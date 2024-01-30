Bill to pay child content creators in California passes

(FOX40.COM) — A bill that guarantees pay for children who create monetized content on the internet was passed by the California State Senate with a 34 to 0 vote on Monday.

“Protecting children from all forms of exploitation and abuse is one of our highest callings in government,” said the author of the bill, Senator Steve Padilla (D-San Diego). “The financial exploitation of children must be identified and eliminated within the influencer industry and economy as they continue to grow. These performers are entitled to fair compensation from the money their content brings in.”

Senate Bill 764 (SB 764), also referred to as the Child Content Creator Rights Act, would ensure content creators under the age of 18 earn “fair financial benefits from the use of their image.” The bill includes financial compensation for child creators, children of influencers who are featured in content, and those featured in family vlogs.

The bill states that content creators who feature minors in at least 30% of their content must set aside a proportionate percentage of their earnings in a trust for the minor to access when they reach adulthood. It also requires the child to be paid for profits generated by their likeness.

The legislation is said to be an extension similar financial protections that California established with the Coogan’s Act in the 1930’s. The Coogan’s Act secured finances for child performers who were under contract and went on to become a national standard.

“Children need more protections with regards to social media,” said Chris McCarty, Founder of Quit Clicking Kids, an advocacy group, in a press release. “I am delighted to see California taking steps to protect minors who are monetized online.”

SB 764 passed the zero opposition in the Senate and moves to the Assembly for consideration.

