A bill to reduce Utah's income tax rate passed out of committee

Just two weeks into the 2022 Utah Legislative session, a tax cut proposal made its way out of committee and onto the House floor.

The bill — SB 59 — would provide a .01% reduction in the state income tax rate and lower the rate to 4.85%. It passed out of the Senate Revenue and Taxation Committee by a vote of 6 - 2, with two Democratic senators being the negative votes. This tax cut is expected to cost the state around $190 million in tax revenue, according to the sponsor of the bill, Sen. Daniel McCay, R-Riverton.

Getting a tax cut through the legislature is a priority during the 2022 session, according to Sen. Evan Vickers, R. Cedar City.

“Our number one focus this year is income tax. There will be a reduction,” said Vickers.

Even with this bill coming out of committee, there is no guarantee it would take effect since it would still need to pass through the House of Representatives. Several members of the House have their own tax cut bills that would lower the rate even further than SB 59. These lower rates include going to 4.75%, to 4.65%, or even to 4.5% which would cost the state $720 million.

This tax cut would save a person making the median income for Washington County — which is $59,900 according to the U.S. Census Bureau — $60 per year. Currently, someone making the median income would pay $2,965 in income tax, meaning the reduced amount would be $2,905.

Tax cuts would impact all Utahns since the state has a flat universal income tax. But this income tax cut would have a proportionately larger benefit to those making higher incomes. A person making 200% of the county’s median income — roughly $120,000 — would get $120 taken off their income tax.

McCay said Utah is seeing record surpluses and has a nearly-full "rainy day" emergency fund. He said the government is currently “in a position” to return some cash to taxpayers.

This point was pushed back by the Democrats on the committee, Sen. Luz Escamilla, D-Salt Lake City, and Sen. Gene Davis, D-Salt Lake City, who both said other areas of the state government could use the funding.

Davis mentioned how Utah is struggling to keep workers in the state government due to lower wages compared to the private sector. He argued the state should look at this issue in order for the government to continue functioning properly.

Escamilla worried that the Legislature is counting “bubble money” in its projections over how much will be saved with this tax cut. Escamilla says “bubble money” is cash that is overvalued in the market right now due to inflation and government spending. She wondered if the cash being lost in this tax cut should be focused on “more needy” residents and social services.

Several members of the public also urged the committee to consider creating an even larger tax cut for Utahns. The popular suggestion was to cut the rate to 4.5%. Currently, HB 197 proposes this tax cut but the bill still is waiting to be assigned outside of the House Rules Committee.

Utah is one of 10 states with a flat income tax rate, meaning all Utahns pay the same percentage of their income. Of these 10 states, four currently have a lower tax rate than 4.95%, according to the Tax Foundation.

Changes to this bill could come in the House of Representatives since there are other ideas on how to lower taxes, McCay said. These include a proposal from Gov. Spencer Cox, which called for $160 million to be used for a grocery tax credit for low-income families and a proposal from Rep. Walt Brooks, R-St. George, whose bill in the house would raise the income threshold for a social security tax credit for individuals and couples.

McCay also mentioned that the Legislature is looking at putting funding into an earned income tax credit.

Members of the public advocated for an even greater tax cut and brought up inflation and rapidly rising housing costs for why the Utah Legislature should push through aggressive tax cuts.

Ray Cannon of the Utah Taxpayers Association, a nonprofit that works to limit state and local taxes, said the two biggest burdens families in the state face are income taxes and inflation. He urged the committee to avoid this “conservative” tax cut. He also urged the Legislature to wait until new revenue projections are released in February for the state to move forward on tax cuts.

But public opinion wasn’t unanimous in support of this tax cut. Matthew Weinstein, the fiscal policy director for Voices for Utah Children, a group that "works to make Utah a place where all children thrive," said there is a real need for spending on social programs within the state government and pointed to other tax relief options in the state.

“Not all tax cuts are created equal,” Weinstein said.

Weinstein then advocated for an earned income tax credit which provides targeted relief to families earning a low and moderate income, according to the Internal Revenue Service. Such a tax credit will go farther to help the state than a universal income tax cut, he said.

Right before the vote to pass the bill out of committee, McCay said the Legislature is taking a conservative approach to this tax cut since they want to lower taxes but not “bring them to the floor.” That sentiment was echoed by Vickers, who said more tax cuts could be on the table in the future depending on the economic situation of the state.

If passed into law, the bill would retroactively change the tax rate starting Jan. 1, 2022, meaning Utahns would immediately see the effects.

Sean Hemmersmeier covers local government, growth and development in Southwestern Utah.

