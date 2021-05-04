Bill paving way for wine giant’s $400M site in SC soon headed to governor’s desk

Maayan Schechter
·2 min read

A California wine giant’s $400 million bottling and distribution plant, slated for 640 acres in Chester County, won a key victory

Tuesday after the South Carolina House passed legislation giving the company three off-site tasting rooms.

The measure, which passed by the House in a 98-11 vote, will go to Gov. Henry McMaster’s desk after a third, perfunctory vote Wednesday. McMaster says he will sign it.

In hardly a three-month span, the Legislature tweaked the state’s alcohol regulation system to pave way for a large-scale investment by E & J Gallo Winery in Fort Lawn, a former mill town in desperate need of jobs, state lawmakers said.

Part of that investment would be nearly 500 jobs, though Gallo’s representatives said it could bump up to more than 1,000.

The legislation allows Gallo to open and run three, standalone tasting rooms in areas of the state with high foot traffic. They could only sell wine — not beer or liquor — and only sell six bottles of of its wine to each customer. That wine must be bought through the state’s licensed wholesalers and then resold to customers at the retail price.

Despite attempts to change the bill, Gallo would have to close each of its tasting rooms by 5:30 p.m.

Gallo’s representatives told lawmakers in order to build the Chester plant, they needed this legislation first.

Wholesalers, retailers and, recently, wineries criticized the deal as unfair, saying special perks should not be given to out-of-state companies, leveraging Gallo’s advantage. But lawmakers and Gallo’s advocates defended the deal, arguing the investment was on the scale of BMW Manufacturing’s spending in Spartanburg County, another former mill town.

Lawmakers said the legislation would hardly give Gallo a leg up, especially after giving wholesalers and retailers more say.

Sweetening the legislation for many, lawmakers agreed to allow micro-distilleries to increase the amount of alcohol they serve for tasting and have restaurants on site. For years, the micro-distillery industry has battled with Legislature and the state’s wholesalers and retailers over giving the industry more room to expand.

That became more necessary after the COVID-19 wreaked havoc on business, lawmakers heard.

This story will be updated.

Recommended Stories

  • Canadian sign war captivates the internet

    For the past week, businesses in a Canadian town have been embroiled in a war of words via signs.

  • 10 things: Kyle Lowry, Pascal Siakam combine for 76 points to shock Lakers

    The shorthanded Raptors stunned the sluggish Lakers while Pascal Siakam and Kyle Lowry shone in the victory.

  • TCU beach volleyball makes program history, state history with NCAA tournament berth

    No. 8 TCU will play No. 1 UCLA in Gulf Shores, Ala. at 9 a.m. Friday on ESPNU.

  • Epic CEO: I decided to sue Apple because of App Store’s ‘negative impact’

    Epic Games Inc. Chief Executive Tim Sweeney said he reluctantly decided to sue Apple Inc. despite his regard for the company and its products, as he set in motion Monday one of high tech's most important court cases.

  • NYC Could Reap $600 Million With Car Emissions Fee, Monitor Says

    (Bloomberg) -- New York City could generate more than a $1 billion a year by imposing an emissions toll on cars and trucks and requiring residency to receive retiree health benefits, the city’s Independent Budget Office said.The suggested $2.49 toll on tailpipe pollution, assessed at existing bridge and tunnel tolling locations, could raise $596 million, the budget monitor said. The tax, which would need approval from the state legislature, would offset the “social cost” of emissions that contribute to asthma, heart disease and lung cancer, according to the IBO. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s planned congestion pricing system would provide more tolling areas.The city could save another $416 million by requiring retirees to live in New York City or six surrounding counties in order to be eligible for retiree health benefits. More than 30% of retired city employee who faced a residency requirement when they worked for the city now live outside the area. The city spent $2.7 billion on health insurance and Medicare Part B premiums for retired city employees and their families in fiscal 2020, according to the IBO.“While Covid-related federal aid has provided the city with near-term fiscal relief, the city still faces projected budget shortfalls in future years even as the public’s demand for new or better services outstrips available resources,” said IBO director Ronnie Lowenstein in a news release.Despite receiving $13 billion in new federal stimulus money, New York City is facing annual budget deficits of about $4 billion starting in the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2022, according to city budget officials. Last month, Mayor Bill de Blasio proposed a $98.6 billion budget that would expand free pre-kindergarten to 3-year-olds, hire 10,000 residents to clean up the city and increase education spending by $2.3 billion.The Independent Budget Office is a nonpartisan agency that acts as fiscal monitor for the city, and doesn’t endorse or oppose suggestions it makes to raise revenue or cut spending. The IBO has compiled about 100 budget options for the city and includes side-by-side arguments for and against each.For example, proponents of the vehicle-emissions toll could argue that it would motivate some drivers to take public transportation, cutting greenhouse gases and reducing city health-care costs. If drivers don’t switch, the city still benefits from increased funding. IBO set the suggested toll at $2.49, which is half the per-vehicle average estimated “social costs” of driving in New York City, based on a price of $7,800 per ton for nitrous oxides and $540,000 per ton of fine particulate matter.Opponents might argue that toll structure in the city is already unequal and that adding an emissions fee might prompt drivers to take un-tolled routes, increasing congestion in those areas. Since trucks are major polluters, they may also say that much of the burden would fall on businesses and consumers.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Customer beating man with gun at bar accidentally kills own relative, Texas cops say

    A Texas shooting suspect killed his family member while beating another man with a gun, officials say.

  • Democratic congressman tells Marjorie Taylor Greene to 'shut your seditious, QAnon-loving mouth' after she calls his party 'the enemy within'

    In response, Greene accused Gallego of seeking attention, called him a "coward," and questioned his masculinity.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene calls US Rep Ruben Gallego, an Iraq War vet, a ‘coward’

    Facing criticism for tweeting that Democrats were ‘the enemy within’, congresswoman falls out with fellow member of Congress

  • ‘She Never Talked About the War.’ Uncovering the Daring Stories of Women Who Resisted the Nazis in Occupied France

    Women had played a large role in the French Resistance during WWII, but after the war many kept quiet about what they had done

  • A federal judge ordered the DOJ to release a memo that Bill Barr used to clear Trump of obstruction of justice, saying 'it is time for the public to see' it

    "It is time for the public to see" the memo, Judge Amy Berman Jackson wrote in a searing opinion issued Tuesday.

  • As flyers slowly return, airlines are dealing with a surge in unruly passengers

    The Federal Aviation Administration said it's received around 1,300 reports of disruptive passengers since February.

  • Taco night is going to get more expensive for Americans this summer as corn prices skyrocket

    Tortillas will be in short supply as increased demand for corn, labor shortages, and droughts make the commodity increasingly valuable.

  • London woman killed in Pakistan by two men who wanted to marry her

    Police are hunting at least four suspects after a young London woman was shot and strangled while visiting Pakistan. Mayra Zulfiqar had recently been threatened with “dire consequences” by two men after she refused their marriage proposals, according to legal documents filed by her family. The 26-year-old had told relatives she feared for her life after she refused to marry either of the pair, and had called on an uncle to intercede. However, the law graduate from Middlesex University who had moved from the UK around two months ago, was then found dead at her apartment in the eastern city of Lahore. The young woman was found with a bullet wound to her shoulder, but police said she was also thought to have been strangled. A post mortem is underway. Miss Zulfiqar had been threatened by two friends after they tried to force her into marriage, according to a police complaint filed by her uncle, Mohammad Nazeer. Mr Nazeer said he had intended to talk to the two men in order to defuse the situation, only for her then to be killed, Dawn newspaper reported. The pair are accused of breaking into her house in the city's defence housing association neighbourhood with two accomplices in the early hours of Monday morning to kill her. Supt Sayyed Ali said an unidentified caller had alerted police about the murder and she had been found lying in a pool of blood in her room with her mobile phone near her body. “We have seized the mobile phone for forensic analysis,” he said, adding that police teams were also trying to access the nearby CCTV cameras' footage to check the movements of any suspects. Supt Sayyed said they had also contacted the parents and other family members of the deceased abroad to get details from them. Police said Miss Zulfiqar had travelled to Pakistan from the UK to attend a wedding but decided to stay on. “We are also after two suspects and will share further details at a later stage,” the police said, adding that Miss Zulfiqar's friend who was living with her at the same house, had been unable to help their enquiries. Police said they had not yet made any arrests and her parents are understood to be flying to Pakistan.

  • Bill and Melinda Gates agreed 'separation contract' before announcing divorce

    The billionaire couple reportedly agreed how to divide their assets before announcing their divorce.

  • Clash Coming: Joe Biden and Mitch McConnell Are Preparing for a Spending Standoff

    In Washington, however, contradictory realities can co-exist for months… or longer. Take Joe Biden’s big-ticket infrastructure and family plans. Biden and his Cabinet have been hitting the road, pitching the plans’ components and trying to build pressure on hold-out Republicans.

  • “I've had it with her’: McCarthy criticism of Liz Cheney caught on hot mic

    The comments from the House Minority Leader were picked up prior to a Tuesday morning Fox News interview.

  • Fox News' Tucker Carlson is on the warpath against House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy

    Fox News host Tucker Carlson just went after House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) "for the second consecutive show," Politico noted on Tuesday. This time, Carlson devoted an entire segment of his Fox show on Monday to McCarthy's apparent relationship with Republican pollster and consultant Frank Luntz, whom Carlson claimed is "effectively a Democrat" and a Fox chyron declared "has a strange power over GOP leaders." After previously saying on his show that Luntz is "particularly close" with McCarthy, the Fox host on Monday said he received a "call from a source" telling him that they're "not simply friends, they're roommates," as McCarthy apparently "lives in Frank Luntz' apartment" in Washington, D.C. "The top Republican in the House lives with a Google lobbyist?" Carlson said. "Come on. Come on! Even by the sleazy and corrupt standards of politics in Washington, that did not seem possible. In fact, it sounded like a joke." Carlson reported, though, that a spokesperson for McCarthy confirmed to him that "because of the pandemic," McCarthy has "rented a room in Washington at a fair market price from Frank" — at which point Carlson put up a cartoonish graphic on screen of the two sharing a bunk bed. From there, Carlson openly questioned whether McCarthy is, in fact, paying "fair market price" for the room or if he could be "violating House ethics rules on taking gifts" if he's not. "To summarize: The star of Republicans' network of choice is being fed oppo about and is denouncing the man who wants to be speaker of the House," Politico wrote. "Not good for McCarthy." Frank Luntz & Kevin McCarthy. Not only are they friends. They are roommates. pic.twitter.com/nYGXxV5bya — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) May 4, 2021 More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about Giuliani's legal woesKevin McCarthy sounds increasingly likely to punish Liz CheneyEurope is back in recession. It's not just the virus.

  • Hiker uses beach ball as a shield against a black bear in Alaskan wilderness

    “He never looked at me. I just kept putting the ball in his face.”

  • Holocaust survivor who testified against Eichmann dies at 91

    Joseph Zalman Kleinman, a Holocaust survivor who survived the Auschwitz death camp and testified against Adolf Eichmann in the Nazi commander's trial in Jerusalem, died Tuesday, Israeli media reported. Kleinman was one of fewer than 180,000 remaining Holocaust survivors in Israel. Kleinman was born in Slovakia in January 1930 and was deported by Nazi Germany to the camp at Auschwitz-Birkenau at the age of 14.

  • Bidens tower over Carters in viral photo: 'How is this real'

    The release of the image of the current and former presidents and first ladies begged two obvious questions: Are the Bidens giants? Or are the Carters tiny?