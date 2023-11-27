Nov. 26—Well, that season is almost here.

No, not the holidays.

No, not fantasy football playoffs.

No, not foliage — that's here and gone.

I'm talking about W-I-N-T-E-R!

Cold temperatures daily, icy rain, snow and that ugly slush.

All that makes for some difficult driving conditions to say the least.

Back in the day, living on a steep hill snow, and ice made traveling by vehicle difficult to say the least. Back then it was traditional to have snow tires for winter months and even chains attached to the rear tires to help with traction.

And a big plus was when our neighbor became the borough's street commissioner. Suddenly, the hills of Plymouth were the first to be plowed and cindered because he knew the perils of trying to navigate up and down unplowed streets.

We even would put the ashes from our coal stoves out on the street to help with traction.

So it was refreshing to see that PennDOT issued a news release this week that provides winter driving advice.

With the first winter weather event forecasted, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), provided motorists some key winter driving advice to consider if traveling is necessary during hazardous winter storm conditions.

While PennDOT recommends not traveling during winter storms, the agency did provide the following advice to those who need to drive in winter weather.

—Carry a winter emergency travel kit (including layers of clothing and blankets).

—Listen to weather and travel advisories, but if you do not have to travel in bad weather don't.

—Keep your gas tank at least half full.

—Slow down and increase following distances.

—Avoid sudden stops and starts.

—Beware of roads that may look wet, but are actually frozen, often referred to as "black ice."

—Use extra caution on bridges and ramps, where ice can often form without warning.

—Carry a cell phone.

—Do not use cruise control while driving on snow-covered roads.

—State law requires you to turn on your headlights when your wipers are on.

—Use your low beams in particularly bad weather, especially in cases of heavy or blowing snow.

—Remove ice and snow from windows, mirrors, and all vehicle lights before you drive and as often as needed.

—Remove snow and ice from the hood and roof of your vehicle. State law states that if snow or ice from your vehicle strikes a vehicle or a person and causes death or injury, you can be ticketed.

—Do not park or abandon your vehicle on snow emergency routes.

—Do not pass or get between trucks plowing in a plow line (several trucks plowing side by side).

—Make sure someone else knows where you are going and when you expect to arrive in case you run into an emergency and need help, someone will know where to look for you.

—If you do become stranded, it's better to stay with your vehicle until help arrives. Run the engine every hour or so, but make sure the tailpipe is clear and keep the downwind window cracked open.

—Do not drink and drive, and always wear your seat belt.

Snow squalls

Snow squalls are common and could create whiteout conditions which could virtually eliminate a driver's visibility. They can also create treacherous travel conditions for drivers where roadways quickly become snow-covered and slick.

PennDOT says motorists always should be alert during the winter season for sudden squalls which can strike with little or no warning.

If motorists do encounter snow squalls while traveling, PennDOT offers this advice:

—Slow down gradually and drive at a speed that suits the conditions.

—Turn your headlights on.

—Stay in your lane.

—Increase your following distance.

—Stay alert, keep looking as far ahead as possible, and be patient.

—Reduce in-car distractions since your full attention is required.

—Use defroster and wipers.

Turn four-way flashers on.

—Keep windows and mirrors free of snow and ice.

—During whiteouts, come to a complete stop only when you can safely get as far off the road as possible or when there is a safe area to do so.

—Do not stop in the flow of traffic since this could cause a chain-reaction collision.

—Do not pass a vehicle moving slowly or speed up to get away from a vehicle that is following too closely.

—Always buckle up and never drink and drive.

While snow is falling, PennDOT will have crews treating roadways around the clock, but the department aims to keep the roads passable rather than completely free of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways through the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.

It's all good advice from PennDOT and Secretary Mike Carroll, who is from Avoca.

That's kinda like having the borough street commissioner living on your street.

Like PennDOT suggests, try not to drive during winter storms and hazardous conditions.

Work from home if you can, or just kick back, get in your recliner and watch football or a movie.

It's only like 114 days until spring.

