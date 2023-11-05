Nov. 5—WILKES-BARRE — As we again prepare to honor our veterans, what better way to thank them for all they have done to preserve our freedom than to exercise our right to vote.

Be sure to attend a parade or a service to show our deep respect and appreciation for veterans.

And on Tuesday, cast your vote — exercise your right/privilege/duty to do what you can to assure that our process remains intact.

The weather is expected to be pretty good for today's parade and for Tuesday's election, so no excuses. I know my dad would never allow anything to stand between himself and voting.

And he would always attend every service and parade for veterans because he knew first-hand what it means to serve your country and to honor those who fought for us, especially those who gave their lives in service to our country.

The patriotism we feel can never be lost. We must be sure to see that all generations continue to have that basic patriotic feeling deep inside and we can reach that goal by making sure our children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren are taught and the best way to achieve that is by example.

Voting is our way of helping to decide who represents us in Washington, Harrisburg and in our towns and school districts and courts. This right/privilege should not be taken lightly and it should never be disregarded.

Be a part of the process. And don't let anyone tell you who you should vote for — don't be intimidated. Take the time to learn about the candidates and make your decision.

It's not easy to learn the facts about candidates. Too many people rely on social media outlets that seldom contain accurate and unbiased information about candidates and their stance on issues.

And those TV ads, whoa! Enough said. I'm tired of candidates who tell us why we shouldn't vote for their opponents — they should tell us why we should vote for them!

Voter turnout is always the key component in elections and in municipal elections like this one in 2023, turnout tends to be lower than usual.

But all elections are important and we should vote for the people we feel would be best to sit on our school boards, our councils, our boards of supervisors and on our judicial benches.

Today, I will stand and watch as a proud American while the annual Wyoming Valley Veterans Day Parade proceeds down Market Street in Kingston, over the Market Street Bridge and onto Public Square.

And the mere sight of the American flag never gets old — this red-white-and-blue mentality is what has gotten this country through countless struggles, conflicts and wars.

That was the way we all were brought up — we were taught that Americans bleed red, white and blue.

There are a lot of veterans — men and women — cut from the same mold as my dad. On Veterans Day and every day, I think of them and whenever I see them, I thank them for their service.

I think of all those veterans who found themselves thousands of miles from home, fighting those battles against the enemy. I think about all they went through — on the battlefields and on the home front.

These veterans — kids for the most part — took up arms in defense of their country — in defense of our freedoms — in defense of us. They did it with little concern for themselves, but with total concern for the U.S. and its people.

That's why we should display the flag.

That's why we should attend the parades and the ceremonies.

That's why we should sing the national anthem.

That's why we should hold our hands over our hearts.

That's why we should — at every chance we get — thank all veterans for their service.

And that's why we should go to the polls and vote.

No excuses.

And that's why we should feel proud to be Americans and feel grateful that not only do we live in a free country, but that we respect and honor all who have fought to preserve it.

Make sure you retain that red-white-and-blue mentality. Celebrate Veterans Day, but more importantly, celebrate the men and women who are responsible for protecting our freedom.

And no matter what side of the political specter you stand on, the fact is the process has deteriorated to the point where we are not getting the best candidates to run for positions that affect us all.

This has to change. We have to return to a level of civility where we can accept opposing views and we can tolerate the time it takes for them to be heard. And without interruption and without those venomous attacks.

One side can't be right all the time.

We need to take voting seriously.

And we need to honor all veterans.

God bless America.

Reach Bill O'Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.