Bill would regulate AI in Ohio elections

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As we get ready for another election year, new technology could play an unintended role.

The rise of artificial intelligence, or AI, also means the creation of “deepfakes” becomes easier, so Rep. Joe Miller (D-Amherst) just introduced House Bill 410 to regulate the circulation of deepfake media for the purpose of influencing the results of an election.

“They’re going to do it anyway,” Miller said. “But just because we know somebody’s going to speed doesn’t mean we shouldn’t put a speed limit on the road.”

Deepfakes can come in several forms, like a phone call that sounds like Joe Biden but is not, or a video of your local representative saying something they never did.

“AI is that powerful of a tool that you’re not going to be able to tell if you’re really talking to Rep. Joe Miller right now, or if you’re talking to an AI-generated Rep. Joe Miller,” Miller said. “And that’s scary.”

The new bill states that no person shall knowingly make deepfake media, without a clearly visible written statement, or audible recording, to go with it, identifying it as a deepfake.

“This bill is going to impact your print media, your digital media, your visual, audio, anything that you alter with AI,” Miller said. “There’s nothing worse than bad actors, whether in the state or out of the state, creating misleading informational materials to be sued to convince people to make a decision that is so important.”

The bill also allows a person harmed by a violation of the proposed law to take civil action.

“Convincing people that somebody that is a candidate in an election is somebody they’re not, is doing something they’re not, is saying something they’re not, I think should be civil damage, at least,” Miller said. “Your campaign, your team, your candidate, should be able to sue if you’re being disingenuous in this way.”

Miller said he thinks while AI may be the next technological leap, regulations are also important.

“Let’s make the next leap where we know where we are going to land and let people know that somehow they can be steered off the cliff with this if they’re not careful,” he said. “Without guardrails and in the hands of bad actors and applied to a system such as ours, they could cause massive chaos and problems.”

The bill does have some bipartisan support. If the legislature passes this bill, Ohio will join a short list of other states that have already enacted similar legislation.

Miller said while he thinks the bill will garner support, he’s not sure it can make it across the finish line before November.

“Just even introducing this bill, having this discussion, may have people start saying, ‘Is this accurate? Is this right?’” Miller said.

Several other AI and deepfake-related bills have been introduced at the Ohio Statehouse, including one to protect Ohioans from their name, image and likeness being used in deepfakes.

