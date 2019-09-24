Bill O'Reilly says new book on Trump 'will bring backlash': 'This is his actual life history'

Bill O'Reilly says his new book is the first telling of President Trump's "actual life history."

The former Fox News giant, who declared himself "the biggest nonfiction author in history," recently released "The United States of Trump: How the President Really Sees America," which is already a No. 1 best-seller on Amazon.

O'Reilly says that researched the 320-page tome himself, telling Page Six's Cindy Adams that he got several new first-hand accounts of people that have been around Trump at some point in his life.

"Nothing anonymous. All primary sources. Eye witnesses," he said. "Every comment confirmed and authorized. People who’d been present or dug out confirmation. [...] This is his actual life history."

"This fact-based account of a sitting president, in our lifetime, as history unfolds, will bring backlash," O'Reilly went on. "My book’s neither pro nor con. Every word true. I sent it to him and will probably hear from him at his usual 2 AM."

The conservative TV personality promises that "The United States of Trump" will address Trump's "complicated" relationship with his children, "about not serving in Vietnam" and his ancestral history.

"The president mightn't like info such as his German grandfather in the flesh business," O'Reilly teased.

As for his current feelings on the United States' divisive leader, the disgraced Fox News host called him "brilliant."

"USA won’t admit he’s brilliant and five steps ahead of most. Nobody could do what he did, hardscrabble, and get elected. He knows America’s feelings and how to market it. Not luck," he told Page Six. "Look, I just got fed up. Ninety percent of what’s reported is nonsense. He’s no second Messiah -- and who knows what he’ll do? -- but I will say the Democrats are helping him out."

"He has tenacity, perseverance. His flaw? Self-discipline," he went on. "And defeating his own purpose is dumb. Who cares that he doesn’t like John Bolton? Instead of screaming the Democrats are Socialists, he’s tweeting about CNN’s corruption. But there’s a good chance he’s re-elected."

