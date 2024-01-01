Dec. 31—Department of Human Services () Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh this week underscored the Shapiro Administration's "get stuff done" approach by highlighting its work to cut red tape and keep millions of Pennsylvanians covered through Medicaid amid major federal changes to the program.

"Every Pennsylvanian deserves the dignity and peace of mind in knowing that they can go to the doctor or fill a prescription when they need to, and thanks to the continued great work of DHS staff, that includes more than 3.3 million Pennsylvanians who currently have Medicaid for their health coverage," said Secretary Arkoosh. "Over the past year, the Shapiro Administration has shown its commitment to improving access to quality, affordable health care for all Pennsylvanians and paving the way for more health care providers to be part of the Medicaid program."

A major accomplishment came within the first 100 days of the Administration when DHS reduced the number of providers waiting to enroll or re-validate their enrollment in the Medicaid program by 75%.

That backlog was completely eliminated by June, expanding the number of health care providers available and giving Medicaid recipients more options for care.

The Department also got to work to keep Pennsylvanians covered when federal pandemic-era rules came to an end in March that previously allowed individuals to stay enrolled in Medicaid even if they became ineligible — except in certain circumstances.

Now, Pennsylvanians who get their health care coverage through Medicaid or CHIP must complete a renewal every year to make sure they are still eligible. This is also known as the Medicaid unwinding process, which will continue through April 2024.

Highlights of the Medicaid unwinding so far include:

—DHS answered more than 2.6 million phone calls from Pennsylvanians who have questions about or need help with their Medicaid renewals.

—DHS made 2.5 million direct outreach attempts via text and phone call to help keep Pennsylvanians informed about their renewals.

—Since the spring, DHS has held more than 20 press conferences, roundtable discussions, and community events across the state to provide critical resources about the federal changes.

—DHS is running paid media campaigns to alert Pennsylvanians of the changes to Medicaid.

—To further meet people where they are, DHS has been working with a grassroots outreach partner to hold events in grocery stores, bodegas, faith centers, and cultural festivals.

DHS processed just over two million Medicaid renewals while also processing more than two million new Medicaid, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), and Low-Income Household Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) applications.

Based on data from April-July 2023, more than 700,000 Pennsylvanians who have completed a renewal have kept their Medicaid coverage.

Based on final outcomes data from the first four months of the unwinding (April-July, 2023), 14.9% of Medicaid renewals were procedurally closed because DHS did not receive any response to the renewal opportunity and coverage was not reopened through an appeal or a renewal returned late.

A procedural closure means that a person no longer has Medicaid coverage because they did not complete their renewal or respond to DHS' requests for more information.

Pennsylvania's low procedural closure rate speaks to the tremendous efforts of DHS staff, managed care organizations, health centers, community-based organizations, and many other partners who have helped to communicate changes about Medicaid renewals, urging Pennsylvanians to apply and ultimately keeping more people covered.

In addition to the Medicaid renewal process, the Shapiro Administration highlighted the following accomplishments in its first year:

—In November, DHS announced significant improvements in Pennsylvania's Medicaid error rate, which are well below the national average.

—The Administration launched pa.gov/healthcare as a one-stop shop to educate Pennsylvanians on their health insurance options.

Treasurer Garrity: Treasuryset records, cut fees in 2023

Treasurer Stacy Garrity this week celebrated the achievements of the Pennsylvania Treasury Department in 2023 and thanked her staff for their great work throughout the year.

"I'm incredibly proud of what our team accomplished in 2023," Treasurer Garrity said. "From setting records by returning unclaimed property to cutting program fees and earning a huge new honor for the PA 529 program — and even a victory at the U.S. Supreme Court, Treasury is doing more for Pennsylvania's taxpayers than ever before. And we're committed to working even harder in 2024."

Treasury set a record by returning nearly $274 million in unclaimed property in the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2023. This included returns to more than 174,000 hardworking Pennsylvanians, businesses, nonprofits, and local government entities. In April, Treasury held its most successful unclaimed property auction ever, bringing in $285,000 in proceeds.

In addition, 87 military decorations, including five Purple Hearts, were returned to Veterans who earned them or their families in 2023.

"Returning these priceless decorations is one of my favorite parts of being Treasurer," Treasurer Garrity said. "It was a special honor to return five Purple Hearts this year, four to the families of veterans and one to the veteran himself."

Altogether, Treasurer Garrity has returned 406 military decorations, including nine Purple Hearts and three Bronze Stars.

Pennsylvania families who use the PA 529 College and Career Savings Program to invest for education will save more than $11 million thanks to fee cuts made across the program. The program, which has been helping families save and pay for higher education for more than 30 years, saw its one millionth withdrawal this summer.

"Earning a Gold Rating from Morningstar lets families know that the PA 529 IP is one of the top two plans in the nation," Garrity said. "It's a fantastic way to help your children or grandchildren prepare for the future."

Pennsylvania continues to be a leader in helping individuals with disabilities save with PA ABLE, the largest program in the 19-member National ABLE Alliance. Before PA ABLE, Pennsylvanians with disabilities were unable to save money without risking the loss of access to important benefits.

In a landmark unclaimed property case involving uncashed MoneyGram checks, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of Treasury in February. Following the far-reaching decision, which clarifies federal law, $19 million worth of unclaimed property that is currently being held by Delaware is due to Pennsylvania.

Treasurer Garrity commended the General Assembly for its commitment to responsible budgeting with three consecutive large deposits into the Rainy Day Fund, including this year's $900 million.

Working closely with the Department of Labor and industry, Treasury implemented a smooth transition to a new unemployment compensation debit card provider, Money Network. The transition, which took place in February and March, affected approximately 47,000 claimants statewide.

Treasurer Garrity said she looks forward to working with the General Assembly on several important pieces of legislation in 2024.

VFW Service Officer available to help veterans at Sen. Baker's Dallas Office

State Senator Lisa Baker, R-Lehman Township, invites veterans to schedule an appointment to meet with a VFW Service Officer at her Dallas office location.

Appointments with a Service Officer are available at no charge on the second Friday of every month.

Sen. Baker encourages veterans of all ages and from all service eras to utilize the Pennsylvania Veterans of Foreign Wars Service Officer Network, to receive free information and assistance for government benefits.

This assistance may include VA healthcare, compensation, pension, education and dependent benefits. Surviving spouses can also use these Service Officers at no charge to learn about their eligibility for VA benefits.

"Veterans are the heart and soul of America and we appreciate their many sacrifices to make this nation a beacon of freedom and hope," Baker said. "During challenging economic times, many veterans continue to need our assistance. I encourage any veteran or spouse with questions regarding benefits, to schedule a time to meet with a Service Officer."

On Friday, Jan. 12, the VFW Service Officer will be available for scheduled appointments at Sen. Baker's office, 22 Dallas Shopping Center, Memorial Highway, Dallas. All veterans, not just VFW members, can request appointments between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. To schedule an appointment at this location please call 570-675-3931.

Sen. Baker said on Wednesday, Jan. 17, a Service Officer will be at her Nanticoke office, 50 North Walnut St., Suite105, Nanticoke. To schedule an appointment at this location call 570-740-2432.

A representative from MyCIL (Northeast PA Center for Independent Living) will be at Sen. Baker's Dallas office at 22 Dallas Shopping Center, Memorial Highway on Friday Jan. 26, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Reach Bill O'Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.