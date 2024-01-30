Bill proposes testing automated speed cameras along state highways

Some Washington state lawmakers are proposing using cameras to cut down on highway speeding.

House Bill 2485 would create a pilot program to test two or three automated cameras on state highways.

The cameras would measure speeds and take pictures of speeders’ license plates.

The goals of the program are to test speed camera technology, determine whether the cameras affected drivers’ behavior, and to collect public responses.

No tickets would be issued during the test period.

The bill is part of the state’s efforts to cut down on dangerous driving and reduce traffic deaths.

It will be discussed in committee on Thursday.

A public hearing has been scheduled for Jan. 31.