessities of living. The VTF also issues temporary assistance grants to individual veterans that have qualifying financial needs.

Military Family Relief Assistance Program (MFRAP): The MFRAP provides financial assistance, in the form of grants, to eligible Pennsylvania service members and their eligible family members who have an immediate financial need based on circumstances beyond their control.

Six Resident Welfare Funds: Resident Welfare Funds at each of the DMVA's six veterans homes help to keep the residents active and healthy by providing activities and entertainment. Donations are made online or through private donations by mail.

Pennsylvania Veterans' Memorial Trust Fund: Located at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Lebanon County, and maintained by the DMVA, the recently refurbished Pennsylvania Veterans' Memorial is the first in the commonwealth to honor veterans of all eras from the Revolutionary War forward and it is the largest veterans memorial located in any of the national cemeteries.

Monetary donations to these tax-deductible programs can be made by individuals, corporations and companies.

To make a donation online or by mail for any of these tax-deductible programs, or to learn more about each one, go to — www.donate.dmva.pa.gov.

Reach Bill O'Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.