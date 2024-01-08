Jan. 7—U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright, D-Moosic, this week reintroduced the Openness in Political Expenditures Now (OPEN) Act — legislation that would protect the integrity of U.S. elections by requiring corporations to be more transparent with their shareholders about political activities and prohibit organizations from abusing their tax-exempt status.

The OPEN Act would require corporations to disclose political spending in their regular reports to shareholders. This bill would also cap political spending by tax-exempt 501(c)(4) organizations — which currently do not have to disclose their donors — in order to prevent groups from using their tax-exempt status to funnel millions of dollars into U.S. elections at the taxpayer's expense.

"Voters should set the terms of political debate in this country, not large corporations or dark money special interest groups," Cartwright said. "That's why I believe it's time to shine a light on corporate political spending. Americans deserve to know who is paying to influence our elections."

In January 2010, the Supreme Court, in a 5-4 decision on Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission, declared that the government may not prohibit political spending by corporations in candidate elections.

However, then-Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy's court opinion stated that "the Government may regulate corporate political speech through disclaimer and disclosure requirements."

Specifically, the OPEN Act would:

—Require corporations to disclose information on any significant political expenditure as part of their regular, periodic reports to their shareholders or members.

—Cap the amount of political spending a 501(c)(4) can engage in and still be considered an exclusively social welfare-focused organization at 10% of its annual spending or $10 million annually, whichever is lower.

U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Dallas, this week co-sponsored H.R. 6744 — the No VA Resources for Illegal Aliens Act — a bill preventing illegal immigrants from receiving health care benefits administered by the Secretary of Veterans Affairs.

The No VA Resources for Illegal Aliens Act explicitly prohibits the Secretary of Veterans Affairs from providing health care or engaging in claims processing for health care for individuals unlawfully present in the United States who are not eligible for health care under the laws administered by the Secretary.

Meuser said this legislation responds to alarming reports that the Department of Homeland Security is exploiting the VA's established claims processing system, managed by its Financial Services Center, to fund health care for illegal migrants in ICE detention.

The VA's Financial Services Center plays a vital role in supporting the VA's Community Care mission, ensuring that veterans have access to health care without enduring long distances or extended wait times for care. H.R. 6744 is designed to refocus the VA entirely on meeting the needs of our veterans, not illegal aliens.

"Our southern border is an unmitigated disaster due to the Biden Administration's open-border policies," Meuser said. "My recent visit to Eagle Pass, Texas, exposed the stark consequences of this border crisis, with over 8.5 million illegal border crossings and the infiltration of lethal drugs into our nation.

"I am unwavering in my commitment to securing our southern border and will continue to demand accountability from the Biden Administration. Drawing upon my previous experience on the Veterans Affairs Committee, I remain steadfast in championing legislation aimed at enhancing veterans' access to care and streamlining their well-deserved benefits.

"It is simply unacceptable that resources meant for our nation's veterans are being diverted to support illegal immigrants. I urge my colleagues to support H.R. 6744, reinforcing our commitment to supporting veterans and addressing the issue of illegal immigration."

H.R. 6589 was referred to the Veteran's Affairs Committee for further consideration.

Public grievance submission period open for water/sewer rate increase

Sen. Marty Flynn and State Rep. Kyle Donahue, in collaboration with State Reps. Bridget Kosierowski, Kyle Mullins, and Jim Haddock, played a pivotal role in a teleconference meeting held on January 3, with the Public Utility Commission (PUC) to address the pressing issue of the water/sewer rate increase.

The legislators said this period presents a significant opportunity for the community, especially those with fixed incomes and elderly citizens, to actively participate in the ongoing discourse surrounding the water/sewer rate hike.

Sen. Flynn and Reps. Donahue, Kosierowski, Mullins, and Haddock strongly encourage all affected individuals, particularly those facing financial challenges, to take advantage of this allocated time frame and promptly submit their grievances.

To simplify the complaint submission process, a dedicated office has been established at 341 North Washington Ave., Scranton. This central location will serve as a hub for citizens, providing accessible support for those in need and fostering engagement to facilitate a more comprehensive discourse on this critical issue.

The legislators fervently encourage community members to actively participate by submitting complaints and attending the forthcoming public hearing, scheduled for the week of January 29, (details on event time and location to follow). They stress the significance of collective community voices in influencing the resolution of this matter.

Department of General Services updates Commonwealth's small business definition

Following Executive Order 2023-18 signed by Governor Shapiro in September 2023, Department of General Services (DGS) Secretary Reggie McNeil this week announced that DGS has updated the Commonwealth's definition of a small business by raising the revenue limit from $38.5 million to $47 million effective Jan. 1, 2024, ensuring more small businesses can qualify and increasing opportunities for small businesses (SBs), small diverse businesses (SDBs), and veteran business enterprises (VBEs) to compete for state business contracts.

The changes in revenue limit thresholds will further align the Department of General Service's definition of small business with the U.S. Small Business Administration's (SBA), which accounts for inflation. The revenue limit threshold was last increased by DGS in 2018.

By raising the revenue cap, more small businesses who have been priced out of qualifying for Commonwealth small business programs because of inflation will now be able to qualify for these programs.

"With Executive Order 2023-18 taking effect, the Commonwealth can continue building on the steps that the Shapiro-Davis Administration has already taken to open new doors of opportunity for small, small diverse, and veteran-owned businesses," said Secretary McNeil. "Being able to accept more small businesses is instrumental to increasing their participation in state contracts, and providing assistance to them is key to retaining their business. We have been taking the steps to fully implement the Executive Order and now we can move at full speed to put it to work."

It also established the Pennsylvania Advisory Council for Inclusive Procurement (PACIP) to advise Commonwealth agencies on ways to make state contracting opportunities more inclusive. The PACIP is chaired by Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis, with Secretary McNeil and PennDOT Secretary Mike Carrol serving as co-vice chairs.

Online voting open for PennDOT's annual 'Paint the Plow' program

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 4 invites the public to vote on 11 plows decorated by high school students in Lackawanna, Luzerne, and Pike counties as part of the annual Paint the Plow program.

Paint the Plow is a statewide outreach aimed at promoting winter driving safety and fostering appreciation for high school art programs and student creativity.

Earlier this year, PennDOT invited students/teens from District 4 to paint plow blades based on the statewide theme "Seat belts are always in season," The theme was chosen to remind motorists that seat belts save lives and should be worn year-round.

Students from Abington High School, Carbondale Area High School, Delaware Valley High School, Dunmore High School, Hanover Area High School, Hazleton Area High School, North Pocono High School, Northwest High School, Riverside High School, Valley View High School, and West Scranton High School participated.

This year, the public is invited to vote through an online survey posted on the PennDOT website District 4 Paint the Plow Voting (office.com). The voting form can be found by clicking on the county names within the table.

The plow photo in each district that receives the most votes between Jan. 8, and Jan. 15, will be deemed the "Fan Favorite" for that area. Along with the "Fan Favorite" award, the blades are also eligible for the "Judges' Pick" honor that will be determined by PennDOT personnel.

The winner in each category will be announced in connection with Winter Driving Safety Awareness Week on Jan. 21-27.

