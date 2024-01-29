Jan. 28—It's way past the time to take a serious look at the danger posed by what is commonly known as the Giants Despair.

A solution to the situation must be found — lives have been lost and much property has been damaged, not to mention the fear felt by residents along the road.

Most recently, a 24-year-old man was killed after the tractor-trailer he was driving crashed and rolled over on Giants Despair — also known as Laurel Run Road, which becomes East Northampton Street.

We reached out to PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll, Wilkes-Barre Township officials and Laurel Run Borough officials.

Secretary Carroll responded, as did Wilkes-Barre Township Mayor Carl Kuren and Police Chief Will Clark.

Laurel Run Mayor Justin Correll and Council President Shandra Kisailus did not respond to several messages left on their cell phones, office phones and emails.

Secretary Carroll said he and PennDOT staff are willing to sit down with Laurel Run and Wilkes-Barre Township officials to discuss the situation. No meeting has been scheduled.

A resolution will not come easy. We are told that GPS systems used by drivers often direct them down Laurel Run Road, despite the potential dangers. We are also told that drivers often ignore warning signs that are clearly posted and continue down the steep incline.

There have been suggestions offered that have been met with opposition.

Secretary Carrol said one suggestion was to make a portion of the road one-way up, but that has not been widely embraced by municipal officials.

State Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski has asked for installation of a curtain masthead over the road to warn truck drivers if they have not noticed the series of signs preceding where that masthead would be placed.

That idea has not gone anywhere either.

"Any fatality on any road is sad," Secretary Carroll said. "Giants Despair has my attention and we will do what we can to prevent trucks from going down that hill."

The question now becomes: What can be done do convince drivers to find another route?

Clark said his department has been intercepting 53-foot tractor trailers trying to go up through Georgetown and then up the mountain.

"We have had dozens of trucks stuck in our small side streets following their GPS," Clark said. "Of course, we have had some coming down the mountain that have lost their breaks and crashed into homes in the township. We stop everyone our officers see and issue citations. But by the time they get into the township, it is often times too late."

Clark said it has been his position from the beginning that PennDOT claimed it was an enforcement issue.

"Well, neither Pennsylvania State Police nor my department can place officers on guard there 24 hours a day," Clark said. "We sit there when we have time or are called. We have reached out to get the road flagged on all GPS systems and Google maps, which most drivers are using, but that has not helped.

"I don't claim to be a traffic engineer, so I can't offer a solution, that is what PennDOT's engineers get paid for. It does however seen to be common sense, that the restriction of trucks going down Route 115 has forced them to try to sneak down the mountain through Laurel Run Road."

Clark and others have stated that Route 115 is a more capable roadway for dealing with tractor trailers, as it has a reduce-gear pull off and runaway truck ramps.

"We are not that fortunate," Chief Clark said. "But that is not my call where to send traffic. We report what we are observing and they need to take it from there. Every day delayed is one more towards the next tragedy on that hill."

Early one morning in 2023, a runaway truck carrying modular units ignored the warning signs posted on Giants Despair and veered onto Lehigh Street before smashing through the debris of a garage at 59 South Walnut St.

Again.

It wasn't the first time residents of Lehigh Street in Wilkes-Barre Township have heard a tractor-trailer rumble past their homes.

On Nov. 9, 2022, a tractor-trailer took the same route and slammed into the then-standing garage of Bernadine Elick — the same garage that was struck by a runaway truck in February 2023.

The latest incident renewed concerns and outrage that nothing has been done to stop the large trucks from using Giants Despair.

"The bottom line is the talking about a solution needs to become visible action to stop this from happening," said Clark. "If not, we can't avert the next tragedy. And the people that lawfully travel that road daily and live at the bottom of the mountain are the ones who are at risk and they have had enough."

Many have raised concerns about the situation and despite warning signs that are ignored, truckers rely on their GPS for directions and alternate routes that send them down the steep hill that includes one turn known as "Devil's Elbow."

Clark said the operators of these trucks continue to use "passenger car" level GPS to find the shortest routes to their destinations.

"And they end up, as in this case going down extremely steep hills, turning onto small alley ways and dead end roads, and using the neighborhood side streets of Georgetown as a runaway truck ramp," Clark said in November. "This is not acceptable."

As a result of this crash, the school bus stop at Lehigh and South Walnut streets was permanently moved to Metcalf Street and South Walnut Street for safety concerns.

Concerns that still exist.

